ETHIOPIA: POLITICALLY MOTIVATED MASS ARRESTS MAKE THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) RISK WORSE
HRLHA’s Press Release
For Immediate Release
April 15, 2020
The Human Rights League of the Horn of Africa (HRLHA) would like to express its deep concern over the potential outbreak of a deadly disease, Coronavirus (COVID-19) at Ethiopian prisons in Oromia Regional State where several political prisoners are confined in Federal concentration camps and police stations, in different Oromia towns including Burayu (west of the Capital), Ambo, Nekemte (Jato Prison) in Western, in Chiro, galamso, Deder town police stations in the Eastern Oromia. Most of the political prisoners are Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) members taken from different places including OLF branch offices and arrested.
Overcrowded and squalid prisons and detention centers risk becoming detonators for a major COVID-19 outbreak which will make the pandemic easily spread and harder to control. Infectious disease in prisons is a serious public health risk; inmates are crammed into small prison cells with many others. Even in facilities that aren’t deemed overcrowded, there is inadequate nutrition, and poor sanitation means that thousands of detainees in concentration camps suffer from health problems, putting them at particular risk amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
The WHO and health specialists have repeatedly warned that contaminated hands too close to people’s faces will surely make prison facilities playgrounds for COVID-19.
At this crucial moment, when the whole world is fighting against the common enemy, COVID-19, politically motivated mass arrests, kidnappings and harassment of members and supporters of Oromo Political Organizations (OLF & OFC) by the Ethiopian government military must be condemned by the World Health Organization, UN Human Rights Council members and the world at large.
According to HRLHA reporters in Oromia, the major target areas of these most recent government-sponsored human rights abuses include Central Showa districts, Wallaga zone districts, and East and West Hararge zone districts.
Although it has been difficult to identify everyone by their names, HRLHA has confirmed that the following were among those arrested recently in Oromia different zones after the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country
|No
|Name
|Sex
|Detained by
|Zone/District, Town
|Arrested Date
|1
|Olika Chali (OLF Office Representative)
|M
|Federal Government Security force
|Burayu Towm
|Apr. 12,2020
|2
|Geremew Mekonen
|M
|Federal Gov Security force
|Shambu Town (Wallagga)
|Apr. 8, 2020
|3
|Mitiku Duressa
|M
|Federal Government Security force
|Gobu Sayyo, East Wallaga
|Mar 30, 2020
|4
|Mulata Wak-way (Teacher)
|M
|Federal Gov Security force
|Gobu Sayyo, East Wallaga
|Mar 30, 2020
|5
|Zenebe Dinagde
|M
|Federal Government Security force
|Gobu Sayyo, East Wallaga
|Mar 30, 2020
|6
|Chalchisa Chali
|M
|Federal Gov Security force
|Gobu Sayyo, East Wallaga
|Mar 30, 2020
|7
|Barecha Shuge
|M
|Gobu Sayyo, East Wallaga
|Mar 30, 2020
|8
|Solan Haile
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Walkite Town (West Shewa)
|–
|9
|Abdi Girma
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Jeldu Town (West Shewa)
|Apr.6, 2020
|10
|Dirirsa Abera ( Erlier Who was dismissed from Jima University)
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Burayu, Town
|Apr. 3, 2020
|11
|Dilbi Merera
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Bakko Tobe (West Shewa
|Mar.30, 2020
|12
|Dhibashi Abdissa (Dilbi’s Mother)
|F
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Bakko Tobe (West Shewa
|Mar.30, 2020
|13
|Sena Merera , 13 Dilb’s Sister
|F
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Bakko Tobe (West Shewa
|Mar.30, 2020
|14
|Temesgen asmera
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Bakko Tobe (West Shewa
|Mar. 30, 2020
|15
|Dereje Merga Debelo (OFC youth Organization Leader)
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Finfinne (AA)
|Mar.14, 2020
|16
|Bonsa Befkadu (OLF office Worker)
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Finfinne, Bole
|Mar.12, 2020
|17
|Bonsa Nigatu
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Bakko Tobe (West Shewa
|Mar. 9, 2020
|18
|Lencho
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Bakko Tobe (West Shewa
|Mar.9, 2020
|19
|Oromiyaa Abdurahiman
|F
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Chalenko,East Hararge
|Apr. 7, 2020
|20
|Abdele Yuya
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Chalenko,East Hararge
|Apr. 7, 2020
|21
|Ahmed Jawar
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Chalenko,East Hararge
|Apr. 7, 2020
|22
|Mohamed Shami
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Chalenko,East Hararge
|Apr. 7, 2020
|23
|Fesal Musa
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Chalenko,East Hararge
|Apr. 9, 2020
|24
|Mume Adam
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Chalenko,East Hararge
|Apr. 9, 2020
|25
|Amme Haso
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Chalenko,East Hararge
|Apr. 9, 2020
|26
|Debisa Gada
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Jarso, East Hararge
|Mar 30, 2020
|27
|Shfa Jibro
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Jarso, East Hararge
|Mar 30, 2020
|28
|Yusuf Abdela
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Jarso, East Hararge
