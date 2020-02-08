0 SHARES Share Tweet

Dictatorship Countries 2020 includes Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Abiy Ahmed

What is a Dictatorship?

(World Population Review) — A dictatorship is a type of government in which a single person or party has absolute power. This means that the ruler or party has complete control and the rights of the people are suppressed. The leaders of dictatorships are known as dictators, and they are usually backed by powerful groups of people. Typically, dictators are put into power when a nation faces significant social issues, such as high rates of unemployment or unrest among the nation’s people.



The financial backing of powerful groups isn’t all that’s needed. In order for a dictatorship to form, all opponents of the dictator ultimately need to be removed. This can be through any means necessary, including being imprisoned or even killed. There are many negative effects of a dictatorship. That includes the unraveling of social organizations and democratic institutions, the prohibition of other political parties, and the replacement of the nation’s constitution. Under a dictatorship, many people are persecuted for reasons including their religion or their economic status. Some dictatorships may have secret police, indefinite arrests, and concentration camps.

Ethiopia Population 2020 Population 113,828,580 With one of the highest poverty levels in the world, Ethiopia is considered by many to be one of the most under-developed nations in the world. But within its African boundaries lies a nation filled with a rich culture and heritage. Bordered by Kenya, South Sudan, Sudan, Djibouti, Eritrea, and Somalia, Ethiopia has an estimated 2020 population of 114.96 million, which ranks 12th in the world. With a 2020 population of approximately 114.96 million, up from 2015’s estimate of 98.9 million, Ethiopia is the most populous landlocked country in the continent of Africa and the second-most populous country of Africa after Nigeria. This estimate of how many people live in Ethiopia is based on the most recent United Nations projections, and makes Ethiopia the 14th most populous country in the world. The most recent census in 2007 found an official population of 73.7 million.

The Five Kinds of Dictatorships

The specific details of a dictatorship comes down to the individual rulers. Some leaders of dictatorships are far more strict and overbearing than other dictators, and the type of dictatorship a country is ruled by comes down to the personality and behavior of the dictator.

What Life is Like in a Country Ruled by a Dictatorship

Dictatorships are run by one person who holds all of the country’s power. Known as dictators, the leaders of dictatorships often have a team of officials who make up the government of the dictatorship, but these officials do not have much of a say in the final outcome of anything.

On a similar note, the citizens of the country with a dictatorship do not have much of a voice, either. The entire premise of a dictatorship is that there is one person calling all of the shots for an entire country, reflecting an obvious imbalance of power.

From the outside looking in, life within a dictatorship is akin to being in a toxic relationship or living situation. However, this is not how everyone views the innerworkings of a dictatorship. For some people, like the citizens of North Korea, this system of government is all the citizens know.

They have never experienced anything else, so living under a dictatorship is not jarring or shocking to them. Dictatorships only seem extreme and unethical to people who have lived differently because it takes an outside perspective.

The Countries with Dictatorships in the Modern World

As of 2018, there are currently a total of fifty nations that have a dictator or authoritarian regime ruling the nation to this day. Europe is home to one dictatorship, while three of them can be found in Latin America and South America. There are eight dictatorships in Asia, seven in the Eurasian region of the world, and twelve spanning from the northern parts of Africa to the Middle East.

African Dictators

Africa has several long-standing dictators; however, they are beginning to lose power across the continent. In the last four years alone, 26 African countries have had transfers of power. Most recently in April, Algeria’s Abdelaziz Bouteflika and Sudan’s Omar Hassan al-Bashir were forced to step down. Unfortunately, democracy is still shaky in these countries, and the possibility of another dictator rising to power is likely.

There are currently 17 dictators in Africa, some worse than others. Some have been in power for decades, such as President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial New Guinea. President Obiang has been in power for 40 years after ousting his uncle, Francisco Macías Nguema, and sentencing him to death by firing squad. His wealth is estimated to be approximately $600 million thanks to an oil boom that enriched his family at the expense of the Equatorial Guinea citizens. Obiang’s regime is known for unlawful killings, torture of prisoners, government-sanctioned kidnappings, and even accusations of cannibalism.

Dictators Around the World

The leaders of dictatorships are not outwardly identified as dictators when they are being addressed by other people. Interestingly enough, you might not recognize a dictator based on their title because many of them are called presidents, kings, prime ministers, and many other titles. Here are the names and titles of the fifty dictators around the world.

Is China a dictatorship? Yes, China is a dictatorship in the form of what the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China calls a “people’s democratic dictatorship.” The premise of the “people’s democratic dictatorship” is that the Chinese Party of China and the state represent and act on behalf of the people, but possess and may use powers against reactionary forces. The People’s Republic of China is currently ruled by President Xi Jinping, who also serves as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, Chairman of the Central Military Commission, the country’s Vice President, the President of the Central Party School, and the 1st ranked member of the CPC Politburo Standing Committee.

Is Russia a dictatorship? Russia is a federal semi-presidential republic and an oligarchy. President Vladimir Putin is currently serving his fourth term as president of Russia. Whether or not Putin is a dictator has mixed answers. Those who believe that he is a dictator argue that he removed freedom of speech; the press can only publish what he allows them to; imprisons his opponents, and he has structured the government so that it keeps him at the top and gives him the most power. In addition to executive power, Putin also holds judicial and legislative power, allowing him to change laws to fit his agenda.

Autocracy Countries

Often confused with a dictatorship, autocracy is a system of governance headed by a single ruler called an autocrat. Decisions made by the autocrat are not subject to legal restraints and the autocrat exercised unlimited and undisputed power. The term was a favorable feature for rulers, having no conflicts of interest in the government to their own rule. While autocratic countries are not always malevolent, they are continuing to face rising resistance. Modern autocratic countries include Cuba, North Korea, Venezuela, Egypt, Oman, Brunei, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Eswatini.

Dictatorship Countries by Population 2020

Source: Countries Ruled by Dictatorship