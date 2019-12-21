0 SHARES Share Tweet

Amhara terrorists attack mosque and properties owned by Muslims in Amhara Regional State

December 20, 2019

The Amhara terrorist group (organized haters) burned down mosque, hotel and other belongings to Muslims in Mota town of Amhara Regional State. Local police tacitly cooperated with the politically motivated looters and vandalizers. The perpetrators were dancing, singing heroic songs in celebration after and during the incidents of the attach. Listen to the video below.

Similar haters and terrorists killed, tortured and terrorized Oromo students in the universities in the Amhara Regional State for months now.

ሰበር ዜና: በአማራ ክልል ሞጣ የሙስሊሞች ሆቴል የሆነውን ማር ዘነብ ሆቴል እንዲህ እየጨፈሩ ነው ያቃጠሉት :: ከዚህ በተጨማሪም መስጅዱ ተቃጥሏል :: እስከአሁን ድረስ 4 መስጂዶች ተቃጥለዋል። በዛሬው እለት ብቻ በምስራቅ ጎጃም ሞጣ 4 መስጂዶች መቃጠላቸው ታወቀ።







