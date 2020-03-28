0 SHARES Share Tweet

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) very concerned by the continued communications shutdown in parts of Ethiopia



27-Mar-202000:02:24

A spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said the Office is very concerned by the continued communications shutdown in parts of Ethiopia, and more broadly the Office called on all countries to ensure that everyone has ready and unhindered access to the internet and phone services in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. OHCHR

