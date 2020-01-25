0 SHARES Share Tweet

Ethiopian military forces burn crops and forests in Oromia

While 8.4 million people, according to UN report on January 19, 2020, in need of humanitarian assistance in Ethiopia, the regime of a laureate of 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, Abiy Ahmed, is engaged in flagrant burning crops in farming fields, forests and human in Western Oromia, Guji and Borana zones. The fire has exposed not only human being to death and starvation, but rare and exotic animals to extinction. Organic and wild coffee ready for collection for export to foreign countries including the USA, has, deliberately, been put on fire.

The following KMN interview with Jaal Marroo Dirriba exposes the brutality and irresponsibility of the regime of PM Abiy Ahmed.



BOSONNI BUNAA OROMIYAA WALLAGGA KEESSA JIRU HEELIKOOFTARAAN IBIDDI ITTI QABSIIFAME, Jaal Marroo