ETHIOPIA: POLITICALLY MOTIVATED MASS ARRESTS MAKE THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) RISK WORSE

Urgent Actions

HRLHA’s Press Release

For Immediate Release

April 15, 2020

The Human Rights League of the Horn of Africa (HRLHA) would like to express its deep concern over the potential outbreak of a deadly disease, Coronavirus (COVID-19) at Ethiopian prisons in Oromia Regional State where several political prisoners are confined in Federal concentration camps and police stations, in different Oromia towns including Burayu (west of the Capital), Ambo, Nekemte (Jato Prison) in Western, in Chiro, galamso, Deder town police stations in the Eastern Oromia. Most of the political prisoners are Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) members taken from different places including OLF branch offices and arrested.

Overcrowded and squalid prisons and detention centers risk becoming detonators for a major COVID-19 outbreak which will make the pandemic easily spread and harder to control. Infectious disease in prisons is a serious public health risk; inmates are crammed into small prison cells with many others. Even in facilities that aren’t deemed overcrowded, there is inadequate nutrition, and poor sanitation means that thousands of detainees in concentration camps suffer from health problems, putting them at particular risk amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WHO and health specialists have repeatedly warned that contaminated hands too close to people’s faces will surely make prison facilities playgrounds for COVID-19.

At this crucial moment, when the whole world is fighting against the common enemy, COVID-19, politically motivated mass arrests, kidnappings and harassment of members and supporters of Oromo Political Organizations (OLF & OFC) by the Ethiopian government military must be condemned by the World Health Organization, UN Human Rights Council members and the world at large.

According to HRLHA reporters in Oromia, the major target areas of these most recent government-sponsored human rights abuses include Central Showa districts, Wallaga zone districts, and East and West Hararge zone districts.

Although it has been difficult to identify everyone by their names, HRLHA has confirmed that the following were among those arrested recently in Oromia different zones after the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country