|Mar 30, 2020
|29
|Ibsa Kalif
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Baddano, Karcha, East Hararge
|April 8, 2020
|30
|Mohamed Ibrahim
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Baddano, Karcha, East Hararge
|April 8, 2020
|31
|Sulta Jamal
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Baddano, Karcha, East Hararge
|April 8, 2020
|32
|Mutessa Mohamed
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Baddano, Karcha, East Hararge
|April 8, 2020
|33
|Lenjissa Boke
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Gara Mulata, East Hararge
|Apr 10, 2020
|34
|Obsa Sarkamo
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Gara Mulata, East Hararge
|Apr 10, 2020
|35
|Bayisa Bari
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Gara Mulata, East Hararge
|Apr 10, 2020
|36
|Aliyi Mohamed
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Gara Mulata, East Hararge
|Apr 10, 2020
|37
|Arif Chabi
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Gara Mulata, East Hararge
|Apr 10, 2020
|38
|Eliyas Hassen
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Deder/East Hararge
|Apr 12, 2020
|39
|Shambal Chana
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Goro Dola, East Guji Zone
|Apr 13, 2020
|40
|Desta Golu
|M
|Federal Gov. Security
|Goro Dola, East Guji Zone
|Apr 13, 2020
|41
|Golu Guyye
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Goro Dola, East Guji Zone
|Apr 13, 2020
|42
|Yared Safay
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Goro Dola, East Guji Zone
|Apr 13, 2020
|43
|Shek Jilo
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Goro Dola, East Guji Zone
|Apr 13, 2020
|44
|Chana Jilo
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Goro Dola, East Guji Zone
|Apr 13, 2020
|45
|Sora Jilo
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Goro Dola, East Guji Zone
|Apr 13, 2020
|46
|Dulacha Jilo
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Goro Dola, East Guji Zone
|Apr 13, 2020
|47
|Fikrte Adayyo
|F
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Goro Dola, East Guji Zone
|Apr 13, 2020
|48
|Balako Darara
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Goro Dola, East Guji Zone
|Apr 13, 2020
|49
|Seba Franjii
|F
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Liban District & Negele Borana
|Apr 13, 2020
|50
|Loko Kula Kire
|F
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Liban District & Negele Borana
|Apr 13, 2020
|51
|Kabale Wakise Liban
|F
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Liban District & Negele Borana
|Apr 13, 2020
|52
|Darartu Boru
|F
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Liban District & Negele Borana
|Apr 13, 2020
|53
|Daratu Boru
|F
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Liban District & Negele Borana
|Apr 13, 2020
|54
|Iftu Wako
|F
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Liban District & Negele Borana
|Apr 13, 2020
|55
|Chluke Jarssa
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Saba Buriti, East Guji Zone
|Mar 30, 2020
|56
|Garara Wate
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Saba Buriti, East Guji Zone
|Mar 30, 2020
|57
|Udessa Ulane
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Saba Buriti, East Guji Zone
|Mar 30, 2020
|58
|Kutala Bali
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Saba Buriti, East Guji Zone
|Mar 30, 2020
|59
|Danko Anole
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Saba Buriti, East Guji Zone
|Mar 30, 2020
|60
|Desta Kina
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Saba Buriti, East Guji Zone
|Mar 30, 2020
|61
|Desha Mita
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Saba Buriti, East Guji Zone
|Mar 30, 2020
|62
|Gobena Gerbi
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Saba Buriti, East Guji Zone
|Mar 30, 2020
|63
|Robayi Dukale
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Saba Buriti, East Guji Zone
|Mar 30, 2020
|64
|Ana Gerbi
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Saba Buriti, East Guji Zone
|Mar 30, 2020
|65
|Dawa Aba Loko
|M
|Federal Gov. Security force
|Saba Buriti, East Guji Zone
|Mar 30, 2020
Recommendations to the Government of Ethiopia:
- Stop brutalities being perpetrated by the Federal military and Security force against the members and supporters of political opposition parties
- The Ethiopian Government must stop politically motivated detentions and unconditionally release all arbitrarily detained officials, members and supporters, of opposition political parties languishing in different official and unofficial detention centers
- The Ethiopian government must give priority to stopping the potential spread of Coronavirus pandemic by returning its military forces to their camps and stop harassing citizens in their homes
- Investigate and bring to justice members of the security forces especially the Oromia Special Police who have been perpetrating wicked atrocities against political dissenters and innocent civilians
Copied To:
1. WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (WHO)
CONTACT INFORMATION
Avenue Appia 20
1211 Geneva 27
Switzerland
Email: [email protected]
2. OFFICE OF THE UNITED NATIONS HIGH COMMISSIONER FOR HUMAN RIGHTS (OHCHR)
CONTACT INFORMATION
Palais Wilson
52 rue des Pâquis
CH-1201 Geneva, Switzerland
Postal address:
Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)
Palais des Nations
CH-1211 Geneva 10, Switzerland