0 SHARES Share Tweet

The United States Kissinger Report on Africa’s Depopulation Policy

Classified National Security Memorandum – PDF

Bill Gates warned in 2018 that new disease could kill 30M people in 6 months

JAN 25, 2020

(Daily Sabah) — Microsoft founder Bill Gates predicted in 2018 that a new disease could kill 30 million people in six months, while his foundation posted a simulation showing an epidemic spreading from China, which is currently facing a “grave situation” to handle the accelerating speed of the deadly coronavirus.

In a December 2018 report, the Business Insider cited Gates as saying that the world is not prepared for pandemics amid an increase in the population and environmental degradation.

He claimed that a small non-state actor even had the ability to build a deadlier form of smallpox in a lab environment.

Touching upon the fact that people have the ability to travel across the globe in a matter of hours in our day, Gates said that a new outbreak like SARS could kill some 30 million people in six months.

“In the case of biological threats, that sense of urgency is lacking,” Gates said, adding that countries need to prepare for pandemics in the same serious way they prepare for war.

Chinese President Xi Jinping held a politburo meeting on Saturday to discuss means to fight the coronavirus outbreak, which he said is accelerating its spread and the country is facing a “grave situation.”

The central Chinese city of Wuhan, where 41 people were reported dead, remains under lockdown to prevent the spread of the disease.

China coronavirus – Depopulation & Eugenics: Where is the world going?

Posted on January 29th, 2020

By Shenali Waduge

(Laka Web) — The world has gone through much. Heterosexual AIDS, Ebola, the H1N1 swine flu and, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in 2003. We now have coronavirus. The death toll from the fast spreading virus has not reached 106 with entire villages/towns being cordoned off by the Chinese authorities. So far all deaths have been inside China. There are said to be 1million foreigners working in China and 492,185 international students studying in China. The virus is likely to impact the world tremendously. Countries must now look into their internal systems and relying on self-sustenance as much as possible.

According to Lancet science journal the virus spreading globally is unlikely to be originating from the Wuhan seafood market.

https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/01/wuhan-seafood-market-may-not-be-source-novel-virus-spreading-globally?fbclid=IwAR30TgII-XaOjNKMcUY7IxM9TY5gROp3kwPrxnCQdd3F65XE8hlsg_DuS1Q

There is much talk of attempts by the global elites with powerful governments and entities of the UN to depopulate the world. Without brushing the concerns as ‘conspiracy theories’ it is good to weigh the views and derive at one’s own conclusions

774 died of SARS about 650 of the deaths occurred just in mainland China and Hong Kong. But the US Centre for Disease Control says over 8000 Americans have died of flu (2019-2020)

https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/preliminary-in-season-estimates.htm

https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/longevity/480089-coronavirus-sparks-panic-as-flu-poses-greater-threat-to

https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2020/01/24/us-flu-deaths-climb-most-cases-children-young-adults/

UN’s Agenda 21

https://massawakening.org/how-does-agenda-21-is-being-implemented-worldwide/

Agenda 21? The Plan To Depopulate 95% Of The World By 2030

Bill Gates warned in 2018 that new disease could kill 30M people in 6 months

How did Gates predict in 2018 what was likely to happen in 2020?

https://www.dailysabah.com/health/2020/01/25/bill-gates-warned-in-2018-that-new-disease-could-kill-30m-people-in-6-months

Jan2020 Johnson & Johnson advised Coronavirus simulation and now stands to gain financially with new vaccine

Ironically John Hopkins Centre for Health Security hosted an event on 18 Oct 2019 – BEFORE the coronavirus outbreak and ran a simulation of EXACTLY what is now unfolding in China & across the world before it actually happened. What a coincidence!

This Event201 was conducted in partnership with World Economic Forum & Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Johnson & Johnson was asked about the coronavirus vaccine.

Jan2020 Did Bill Gates & World Economic Forum Predict Coronavirus Outbreak?

A pandemic simulation exercise for coronavirus took place on 18 Oct 2019 in New York weeks before the first illness from coronavirus was reported in Wuhan, China.

Bill & Melinda Gates did not only partner the program they are actually funding the group who owns the patent of the virus and working on a vaccine for it.

