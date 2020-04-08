0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Dr. B. K. Deressa | April 08, 2020

In medical terminology infection is the invasion and multiplication of microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites that are not normally present within the body. Inflammation is part of the complex biological response of vascular tissues to harmful stimuli, such as pathogens, damaged cells, or irritants. Therefore, we usually always have an inflammation associated with an infection, but not always we have an infection if there is an inflammation. Their treatment is completely different. Today I am not going to explain about the treatment. May be the course of their treatment will be the solution for our struggle. Now when we come to Mr. Abiy Ahmed government in Ethiopia, is this government is invaders (infection ) or biological response (oppressed nations)???. In reality his taught, his plan, his attitude and his action resembles invaders (bacteria, viruses, and parasites). Let us explore this hypothesis in evidence based manner.

For more than 130 years, the Oromo people has been at war with enemies sworn to its destruction. It did not seek enmity or hostilities with them. For much of this period, the Oromo leaders has pursued various strategies – including military engagements, benign neglect, willful blindness and outright appeasement . They all ignore the aforementioned realities and, as a practical matter, have exacerbated them. A lack of clarity about these realities or a strategy for dealing efficiently with them has contributed to a strategic environment of great and growing danger and a wholly inadequate Oromo people struggle capacity for contending with such perils.

Ethiopia is a key strategic ally for the War on Terror, which insulates it from any US condemnation. Ethiopia receives the largest aid in Africa — an average more than $3.3 billion per year. The government abuses aid money for their luxury private life and for their brutal private so called national military forces while the entire population are in deep poverty, absence of adequate healthcare system and gross human right violations are taking place. Regarding the ongoing heinous crime against Oromo people especially in west Oromia Wellega, south Oromia Gujji and Borena and central Oromia Shewa the United Nations (UN) and Human right watch has issued a statement of concern. However, the regime itself is noticeably unconcerned because it knows these statements by the UN and human right accompanied by little or no action. Even the African Union, with its headquarter in Addis Ababa, while publishing several condemnation about evil act of genocide in Rwanda, is conspicuously silent on the massacre taking place against the Oromo right on its doorstep. Ongoing heinous crime against Oromo people is an act of genocide, Crimes against humanity and war crimes according to the international criminal court Rome statute art. 6,7 and 8.

Art. 6: Genocide

Art: 7: Crimes against humanity

Art: 8: war crimes

Normally Mr. Abiy Ahmed has to be indicted for his crime in the Hague. Unfortunately he is still in his position as prime minister of Ethiopia to commit more crimes.

The Ethiopian military as an institution has acquired unprecedented power. Under any conceivable scenario, the military will continue to be a key and decisive player. Yet, it is not a truly national army; at the officer corps level, it is heavily dominated by brutal individuals to serve one person instead of serving the entire nation. Control of key economic sectors by the military under the Prosperous Party (PP) have made it difficult to limit its role to a strictly military one.

Beginning in December 2010, unprecedented mass demonstrations against poverty, corruption, and political repression broke out in several Arab countries, challenging the authority of some of the most entrenched regimes in the Middle East and North Africa. For example forcing Ben Ali to flee from Tunisia. The apparent success of the popular uprising in Tunisia, by then dubbed the Jasmine Revolution, inspired similar movements in other countries, including Egypt, Yemen, and Libya. Such was the case in Egypt, where in 2011 a popular uprising forced one of the region’s longest-serving and most influential leaders, Pres. Ḥosnī Mubārak, from power.

