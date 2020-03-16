0 SHARES Share Tweet

A call on Ethiopian Government to give attention to Prisoners Safety

COVID-19 Now a Pandemic

(Human Rights League of the Horn of Africa – HRLHA) — A pandemic is a global outbreak of disease. Pandemics happen when a new virus emerges to infect people and can spread between people sustainably. Because there is little to no pre-existing immunity against the new virus, it spreads worldwide.

The virus that causes COVID-19 is infecting people and spreading easily from person-to-person. Cases have been detected in most countries worldwide and community spread is being detected in a growing number of countries. On March 11, the COVID-19 outbreak was characterized as a pandemic by the WHOexternal icon.

One of the ways it spreads is from person to person nearby, similar to other respiratory illnesses, such as the flu. In this case, the citizens who are staying under one roof for a long time have a chance to be victimized easily. For Example prisoners, students, conferences participants are the most vulnerable

Therefore, the people in prison who have been confined in military camps, police stations and prisons in the country must get the attention of the government.