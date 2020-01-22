Ambassador Alex Rondos EU Special Representative to the horn of Africa at Woodrow Wilson Center7
Warri Orooppaa kun Kolonel Abiy Ahmed kana akka malee shakkaniiru! Qilleensa kana-Viidiyoo kana gadii dhaggeeffadhu!
የአውሮፓ ህብረት አምባሳደር የሆኑት አሌክስ ሮንዶስ ስለ አብይ አሕመድ ተጠይቀው…” አብይ የኛና የአሜሪካ ሃሳብና ፍላጎት ነው እያስፈፀመ ያለው ነገርግን አንዳንዴ ስለራሳችን ፍላጎት ብቻ ስናስብ አጠቃላይ የአከባቢው የፀጥታ ሁኔታ ያሳስበኛል ኢትዮጵያ እንደ ዩጎዝላቪያ አደለችም እንደ ግድብ ነች ስትፈርስ የአከባቢው አገራትም ይጎዳሉ….”
Ambassador Alex Rondos EU Special Representative to the horn of Africa @ Woodrow Wilson Center.
