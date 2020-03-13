By | March 13, 2020
0 Comment


China government spokesman says U.S. army might have brought coronavirus to China

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday that the U.S. military might have brought the coronavirus to the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has been hardest hit by the outbreak.

“When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals? It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation!” Zhao tweeted in English.

Chinese spokesman accuses the US military of bringing coronavirus to Wuhan as war of words escalates after Trump’s national security adviser accused Beijing of cover up

Source: Daily Mail

More than 125,000 cases of the coronavirus have been recorded across the world since the outbreak began

  • Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in a tweet that the U.S lacked transparency around its handling of coronavirus 
  • China has been accused by the U.S of being slow to react to the virus
  • The delay ‘cost the world months’ when it could have been preparing for the outbreak 
  • Zhao suggested in a tweet that  U.S military might be to blame for the outbreak
  • He offered no evidence to back up his accusation 
  • Coronavirus symptoms: what are they and should you see a doctor?

A spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry suggested on Thursday the U.S. military might have brought the coronavirus to the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has been hardest hit by the outbreak, doubling down on a war of words with Washington.

China has taken great offence at comments by U.S. officials accusing it of being slow to react to the virus, first detected in Wuhan late last year, and of not being transparent enough.

On Wednesday, U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said the speed of China’s reaction to the emergence of the coronavirus had probably cost the world two months when it could have been preparing for the outbreak.

In a strongly worded tweet, written in English on his verified Twitter account, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said it was the United States that lacked transparency.

A spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry suggested on Thursday the U.S. military might have brought the coronavirus to the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has been hardest hit by the outbrea. Pictured: Workers wearing protective gear carry rubbish bins while disinfecting the Huanan Wholesale Seafood Market in Wuhan.

‘When did patient zero begin in US? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals? It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation!’ Zhao wrote.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.