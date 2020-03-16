Abiy Understands neither Synergy nor Prosperity Dictum

By Barii Ayano, PhD, March 16, 2020

1. The essence of ‘medemmer’ (equivalent of synergy as per Abiy) is ‘working together collectively’ for a greater goal to produce “The whole is greater than the sum of its parts”. He promotes ‘one-man-show’ politics. His modus operandi is antithesis to creating synergy among diverse interests of Ethiopia. He belittles and rejects his opponents. He is self-righteous egomaniac that doesn’t values others’ opinions to create an environment of working together for a greater goal of the country. His politics has nothing to do with creating synergy.

2. The theoretical and empirical studies of prosperity prove that countries achieved prosperity by empowering their best and the brightest-the most educated and efficient entrepreneurs- to lead the economy and design economic policies. Abiy preaches anti-intellectualism. He mocks the purchasing power of hardworking intellectuals. If Abiy has an iota of basic understanding of prosperity, he ought to preach about how to empower economists and other professionals to have tangible purchasing power to buy products, including cars. Alas! He mocks and belittles their lack of purchasing power. This proves that he has not read about the genuine leaders around the world that created prosperity in their countries. Or else, his egomaniac personality blinds him.

3. Abiy doesn’t have a leadership quality to create synergy in diverse Ethiopia. He doesn’t have enough knowledge to lead prosperity building in Ethiopia. He doesn’t want to learn from intellectuals about building prosperity either. Abiy just blabbers the terms synergy and prosperity to confuse and misled the gullible and ‘hodader’ elements of Ethiopians. Of course, some Ethiopians are cultured to follow anybody on power at Arat Kilo as their god if they are given some money and intangible power. Even worse, Abiy gives them the license to steal if they follow him. Yes men/women Ethiopians always clap for every dictator until the undeserving leaders drove the country into predicaments. Simply put, Ethiopia is trapped in the vicious circle of bad governance and very poor economic policies. Breaking out of the vicious circle can’t be led by Abiy. He has neither knowledge nor leadership qualities.

Purpose of Education



Education is Best, Best from the point of Ever existence: Money can be stolen or can be spent and it will become zero one day. But education given knowledge can never be stolen and you use or spend your knowledge by teaching others or utilising your knowledge in your work,life it will never become zero but surprisingly it will be increased. The more you teach others the more expertise you will become in what you taught.

Education will make you more moral and good human being, all knowledged person can easily become rich if they change their goal towards accumulating wealth, but not all millionaires or billionaires can’t become a highly educated person easily, until they work hard, the success will be through hard work not through their money.

Education and knowledge only can develop and pull out an individual, a family, a country out of poverty. As there is a saying “Give a Man a Fish, and You Feed Him for a Day. Teach a Man To Fish, and You Feed Him for a Lifetime” education or knowledge will be the best.

After All:

“The purpose of education should not to be to fill you with knowledge, but education should make you hungry for knowledge.”

“The ultimate purpose of education is to learn how to find and see the beauty of creation so that you may feel the joy of life.”

“The purpose of education is to open the windows of the mind.”

“The whole purpose of education is to transfer and transform knowledge for the future generations so that they can transcend their lives and humanity as a whole.”

“The whole purpose of education is to create a window of the mind through which you can see the world. Look through that window with your own profound love, joy, harmony, and gratitude.”

— Debasish Mridha

“We put our children through their paces in school not so that they will learn something, or master something, or meet any standards. No. We give them tools so that they can experience the joy, the passion, of creating. All we are doing is saying, “Here, if you know this, there is more you can make; there is another path you can map; there is another song you can compose.” School—from pre-K to postdoc programs—exists so that we can all build more from within ourselves and with our colleagues.”

― Marc Aronson