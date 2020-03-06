0 SHARES Share Tweet

Announcement : Oromian National Conference On Human Rights

We, Oromo Civic, Professional and Faith-Based Organizations and individual proponents of Human Rights, residing in North America, Europe and Australia are collaboratively organizing ‘Oromian National Conference On Human Rights’, to be held in Washington DC, from March 13 to March 15, 2020.

Delegates from more than 20 Oromo Organizations, community leaders and individual citizens and friends of Oromia shall participate on the Conference. The goal of the Conference is to deliberate on the current dire situation in Oromia and create a formal collaborative consortium of all Oromo Organizations to advocate for the

voiceless victims of injustices in Oromia and beyond. You are cordially invited to join us at the address:

Northwestern High School

7000 Adelphi Rd

Hyattsville, MD 20782

This message is approved by the following Oromo Civic, Professional and Faith-Based Organizations:

Bilal Oromo Dawa Center Canaan Oromo Evangelical Church Global Gumii Oromia Global Oromo Advocacy Group Gumii Waaqeffannaa Addunyaa Horn of Africa Genocide Watch Human Rights League of the Horn of Africa International Oromo Women’s Organization International Qeerroo Support Group Mana Kiristaanaa Fayyisaa Addunyaa Oromia Support Group Oromo Communities’ Association of North America Oromo Evangelical Lutheran Church of Washington DC Metropolitan Area Oromo Evangelical Lutheran Mission Society Oromo Human Rights and Relief Organization Oromo Legacy, Leadership and Advocacy Association Oromo Lutheran Church of Baltimore Oromo Parliamentarians Council Oromo Political Prisoners Association Oromo Studies Association Spring of Life Pentecostal Oromo Church Tawfiq Islamic Center United Oromo Evangelical Church