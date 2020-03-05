By: Global Oromo Advocacy group | March 5, 2020
Since established as a country, the successive Ethiopia governments have always been cracking down on student movements, be it a quest for equality, land to the tiller, the right to self-determination, freedom of expression or assembly. However, the recent government crackdown on students seemed unique in that it targeted only students from one ethnic group, the Oromos. As presented here in the table below, the GOAG has obtained the names of 173 Oromo students being expelled from various universities across the nation for no reason. These are only students for which we have confirmed their names and that they were expelled from the corresponding universities. Also, note that this list doesn’t include all the students being killed at various incidents by the government security forces.
As we all aware of education is a backbone for modern society, and it is so true for the Oromo people too. As Nelson Mandela once said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” Yes, education is the key to change our community and world in many positive ways. It is the key to the socioeconomic development, eliminating gender inequality, alleviating poverty, preventing us from threat of disease outbreak, and ensuring our continued existence by fostering this planet. To say the least, education is everything for modern society and one can imagine what a society might look like without it. Educated society also knows their rights and as result will act accordingly if one tries to deny them. Contrarily, it is easy to politically manipulate uneducated society.
Having realized the importance of education, the Ethiopian government has been systematically targeting the education system of the nation for political purposes. To satisfy its ambition of ruling the Oromo people for centuries to come, the Ethiopian government targets the Oromo youth indirectly through education policy or directly by expelling them from school and universities. The ambition of the successive Ethiopian governments is one and simple, keep the Ethiopian population, particularly the Oromo people uneducated and continue to rule them forever. As a result, today, majority of the Ethiopian population are still not able to read and write. Sadly, in 21st century, the government of Dr. Abiy Ahmed still continued implementing such anti-society education policy. The current widespread expulsion of the Oromo students from universities across the nation, and closure of universities in Oromia is a strong indication of government’s attempt to eliminate or significantly reduce the educated power of the Oromo people in the country. Dismissing 174 students from universities just within the last few months is very concerning. In summary, unless such government policy is reversed immediately, the short- and long-term consequences of such action is extremely concerning, particularly for the Oromo people.
It is very important that the Oromo elites, particularly the academician in various universities, realize the impact of such government action on the future of the Oromo nation. University academicians should feel more responsibility and must stand up against the expulsion of the Oromo students by the political affiliates of the university administration. Your today’s silence will have a huge impact on the future of the very society we all came from. And therefore, the Oromo elites in general and the university academicians in particular must speak up against the Oromo students’ dismissal in their universities, and also exposes those who are taking such actions. GOAG believes and advocates for that education is a right, not a privilege that the government takes away from citizens. Therefore, no students are supposed to be expelled from their education, especially unjustly for political reasons. We strongly condemn such government action and call for an immediate return of those expelled students to their education, and closed Universities must be reopened and continue their education process.