Qube generations of gallant Oromo son and daughters inflamed the century long grievances and harassment of Oromo people in the name of Addis Ababa Master Plan encroaching and displacing Oromo farmers, but this masks a deeper grievance which has been brewing for over a century under successive Ethiopian rulers. During those uprising the Oromo people have payed enormous sacrifices, and more than 6,000 Oromo sons and daughters were sacrificed. Those uprising in Oromia was completely stolen by son of the brutal emperor Minilik Colonel Abiy Ahmed. Surprisingly his grandfather committed heinous crime against Arsi Oromo in Anole and Harar Oromo in Calanqo. The current son of Emperor Minilik, Mr. Abiy Ahmed directly re-initiated his grandfather’s program to eradicate Oromo people through:

Aerial bombardment against West Oromia-Wellega

Undeclared state of emergency in Western Oromia, Wallaga and Southern Oromia, Gujii/ Borana

Burning Oromos alive inside their home (already documented)

Burning Forrest and crops to create artificial famine

Imprisoning more than 50,000 innocent Oromo people across Oromia

Harassment and unjustified imprisonment of members of Oromo political organizations like OLF, OFC and ONP

Unjustified imprisonment of Oromia News Network journalists

Refuse the international community consensus to fight the COVID-19 pandemic (more than 15 million Oromo people were in darkness regarding protective measures against COVID-19 and there is NO nutritional support from the government for the artificial famine that the Ethiopian Gov’t has created to hurt the Oromo people especially Borena, Gujii, Wallaga and Shawa Oromo’s)

A clear-eyed of understanding, the enemy we are confronting is essential– namely, Barbaric Mr. Abiy Ahmed government, well-funded prosperous party or neftagna propaganda machines, traitors and puppet individuals and the essential elements for countering it. The Prosperous Party (neftegna party) marginalized potential legal opposition parties, leaving little option except fighting them till death.

Barbaric Mr.Abiy Ahmed government: The same system that imprisoned, chopped and hanged general Tadesse Biru, Mr. Gudina Tumsa, Mamo mezemir and countless Oromos. My question is what is the rational explanation behind this endless sufferings? In order to get to the root of the colonial problem in Oromia, it is necessary to understand that oppression experienced over such a long period of time effects people’s minds and souls in seriously negative ways and creation of countless traitors those who expands enemy destructive propaganda internally and externally. Recognizing that colonial injustices and oppression have had effects on both individuals and collectivities. Health and healing, in the true sense of these terms, can only be achieved by breaking out of the toxic environments of the enemies propaganda and reserve; physical, spiritual, psychological health of Oromo people, and socio-cultural integrity. When we are working together to achieve all those goals we become strong and dignified nations and our enemy will be weak and ineffective.

Traitors and puppet individuals: History has proved to us that our heroes were the true champions and advocates of true human rights and father of freedom. But down the line of struggle instead of burning with desire for independence and freedom , the traitors who were not ready to pick up arms and fight for their freedom, more comfortable to eat the colonialist leftovers were systematically educated and groomed to inherit the mantle while the WBO (our heroes) still fighting in the bush. The political game to hoodwink and brainwash Oromo’s with the sweet sugar coated songs of patriotism, real democracy, time of development is over. Oromo’s are fed up with those who claim to be defender of his right and champion of democracy and yet looting our economy, amassing wealth and banking their loot overseas. Our new colonial masters have two faces known enemy neftegna elites and Opportunistic individuals, traitors and colonial collaborators who still enjoy the strapping of power and wealth inherited from the colonial masters. Unless we as a freedom fighters unite to fight them, our freedom and independence will just remain an ‘illusion‘ and our pride, desire to be free will soon be buried into the grave of oblivion.

Adverse political developments can create direct socio-economic stagnation and affect seriously the long term plans of our peoples. So after so long period of time in our struggle (Oromo people struggle) it is time to be in menopause than giving birth to a handicap and paralyzed organization.

We as Oromo, must never lose what make us the best freedom fighters, first democratic nations in the world and most generous people in the globe even for our enemy. While the stand for freedom must begin with each of us individually, one alone is not enough. All freedom lovers must stand together to vanguard our victory. In my heart I still believe there are men and women who will stand for freedom, just as our heroes did, not out of pride or power, but out of sense of service to the people of Oromo and other oppressed nations.

Long live WBO and Qeerroo!

Victory to the oppressed peoples!