No Name Sex Detained by Zone/District, Town Arrested Date 1 Olika Chali (OLF Office Representative) M Federal Government Security force Burayu Towm Apr. 12,2020 2 Geremew Mekonen M Federal Gov Security force Shambu Town (Wallagga) Apr. 8, 2020 3 Mitiku Duressa M Federal Government Security force Gobu Sayyo, East Wallaga Mar 30, 2020 4 Mulata Wak-way (Teacher) M Federal Gov Security force Gobu Sayyo, East Wallaga Mar 30, 2020 5 Zenebe Dinagde M Federal Government Security force Gobu Sayyo, East Wallaga Mar 30, 2020 6 Chalchisa Chali M Federal Gov Security force Gobu Sayyo, East Wallaga Mar 30, 2020 7 Barecha Shuge M Gobu Sayyo, East Wallaga Mar 30, 2020 8 Solan Haile M Federal Gov. Security force Walkite Town (West Shewa) – 9 Abdi Girma M Federal Gov. Security force Jeldu Town (West Shewa) Apr.6, 2020 10 Dirirsa Abera ( Erlier Who was dismissed from Jima University) M Federal Gov. Security force Burayu, Town Apr. 3, 2020 11 Dilbi Merera M Federal Gov. Security force Bakko Tobe (West Shewa Mar.30, 2020 12 Dhibashi Abdissa (Dilbi’s Mother) F Federal Gov. Security force Bakko Tobe (West Shewa Mar.30, 2020 13 Sena Merera , 13 Dilb’s Sister F Federal Gov. Security force Bakko Tobe (West Shewa Mar.30, 2020 14 Temesgen asmera M Federal Gov. Security force Bakko Tobe (West Shewa Mar. 30, 2020 15 Dereje Merga Debelo (OFC youth Organization Leader) M Federal Gov. Security force Finfinne (AA) Mar.14, 2020 16 Bonsa Befkadu (OLF office Worker) M Federal Gov. Security force Finfinne, Bole Mar.12, 2020 17 Bonsa Nigatu M Federal Gov. Security force Bakko Tobe (West Shewa Mar. 9, 2020 18 Lencho M Federal Gov. Security force Bakko Tobe (West Shewa Mar.9, 2020 19 Oromiyaa Abdurahiman F Federal Gov. Security force Chalenko,East Hararge Apr. 7, 2020 20 Abdele Yuya M Federal Gov. Security force Chalenko,East Hararge Apr. 7, 2020 21 Ahmed Jawar M Federal Gov. Security force Chalenko,East Hararge Apr. 7, 2020 22 Mohamed Shami M Federal Gov. Security force Chalenko,East Hararge Apr. 7, 2020 23 Fesal Musa M Federal Gov. Security force Chalenko,East Hararge Apr. 9, 2020 24 Mume Adam M Federal Gov. Security force Chalenko,East Hararge Apr. 9, 2020 25 Amme Haso M Federal Gov. Security force Chalenko,East Hararge Apr. 9, 2020 26 Debisa Gada M Federal Gov. Security force Jarso, East Hararge Mar 30, 2020 27 Shfa Jibro M Federal Gov. Security force Jarso, East Hararge Mar 30, 2020 28 Yusuf Abdela M Federal Gov. Security force Jarso, East Hararge Mar 30, 2020 29 Ibsa Kalif M Federal Gov. Security force Baddano, Karcha, East Hararge April 8, 2020 30 Mohamed Ibrahim M Federal Gov. Security force Baddano, Karcha, East Hararge April 8, 2020 31 Sulta Jamal M Federal Gov. Security force Baddano, Karcha, East Hararge April 8, 2020 32 Mutessa Mohamed M Federal Gov. Security force Baddano, Karcha, East Hararge April 8, 2020 33 Lenjissa Boke M Federal Gov. Security force Gara Mulata, East Hararge Apr 10, 2020 34 Obsa Sarkamo M Federal Gov. Security force Gara Mulata, East Hararge Apr 10, 2020 35 Bayisa Bari M Federal Gov. Security force Gara Mulata, East Hararge Apr 10, 2020 36 Aliyi Mohamed M Federal Gov. Security force Gara Mulata, East Hararge Apr 10, 2020 37 Arif Chabi M Federal Gov. Security force Gara Mulata, East Hararge Apr 10, 2020 38 Eliyas Hassen M Federal Gov. Security force Deder/East Hararge Apr 12, 2020 39 Shambal Chana M Federal Gov. Security force Goro Dola, East Guji Zone Apr 13, 2020 40 Desta Golu M Federal Gov. Security Goro Dola, East Guji Zone Apr 13, 2020 41 Golu Guyye M Federal Gov. Security force Goro Dola, East Guji Zone Apr 13, 2020 42 Yared Safay M Federal Gov. Security force Goro Dola, East Guji Zone Apr 13, 2020 43 Shek Jilo M Federal Gov. Security force Goro Dola, East Guji Zone Apr 13, 2020 44 Chana Jilo M Federal Gov. Security force Goro Dola, East Guji Zone Apr 13, 2020 45 Sora Jilo M Federal Gov. Security force Goro Dola, East Guji Zone Apr 13, 2020 46 Dulacha Jilo M Federal Gov. Security force Goro Dola, East Guji Zone Apr 13, 2020 47 Fikrte Adayyo F Federal Gov. Security force Goro Dola, East Guji Zone Apr 13, 2020 48 Balako Darara M Federal Gov. Security force Goro Dola, East Guji Zone Apr 13, 2020 49 Seba Franjii F Federal Gov. Security force Liban District & Negele Borana Apr 13, 2020 50 Loko Kula Kire F Federal Gov. Security force Liban District & Negele Borana Apr 13, 2020 51 Kabale Wakise Liban F Federal Gov. Security force Liban District & Negele Borana Apr 13, 2020 52 Darartu Boru F Federal Gov. Security force Liban District & Negele Borana Apr 13, 2020 53 Daratu Boru F Federal Gov. Security force Liban District & Negele Borana Apr 13, 2020 54 Iftu Wako F Federal Gov. Security force Liban District & Negele Borana Apr 13, 2020 55 Chluke Jarssa M Federal Gov. Security force Saba Buriti, East Guji Zone Mar 30, 2020 56 Garara Wate M Federal Gov. Security force Saba Buriti, East Guji Zone Mar 30, 2020 57 Udessa Ulane M Federal Gov. Security force Saba Buriti, East Guji Zone Mar 30, 2020 58 Kutala Bali M Federal Gov. Security force Saba Buriti, East Guji Zone Mar 30, 2020 59 Danko Anole M Federal Gov. Security force Saba Buriti, East Guji Zone Mar 30, 2020 60 Desta Kina M Federal Gov. Security force Saba Buriti, East Guji Zone Mar 30, 2020 61 Desha Mita M Federal Gov. Security force Saba Buriti, East Guji Zone Mar 30, 2020 62 Gobena Gerbi M Federal Gov. Security force Saba Buriti, East Guji Zone Mar 30, 2020 63 Robayi Dukale M Federal Gov. Security force Saba Buriti, East Guji Zone Mar 30, 2020 64 Ana Gerbi M Federal Gov. Security force Saba Buriti, East Guji Zone Mar 30, 2020 65 Dawa Aba Loko M Federal Gov. Security force Saba Buriti, East Guji Zone Mar 30, 2020

Recommendations to the Government of Ethiopia:

Stop brutalities being perpetrated by the Federal military and Security force against the members and supporters of political opposition parties

The Ethiopian Government must stop politically motivated detentions and unconditionally release all arbitrarily detained officials, members and supporters, of opposition political parties languishing in different official and unofficial detention centers

The Ethiopian government must give priority to stopping the potential spread of Coronavirus pandemic by returning its military forces to their camps and stop harassing citizens in their homes

Investigate and bring to justice members of the security forces especially the Oromia Special Police who have been perpetrating wicked atrocities against political dissenters and innocent civilians