Table: List of the Oromo students expelled from different universities across Ethiopian. This list contains only the students for which GOAG has confirmed their names, the university and department from which they were expelled, and the academic year they were in by the time they were expelled.
|No.
|Student’s name
|Department of study
|University
|Year
|1
|Addunyaa Moosisaa
|Computer Science
|Bulee Horaa
|3rd
|2
|Eliyaas Laggasee
|Computer science
|Bulee Horaa
|3rd
|3
|Barecha Guddataa
|Computer Science
|Bulee Horaa
|3rd
|4
|Ittinaa Waaqjiraa
|IT
|Bulee Horaa
|3rd
|5
|Ifaa Makuraa
|Geology
|Bulee Horaa
|3rd
|6
|Qannoo Indaaluu
|Computer science
|Bulee Horaa
|3rd
|7
|Galmaa Bariisoo
|Economics
|Bulee Horaa
|3rd
|8
|Darajjee Raggaasaa
|Industrial Engineering
|Bulee Horaa
|3rd
|9
|Hayilee Kumsaa
|Computer Science
|Bulee Horaa
|3rd
|10
|Mootummaa Takilee
|Mechanical Engineering
|Bulee Horaa
|3rd
|11
|Abebe Kaasayee
|Economics
|Bulee Horaa
|3rd
|12
|Abdiisa Danboobii
|Economics
|Bulee Horaa
|3rd
|13
|Hirphaa Taaddalaa
|Biology
|Jimmaa
|3rd
|14
|Ibsaa Dassaalee
|Chemistry
|Jimmaa
|3rd
|15
|Abdiisaa Qajeelaa
|Afaan Oromoo
|Jimmaa
|3rd
|16
|Ibsaa Raggasaa
|Afaan Oromoo
|Jimmaa
|3rd
|17
|Tolasaa Ittanaa
|Afaan Oromoo
|Jimmaa
|3rd
|18
|Gammachuu Dhaabaa
|Afaan Oromoo
|Jimmaa
|3rd
|19
|Oltaana kabbadaa
|Water supply Engineering
|JIT
|3rd
|20
|Addunyaa Ayyalaa
|Mechanical Engineering
|Dirree Dhawaa
|3rd
|21
|Guutaa Taammiruu
|Surveving
|Dirree Dhawaa
|3rd
|22
|Mikaa’el Asfawuu
|Industrial Engineering
|Dirree Dhawaa
|3rd
|23
|Mohammed Saayid
|Industrial Engineering
|Dirree Dhawaa
|3rd
|24
|Haayiluu Geetachoo
|Electrical Engineering
|Dirree Dhawaa
|3rd
|25
|Leenco Huseen
|Economics
|Dirree Dhawaa
|3rd
|26
|Nuuraddiin Mohammad
|Economics
|Dirree Dhawaa
|3rd
|27
|Waaqoo Huukaa
|Seeraa
|Dirree Dhawaa
|3rd
|28
|Dooyoo Waariyoo
|Seeraa
|Dirree Dhawaa
|3rd
|29
|Guddinaa Kamal
|Sport science
|Dirree Dhawaa
|3rd
|30
|Leenco Abdallaa
|Accounting
|Dirree Dhawaa
|3rd
|31
|Mohammad Saayid
|Industrial Engineering
|Dirree Dhawaa
|3rd
|32
|Nagaasaa Taammiruu
|Industrial Engineering
|Dirree Dhawaa
|2nd
|33
|Ifaa Tsaggayee
|Sport Science
|Dirree Dhawaa
|2nd
|34
|Naatina’eel Dhiinsaa
|Industrial Engineering
|Dirree Dhawaa
|2nd
|35
|Biqilaa Raggasaa
|Banking
|Dirree Dhawaa
|2nd
|36
|Naatifeera Margaa
|Conistiraction
|Dirree Dhawaa
|2nd
|37
|Qaasim Huseen
|Computer science
|Dirree Dhawaa
|2nd
|38
|Jaafar Huseen
|Polotical Science
|Dirree Dhawaa
|2nd
|39
|Eebbaa Gaashawuu
|Mechanical Engineering
|Dirree Dhawaa
|2nd
|40
|Jibiril Ahimad
|Biology
|Dirree Dhawaa
|2nd
|41
|Yoonas Huseen
|Computer science
|Dirree Dhawaa
|2nd
|42
|Yoonattan Taaddasee
|Mechanical Engineering
|Dirree Dhawaa
|2nd
|43
|Guddataa Waaqtolaa
|Land
|Dirree Dhawaa
|2nd
|44
|Naasru Shaame
|Textile
|Dirree Dhawaa
|2nd
|45
|Lataa Waaggarii
|Surveving
|Dirree Dhawaa
|2nd
|46
|Jireenyaa Geetachoo
|Seeraa
|Dirree Dhawaa
|2nd
|47
|Addunyaa Duubee
|Unknown
|Dirree Dhawaa
|1st
|48
|Caalaa Dheeroo
|Unknown
|Dirree Dhawaa
|1st
|49
|Alamayyoo Efireem
|Unknown
|Dirree Dhawaa
|1st
|50
|Keeraddin Duulaa
|Unknown
|Dirree Dhawaa
|1st
|51
|Turaa Tufaa
|Unknown
|Dirree Dhawaa
|1st
|52
|Awwal Amaddiin
|Unknown
|Dirree Dhawaa
|1st
|53
|Abdiisaa Aanoolee
|Unknown
|Dirree Dhawaa
|1st
|54
|Tasfaa Caalaa
|Unknown
|Dirree Dhawaa
|1st
|55
|Surraa Kuffisaa
|Unknown
|Dirree Dhawaa
|1st
|56
|Duroomsa Ziyaad
|Unknown
|Dirree Dhawaa
|1st
|57
|Yaadataa Olaana
|Unknown
|Dirree Dhawaa
|1st
|58
|Galataa Baqqalaa
|Unknown
|Dirree Dhawaa
|1st
|59
|Ibsaa Tooboo
|Economics
|Madda Walaabu
|2nd
|60
|Gaaddisaa Hooxxessaa
|Qoonnaa
|Madda Walaabu
|2nd
|61
|Dhaabaa Asfawuu
|Computer science
|Madda Walaabu
|2nd
|62
|Tashoomaa Guuttataa
|Engineering
|Madda Walaabu
|2nd
|63
|Efireem Guuttataa
|Serving
|Madda Walaabu
|2nd
|64
|Toolinaa Moosisaa
|Electrical Engineering
|Madda Walaabu
|2nd
|65
|Galataa Dhaabasa
|Information System
|Madda Walaabu
|2nd
|66
|Mulgeetaa Raggaasaa
|Information System
|Madda Walaabu
|1st
|67
|Eebbisaa Nigaatuu
|Biology
|Madda Walaabu
|1st
|68
|Abdii Fiqaaduu
|Engineering
|Madda Walaabu
|2nd
|69
|Ermiyaas Biraanuu
|Electrical Engineering
|Madda Walaabu
|3rd
|70
|Fayisaa Girmaa
|Economics
|Madda Walaabu
|2nd
|71
|Qanaa’aa Taaffasaa
|Economics
|Madda Walaabuu
|2nd
|72
|Waajjiraa Alaamayyoo
|Computer Science
|Madda Walaabu
|1st
|73
|Daani’eel Mookonnoon
|Information System
|Madda Walaabu
|2nd
|74
|Hambisaa Tamasgeen
|Economics
|Madda Walaabu
|3rd
|75
|Asheetuu Mammoo
|Coopirative
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|76
|Abdii Baqqalaa
|Management
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|77
|Obsumaan Andargee
|Computer Science
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|78
|Ayyaana Abaata
|Software
|Haroomayya
|3rd
|79
|Yaadata Asaffaa
|Economics
|Haroomayya
|1st
|80
|Gammachuu Raggaasaa
|Physics
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|81
|Boonaa Faantahuun
|Management
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|82
|Lalisaa Darajjee
|Geography
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|83
|Amaanu’el solomon
|Computer science
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|84
|Boonsaa Kumarra
|Chemical Engineering
|Mattuu
|5th
|85
|Anasoo Ahimad
|COTM
|Mattuu
|3rd
|86
|Eebbaa Addaamuu
|Computer Science
|Mattuu
|4th
|87
|Lalisaa Amanuu
|Civil Engineering
|Mattuu
|4th
|88
|Naa’ol Adaanee
|COTM
|Mattuu
|4th
|89
|Injifannoo Darajjee
|COTM
|Mattuu
|4th
|90
|Tokkummaa Bojaa
|Computer Science
|Mattuu
|3rd
|91
|Keeriya Kadir
|Mid wifer
|Mattuu
|2nd
|92
|Magarsaa Gammachuu
|Sport Science
|Mattuu
|3rd
|93
|Daani’eel Dassaaleny
|Saayikoloojjii
|Mattuu
|2nd
|94
|Abdii Mangashaa
|Mechanical Engineering
|Mattuu
|3rd
|95
|Naasiraddiin Isiyaaq
|Biology
|Mattuu
|3rd
|96
|Lalisaa Gurmeessaa
|Sport science
|Mattuu
|3rd
|97
|Mallas Guutaa
|Sport Science
|Mattuu
|3rd
|98
|Dhukalee Areerii
|Accounting
|Mattuu
|3rd
|99
|Umar Indiris
|Natural science
|Mattuu
|1st
|100
|Tolasaa Girmaa
|Biology
|Mattuu
|3rd
|101
|Jireenyaa Tasfayee
|Biology
|Mattuu
|3rd
|102
|Toolimaa Awaal
|Mid wifer
|Mattuu
|4th
|103
|Daani’eel Abdataa
|Biology
|Mattuu
|3rd
|104
|Zaaman Taajuu
|Fayyaa
|Mattuu
|2nd
|105
|Yaadasaa Kinfuu
|Qonnaa
|Haroomayya
|3rd
|106
|Lateera Daggafaa
|Seera
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|107
|Gammachis Waaqgarii
|Qonnaa
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|108
|Sanbatoo Adimaasu
|Biology
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|109
|Beekuma Bulchaa
|Molecular biology
|Haroommayya
|2nd
|110
|Roobera Warquu
|CCI
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|111
|Tilahuun Taafasa
|Qonnaa
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|112
|Alaamuddiin Yuusuuf
|Molecular biology
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|113
|Yoosef Tasfayee
|Afaan Oromoo
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|114
|Naatina’eel Solomon
|Polotical science
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|115
|Mikaa’el Geetachoo
|CCI
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|116
|Buzaayyoo Faradaa
|Afaan Oromoo
|Haroomayya
|3rd
|117
|Dassatu Efireem
|Management
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|118
|Badhanee Guja
|Management
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|119
|Jireenya Jabeessa
|Qonnaa
|Haroomayya
|3rd
|120
|Gaddisaa Fayyoo
|Qonnaa
|Haroomayya
|3rd
|121
|Lalisaa Waltajjii
|Afaan Oromoo
|Haroomayya
|3rd
|122
|Ilfinash Dhibbisa
|Sport Science
|Haroomayya
|3rd
|123
|Gammadaa Dhuguma
|Software Engineering
|Haroomayya
|4th
|124
|Zawudee Buloo
|Management
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|125
|Kadiroo Daddafoo
|Economics
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|126
|Daawit Baqqalaa
|Seera
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|127
|Guutama Abiriham
|Computer science
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|128
|Gammachis Kabato
|Sport Science
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|129
|Magarsaa Tasfayee
|Sport science
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|130
|Dirribaa Iddosaa
|Sport Science
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|131
|Yoosef Gurmuu
|Unknown
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|132
|Mokonnoon Bifa
|Econimics
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|133
|Sisaay Nigaatuu
|Agroo Economics
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|134
|Magarsaa Waaqjiraa
|Economics
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|135
|Roobaa Margaa
|REBD
|Haroomayya
|3rd
|136
|Abbabaa Kennesaa
|Management
|Haroomayya
|3rd
|137
|Eliyaas Ittansaa
|Phyics
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|138
|Muzaayan Amen
|PDGLG Afaan Oromoo
|Haroomayya
|139
|Sanyii Olii
|Economics
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|140
|Abiriham Imaanu
|IT
|Haroomayya
|3rd
|141
|Boonsaa Habtee
|IT
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|142
|Ifaa Tasfayee
|Qonnaa
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|143
|Atsadee Waaqggarii
|Cooparative
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|144
|Guddataa Waaqgarii
|Afaan Oromoo
|Haroomayya
|3rd
|145
|Surraa Alamu
|Biotech
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|146
|Amaanu’eel Asaffa
|Afaan Oromoo
|Haroomayya
|3rd
|147
|Eebisee Tasfayee
|Statistics
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|148
|Caaltuu Sobboqaa
|Unknown
|Hatoomayya
|1st
|149
|Qabbanee Marqos
|Management
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|150
|Biiftuu Saamu’eel
|Biology
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|151
|Hawwii Taaffasee
|ICT
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|152
|Araggash Lamata
|ICT
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|153
|Boontuu Mohammad
|Qonnaa
|Haroomayya
|3rd
|154
|Boontuu Gabbisaa
|Biology
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|155
|Amanee Takilee
|Biology
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|156
|Jireenyaa Taaddasee
|Sport Science
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|157
|Mulgeetaa Mammoo
|Biology
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|158
|Margaa Tolasaa
|Biology
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|159
|Xibabuu Solomon
|Biology
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|160
|Masarat Birratuu
|Biology
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|161
|Buzu
|Afaan Oromoo
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|162
|Abduljabar Shaambal
|Accounting
|Haroomayya
|3rd
|163
|Gaaddisaa Ittafaa
|Information System
|Haroomayya
|2nd
|164
|Shambal Alamuu Dhaabaaa
|Pedagogy
|Waldiya
|1ffaa
|165
|Adii Waaqoo Boruu
|Veterinary
|Waldiyaa
|3rd
|166
|Masho Umar
|Agriculture Science
|Gondor
|2nd
|167
|Iddoosaa Dabalaa
|Unknown
|Walloo
|2nd
|168
|Hasan Amin
|Marketing
|Waldiyaa
|Unknown
|169
|Sayid Xayyib
|Civil Engineerig
|Walloo
|3rd
|170
|Natina’el Mangistu
|Unknown
|Bule Horaa
|3rd
|171
|Anuwar Tasfaye
|Banking
|Diillaa
|1st
|172
|Yuunee Alamaayyoo
|English
|Dirre Dhawaa
|3rd
|173
|Eliyas Ta’eeraa
|Unknown
|Debra Birhan
|3rd
By: Global Oromo Advocacy group
Contact email: Globaloag@gmail.com