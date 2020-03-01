0 SHARES Share Tweet

ABIY AHMED: THE MOST VICIOUS ENEMY OROMO HAVE EVER FACED

ABIY’S ASSAULT ON OROMO identity IS GEARED TOWARDS DESTROYING OROMUMMAA

Guddisaa Mul’ataa, PhD, February 29, 2020

Abiy’s PRIME OBJECTIVE IS TO REINSTATE NAFXANYA SUPREMACY:

Abiy was plotting clandestinely with die-hard Nafxanya group over the years to reinstate the old order, working as the intelligence agency chief for the state at the same time. The group prepared the roadmap, and Abiy’s role is to implement it employing the state apparatus. When he usurped power, neo-nafxanya got assembled in the palace as advisers and to check-matt him in case he deviates from the grand plan.

Abiy is determined to destroy Oromo to reinstate nafxanyaa rule:

The symbolism of erecting Minilik’s statue is a testament to Abiy’s vision that he endorses Minilik’s legacy and he is out there to promote that agenda. In their attempt to realize their mission, Abiy and the neo-Nafxanyaa reckon with Oromo resistance. They know very well that Oromo’s aspiration to live in freedom and establishing Nafxanyaa supremacy are mutually exclusive. Therefore, they are determined to prevail by destroying Oromo identity: People, state, language, culture and history.

Sending oromo students to hostile Amaaraa region to Frustrate the force of Oromo self-realization:

The Oromoo Youth, Qarree and Qeerroo are the most dynamic and influential social group in the empire. They fought gallantly barehanded facing the TPLF’s security and defense forces armed to the teeth. The demise of the TPLF regime and the change that ensued goes to their credit. To decapacitate this dynamic social force, Abiy assigned tens of thousands of Oromo University Students to hostile Amaaraa state submitting them to armed Nafxanyaa gang, exposing them to brutal attacks. At the same time, he is dissociating them from their social base thereby frustrating and demoralizing them.

PURGING OROMO STUDENTS FROM UNIVERSITIES to decapacitate Oromo struggle:

Abiy is attacking Oromo University students everywhere. They are Abiy’s prime target even in Oromiyaa. He and his Nafxanyaa cohorts are purging active Oromo Students from universities to subdue and coerce them. Abiy is determined to neutralize this dynamic force in order to quash the Oromo National Liberation Struggle.

Marginalizing and demolarizing Oromo nationalists to destroy Oromummaa:

Abiy is clearing Oromo Nationalists from the party, state and federal institutions replacing them with neo-Nafxanyaa. Oromiyaa is being ruled by neo-Nafxanyaa and their ideologues. Abiy is imprisoning or killing Oromo political activists. Abiy is busy recruiting and training cadres to propagate his Nafxanyaa ideology. Those expressing their unwillingness to join the chorus are forced to vacate their posts and receive threats to their lives. Literally, he is forcing everybody in his reach to do his bidding.

Imposing nafxanya rule over Oromiyaa to destroy Oromummaa:

To realize his vision of destroying Oromiyaa and reinstating Nafxanyaa supremacy, Abiy is mobilizing neo-Nafxanya in full gear: Emboldening, organizing, financing, arming, and deploying Nafxanya against Oromo.

Oromiyaa state administration is stocked with Nafxanyaa. Oromo nationalists are systematically purged from the administration currently. Oromiyaa is the only state ruled by occupation forces

The way out of the impending danger:

Oromo must fully realize what is at stake. Our existence as a nation is severely threatened. This evil force of aggression and domination must be defeated. It has to be unconditionally challenged by organized, united and resolute resistance sooner than later, before it inflicts irreversible damage. Our organizations must take the lead in this regard.

WE SHALL OVERCOME!