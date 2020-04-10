New Ebola case confirmed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

(WHO) — A new case of Ebola virus disease was confirmed today in the city of Beni in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

“While not welcome news, this is an event we anticipated. We kept response teams in Beni and other high risk areas for precisely this reason,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

As part of the active Ebola surveillance system in place to respond to this ongoing outbreak in DRC, thousands of alerts are still being investigated every day. An alert is a person who has symptoms that could be due to Ebola, or any death in a high risk area that could have been as result of Ebola.

As with all confirmed cases, efforts are already underway to find everyone who may have been in contact with the person in order to offer them the vaccine and monitor their health status.

“WHO has worked side by side with health responders from the DRC for over 18 months and our teams are right now supporting the investigation into this latest case,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. “Although the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic adds challenges, we will continue this joint effort until we can declare the end of this Ebola outbreak together.”

The news of the confirmed case came minutes after the conclusion of a meeting of the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee on Ebola in DRC. The Emergency Committee will reconvene next week in order to re-evaluate their recommendations in light of this new information.

Prior to this, the last person who was confirmed to have Ebola in DRC tested negative twice and was discharged from a treatment centre on 3 March 2020.

As of 10 April 2020, 3456 confirmed and probable cases and 2276 deaths have occurred as a result of the outbreak.

Background

Ebola hemorrhagic fever is caused by a virus. It is a severe and often fatal disease. It can affect humans and other primates. Researchers believe that the virus first spreads from an infected animal to a human. It can then spread from human to human through direct contact with a patient’s blood or secretions.

Symptoms of Ebola may appear anywhere from 2 to 21 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms usually include

Fever

Headache

Joint and muscle aches

Weakness

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Stomach pain

Lack of appetite

Other symptoms including rash, red eyes, and internal and external bleeding, may also occur.

The early symptoms of Ebola are similar to other, more common, diseases. This makes it difficult to diagnose Ebola in someone who has been infected for only a few days. However, if a person has the early symptoms of Ebola and there is reason to suspect Ebola, the patient should be isolated. It is also important to notify public health professionals. Lab tests can confirm whether the patient has Ebola.

There is no cure for Ebola. Treatment involves supportive care such as fluids, oxygen, and treatment of complications. Some people who get Ebola are able to recover, but many do not.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention