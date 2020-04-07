0 SHARES Share Tweet

Donald Trump vows to starve WHO of cash for being too cosy with China over coronavirus pandemic

By Jimmy McCloskey, Tuesday 7 Apr 2020

UK (Metro) — Donald Trump has announced plans to put a hold on World Health Organization funding after hitting out at the body’s ‘China-centric’ approach to tackling coronavirus. Speaking at the White House Tuesday, the President of the United States said the WHO – which received around $58million from the US this year – could have ‘called it months earlier’, amid claims it failed to establish China’s alleged lies over the number of Covid-19 deaths and diagnoses.

Trump said: ‘(The WHO) receives vast amounts of money from the US. We pay for the biggest portion of their money. They’ve been wrong about a lot of things. They had a lot of information early and they didn’t want to, they seem to be very China-centric…that’s a nice way of saying it. They seem to err on the side of China.

‘We’re going to look into that…they called it wrong. They missed the call. They could have called it months earlier. They could have known…they probably did know. We’re going to put a very powerful hold on money spent with the WHO.

‘When they call every shot wrong that’s no good…They didn’t see what was going on, they didn’t report it.’ Trump hit out at the WHO earlier today for criticizing his partial China travel ban in February. US intelligence sources have also claimed the country’s communist government vastly downplayed the number of people diagnosed with and subsequently killed by Covid-19.

The Chinese government says just over 3,300 people died of Covid-19 across its country, but US spies say the true death toll is over 40,000.

In January, WHO executive director Dr Michael Ryan said that China was ‘doing the right things’ about coronavirus, and added: ‘We’ve seen now obvious lack of transparency.’