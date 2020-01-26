1 SHARES Share Tweet

Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia leaders meet in Asmara

By Jerry Omondi, January 26, 2020



(CGTN Africa) — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo are in Eritrea for talks with President Isaias Afwerki aimed at strengthening ties in the Horn of African region.

The three are due to hold talks in Asmara on a “wide range of issues.”

“I will be meeting with my brothers, the leaders of Eritrea and Somalia. President Isaias Afwerki, President Mohammed Abdullahi and I will discuss on a wide range of issues. As always, I am certain our dear and welcoming city of Asmara will make our stay delightful,” PM Abiy said on Twitter.

Relations between Ethiopia, Somalia and Eritrea have continued to grow since PM Abiy rose to power in March 2018.

Since taking over the Prime Minister’s position, Abiy made peace with Eritrea to end years of conflict, a feat that earned him worldwide praise and contributed to his Nobel Peace Prize win in 2019.

The Ethiopian leader has met with President Afwerki severally both in Addis Ababa and in Asmara.