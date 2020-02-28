East Africa races against time to contain locust outbreak as UN pleads for funding

(CNBC) –An estimated 20.2 million people are facing severe acute food insecurity across East Africa as swarms of desert locusts ravage crops in an already vulnerable region.

The European Union on Thursday contributed 11 million euros ($12.1 million) to aid the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in its efforts to contain the upsurge, which has now expanded from East Africa into the Persian Gulf.

The outbreak is the worst seen in Ethiopia and Somalia for 25 years and the worst infestation in Kenya for over 70 years. Djibouti and Eritrea have also been affected with swarms reported in South Sudan, Uganda and Tanzania.

Strong winds this week have brought swarms to both sides of the Persian Gulf and into Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and southwest Iran.

Without concerted efforts to control the outbreak, the UN estimates that conducive breeding conditions could see the locusts multiply by 400 times this year.

The FAO has appealed for $138 million in urgent funding to assist the countries that have been impacted, but has so far amassed only $52 million. FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu has said the locusts threaten to provoke a humanitarian crisis in East Africa and told the international community that “there is no time to waste.”