Jan2020 Congress Funding Controversial” Geoengineering Plan B” to Spray Particles in the Sky to Cool Earth

A top climate change scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has received $4 million in funding from Congress along with permission to study two highly controversial geoengineering methods in an attempt to cool the Earth. Known as the Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment (SCoPEx), the experiment will spray calcium carbonate particles high above the earth to mimic the effects of volcanic ash blocking out the sun to produce a cooling effect. The plan was shown in 2019 Environmental Research Letters and echoed what then-CIA director John Brennan said when addressing the Council on Foreign Relations in 2016,

2019 – Rockefeller, Big Pharma Faces $1 Billion Lawsuit for Intentionally Infecting People With Syphilis

The $1billion lawsuit was approved by US District Judge against John Hopkins University Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N) and the Rockefeller Foundation & seeking damages for victims of syphilis during US govt’s experiments in Guatemala during 1940s.

Guatemalan children, orphans and patients from mental hospitals and prisoners were infected with syphilis to test ability of penicillin to treat sexually transmitted diseases.

The experiments were kept secret until Dr. Susan Reverby of Wellesley College uncovered the experiments in 2010 forcing President Obama to apologize.

Johns Hopkins expressed profound sympathy for individuals and families impacted by the deplorable 1940s syphilis study funded and conducted by the U.S. government in Guatemala. We respect the legal process, and we will continue to vigorously defend the lawsuit.”

2017 – Bill Gates: We Must Depopulate Africa To Save Europe

Gates suggested that European nations must work together to reduce the population growth in Africa by committing more in overseas aid

2010 Bill Gates talks about ‘vaccines to reduce population’ by F. William Engdahl

https://www.voltairenet.org/article164347.html?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=33eaf4302dbed7af0380988dd36c0725f71a3299-1580256001-0-AdKA-xRx1jmbYxP8Z9l3HGJG7gZuxVk_StgHxgHd3lM0doMgUwvfzkrcl8jEPNMHro1wlMrcuJl6K0TO1OWzyuL2h80XC_vTAsptGXQKQMgD1w_YeBVmDEJPOTawcVFsmYls3G-NOuKEMLzr0OODElpDuEZlMEn3L3Jh6AjqF1L5F4Xg2nJfTtc5XM5VDAy5p2HOjyQIB6I4HOt6Grb9koQv48y4KBfcEak3u3FaPUDwQR-Nx5QCA-g3UoTTCvh8MQLpES_mawXmdPR8rVJmOIQTdQqjAl_SEjlSRGLfBmkA

The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about 9 billion. Now if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we lower that by perhaps 10 or 15 percent.” Said Gates to invitation only guests in California.

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is a founding member of the GAVI Alliance (Global Alliance for Vaccinations and Immunization) in partnership with the World Bank, WHO and the vaccine industry. The goal of GAVI is to vaccinate every newborn child in the developing world. The vaccines are accused of making people sicker and susceptible to disease and premature death.

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, along with David Rockefeller’s Rockefeller Foundation, are the creators of the GMO biotechnology, & finance a project called The Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) headed by former UN chief, Kofi Annan. Monsanto, DuPont, Dow, Syngenta and other major GMO agribusiness giants are reported at the heart of AGRA, using it as a back-door to spread their patented GMO seeds across Africa under the deceptive label, ‘bio-technology,’ Gates and Buffett are major funders of global population reduction programs, as is Turner, whose UN Foundation was created to funnel $1 billion of his tax-free stock option earnings in AOL-Time-Warner into various birth reduction programs in the developing world.

Read more on Gates & Africa – https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2018/sep/18/the-african-youth-boom-whats-worrying-bill-gates

Depopulation test run? 75% of children who received vaccines in Mexican town now dead or hospitalized

Chemtrails & HAARP

Amy Worthington claims US is suffering from dangerous aerosol and electromagnetic operations conducted by the U.S. government under the guise of national security. Both the Pentagon’s aerosol operations and its limited nuclear wars are deeply interconnected. The military’s aerosol operations have been climate altering to the extreme. Pentagon has been involved for decades in the drastic manipulation of weather, climate and atmospheric conditions. The U.S. used a chemical agent dubbed Olive Oil during Operation Popeye to induce heavy rains in Vietnam 40 years ago. HAARP is not only capable of destabilizing agricultural and ecological systems anywhere on the planet, but its effects can target select regions to affect human physical, mental and emotional responses during non-lethal warfare projects

A CIA chemist, mind control — and the return of psychedelic drugs

Lincoln Center is the new institute to promote use of psychedelic drugs. Sidney Gottlieb CIA chief chemist brought the drug to US in 1950s and attributes to the cultural revolutions of 1960s. In 1968 Congress made mind-altering drugs illegal. But it was Albert Hofmann, the Swiss chemist who accidentally discovered it in 1943.

