China prepares to declare VICTORY over coronavirus outbreak as President Xi visits quarantined residents in Wuhan and the city closes all of its 14 makeshift hospitals

Xi’s visit is viewed as a sign that Beijing believes the outbreak is under control

He first inspected Huoshenshan, a 1,000-bed hospital constructed in 10 days

He then toured a community to call on volunteers and residents in quarantine

It came as the last of Wuhan’s 14 makeshift ‘fang cang’ hospitals closed today

Beijing urged its citizens to seize the victory of a ‘people’s war’ against the virus

The disease has killed at least 4,060 people and infected over 114,400 globally

Chinese President Xi Jinping has visited Wuhan for the first time since the city emerged as the centre of the coronavirus epidemic in January – a major sign that Beijing believes the outbreak is under control.

The timing of Xi’s visit indicates that China is ready to declare victory over the health crisis, which has killed at least 3,136 people in the nation and 4,062 worldwide, according to experts.

Xi today inspected a 1,000-bed hospital constructed in 10 days to fight the deadly disease before touring a local community to call on residents in quarantine.

His visit came as Wuhan authorities have closed all of the city’s 14 makeshift ‘fang cang’ hospitals – which were converted from sports halls and exhibition centres – after they treated some 12,000 patients.

It also came as unprecedented quarantine measures that have sealed off the city of 11 million and the rest of central Hubei province since late January appear to have paid off, with new infections dropping dramatically in recent weeks.



China’s progress stands in stark contrast with the growing global crisis, with cases now growing at a faster pace abroad, and Italy enacting its nationwide lockdown.

More than 100 countries are now fighting the contagion, which has infected over 114,400 people globally.

A video released by China’s state broadcaster CCTV shows Xi, who arrived by plane in Hubei’s capital, wearing a mask as he spoke via video-link to front-line medical workers and patients in Huoshenshan or Fire God Mountain Hospital.

Huoshenshan started treating patients from February 4 after being built from the ground in just 10 days to combat the fast-spreading infection.

Its sister facility, Leishenshan or Thunder God Mountain Hospital, was completed in 12 days.

Xi then went to Wuhan’s Donghu New City community at noon to visit people in quarantine and community workers, CCTV said