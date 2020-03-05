2 SHARES Share Tweet

Abiy Ahmed should be removed from power and charged for high crimes

The Ethiopian people should demand the resignation of Abiy Ahmed from power or he should be forced out of power and brought to justice for treason and high crimes against the Ethiopian people.

(Tigrai online) — If Abiy Ahmed is not removed from power in Ethiopia, the country will find itself in a security, military, and economic quagmire worse than it is not very soon. This imbecile doesn’t have the political know how nor does he has the wisdom to stop going on his destructive path.

In the past two years since Abiy Ahmed Ali came to power Ethiopia and the Ethiopian people has faced insurmountable problems.

The internally displaced:

In the past two years between 3.5 to 4 million Ethiopians have been internally displaced and the Abiy regime tried to minimize it or outright deny it. The main reason for the internal displacement in Ethiopia is communal conflict and the Abiy regime in Addis Ababa didn’t have the capacity to stop the internal conflict in Ethiopia. Some Ethiopians claim the Abiy Ahmed government is fueling the conflicts between states and ethnic groups for political purposes.

The diminished capability of the Ethiopian Defense Forces:

The Ethiopian Federal Defense Forces capacity is reduced significantly after Abiy Ahmed become a temporary prime minister of Ethiopia. First reason he has removed thousands of experienced leaders by arresting them, by pushing them out of the force and a few of them are killed including General Seare Mekonne, Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces. The Ethiopian military is not as united as it used to be after the killing of General Seare. Abiy Ahmed especially targeted members of the military whose origin is from Tigrai thinking he could damage the Tigrai state security forces, but he ended up doing the opposite.

Selling national assets and halting mega projects:

While most Ethiopian are busy squabbling among themselves, Abiy Ahmed Ali has been working with many of the arch enemies of Ethiopia to reverse the spectacular economic growth brought by the TPLF/EPRDF in the past three decades. Abiy Ahmed and his group has been secretly talking with Egypt to stop the construction of the GERD or hinder its progress and delay the completion of the project. Abiy Ahmed is in the process of auctioning to the highest bidder the most successful national assets of Ethiopia like the Ethiopian telecom, Ethiopian Airlines, Ethiopian electric power and other profitable national companies. Mr. Abiy is doing this to the delight of his western handlers and Arab masters. In the past year the United States government, the World Bank and the IMF got involved in the trilateral talks between Ethiopia, Egypt and the Sudan. According recently published videos the Abiy Ahmed regime has been meeting with Egyptian government representatives in Washington D.C. to sign agreements without consulting the Ethiopian people.

The GERD is an Ethiopian flagship mega project that would change the country’s economic outlook in a dramatic way on top of it the GERD a uniting project for all Ethiopians. Abiy Ahmed is signing agreements that would reduce the capacity of the dam or render it useless by delaying the time of the filling.

We think the Ethiopian people should demand the resignation of Abiy Ahmed from power or he should be forced out of power and brought to justice for treason and high crimes against the Ethiopian people and nation.