In September 2019, Johns Hopkins Medicine received $17 million in private and foundation grants to open a Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research.

Sidney Gottlieb CIA chief chemist experimented in mind control which later CIA Chief Allen Dulles named MK-ULTRA.

https://www.bostonglobe.com/2020/01/09/opinion/cia-chemist-mind-control-return-psychedelic-drugs/?fbclid=IwAR1A35rRy0HUYQImskBk963-n0Vi6eMuY5oB45IySdXojbD3k3t9rLoITYw

Johan Salk Father of MASS Inoculation”

His 1972 book Survival of the Wisest” justified depopulation claiming man had to regulate & control Mother Nature because though Nature keeps balance through disease & death man needed to step in & increase the pace. Chapter 7 advocates secret mutation through RNA viruses. Read the book and find out and come to terms with how Salk’s polio vaccine sponsored by Rockefeller & Carnegie Mellon Institutes in 1955 was put market inspite of cells from Rhesus monkeys used in research containing Simian Virus 40 a carcinogenic mutation which ended up giving cancer! Now you know why Salk didn’t patent the polio vaccine. Read about it – The Cutter Incident.

GMOs – Planned Sterilization of Humanity? – Peter Koenig (2016)

Rats fed GMO diet suffered infertility (Egyptian research)

19 animals fed GMO suffered liver & kidney organ issues (Institute for Responsible Technology)

Hamsters/Rats suffered birth defects (early 2000 Russian studies)

Mammals eating GMO food cannot reproduce (2013 Russian study)

Sterilization using GMOs was planned since 1960s.

Henry Kissinger said he ‘Who controls the food supply controls the people; who controls the energy can control whole continents; and who controls money can control the world’

He also said ‘Depopulation should be the highest priority of foreign policy towards the Third World.’ – he’s 96years and is one of the key names associated with Bilderbergers, Council of Foreign Relations, Trilateral Commission, British Chatham House, Economic Forum (Davos)!

According to Peter Koenig GMO seeds are for insect resistance or herbicide resistance (glyphosate tolerant – trade name Roundup”) Glyphosate absorbed into food has devastating health effects – cancer, infertility, miscarriage, birth defects.

F. William Engdahl’s 2007 book Seeds of Destruction: The Hidden Agenda of Genetic Manipulation” speaks of food control & depopulation as strategic objectives of GMOs. Kissinger aspired for a less populated Third World enabling US & world elite to have easier & cheaper access to raw materials & ensuring their luxury lives continued unabated.

DRUG CARTEL EXPOSED CREATING PANDEMIC H1N1 SWINE FLU VIRUSES AND VACCINES

The Evils of Big Pharma Exposed

The twelve largest drug manufacturers and the eight largest drug delivery companies (or otherwise known as the drug channels companies) that include drug wholesalers, chain pharmacies and pharmacy benefit managers (so called PBM’s) consist in total only 20 ofthe top 500 global corporations in the world.

Depopulation via food and poisonous preservatives and toxins we eat & drink – best to grow homegrown food

Burnet’s solution: The plan to poison S-E Asia

https://www.theage.com.au/national/burnets-solution-the-plan-to-poison-s-e-asia-20020310-gdu1d3.html

Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014 in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone lost more than 10,000 lives. Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo occurred in 2016 close to an American laboratory in Uganda near DRC border. The US Department of Defense (DoD) is funding Ebola trials on humans https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2017/08/05/usa-epidemic-spreading-africa/

Khazarian mob using virus fear porn in desperate attempt to keep control over its 200-plus nation states” – is this the reason for coronavirus???

https://benjaminfulford.net/2020/01/27/khazarian-mob-using-virus-fear-porn-in-desperate-attempt-to-keep-control-over-its-200-plus-nation-states/?fbclid=IwAR2oab2WxxZPXppXFMcAcyw01aRyqxRNar08oD-G2WhTmmCvJkmgcUVWvj4

Stephen Hawkins said greed and stupidity will end the human race and sadly because of the greed and stupidity of a handful of evil and sadistic people the rest of the world and all humanity will suffer. Everything in its natural format has got contaminated or diluted so that people can make profit in wrongful ways. Right livelihood is never practiced – a short cut to power, stardom and profit has gotten us to living in a very vulnerable and frightening world.

Shenali D Waduge