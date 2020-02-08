8 SHARES Share Tweet

Human Rights Abuses Committed by the Ethiopian Army in Different Parts of Ethiopia

OMRHO presents the state of Human Rights in Ethiopia since the incumbent group came to power. To enable the reader to comprehend the extent of brutality committed on the people by the Ethiopian Government, OMRHO tries to show the diverse methods of inhumanity exercised on the people. The atrocity encompasses extra-judicial killings, mass detentions, arrests without court warrants, burning people live in their homes, burning properties including farmers’ crops on the field, illegal confiscation of private properties like coffee beans ready for markets, sexual abuses on minors and housewives, etc..

This Report claims by no means a complete coverage of Human Rights abuses in the Empire as:

people are detained in military camps and in hidden places as opposed to official prisons,

arrests and detentions are arbitrary and without court warrants,

relatives get no information as to where their imprisoned relatives are,

relatives asking for their relatives face dangers of arbitrary arrests, abuses etc.. and

lack of access and capacity to cover comprehensively.

For the sake of technical ease, OMRHO structures the report so as to make the atrocity as well the spatial distribution comprehendible.

I) Extra-Judicial Killings

Gujii Zone:

1. 23/12/2018: Kuulii Duuloo (70 years old woman ) was killed by the Ethiopian Army on

23/12/2018 in Dugdaa Daawaa District, Fincaa town .

2. Jiloo Biiftuu, Age 75, was also killed in Fincaa town on 23/12/2018

3. Badhaatuu Halaakee(F), was killed in Gujii, Fincaa town 23/12/2018

4. On 28/12/2018 the following people were killed in Dugda Daawaa District.

Badhaane Hoxeesa(abiddaan gubate) Waajii Qilxaa Mixoo Tushuu Shunee Saafayii Gobuu Sharduu Diidoo Mokkona Kuulii Turee (jaartii ummurii 80) Badhaatuu Halakee Guyyee Tukee Abdii Muhaamadi Naasiri Jamaal

5. On 28/12/2018 the Ethiopian Army arbitrarily killed several people in Galaana District, Shamoolee Shiidaa vilage. Some of the names are:

Uddeesa Boruu Kooyyo( 1 & 2 are spouse) Shuboo Duubee Jiloo Dullacha Barbaado Bariiso Godaanaa Danbii Xilahuu Waataa Sheddoo Balayi Alamaayyo Diidoo Diiduu Diida Soraa( a pregnant woman was killed and left for wild beast). Goobana Qorxitee Dukkalee Goobana Qorxitee (8 & 9 are father and son) Nagawoo Dhaqaboo Diimaa Iyaasuu Bonee Olyaadee Akkililuu Udeesa Areerrii was killed in Birbirsa Kojjo´aa District, Eelaa Diimaa village and his corpse was draged by a military vehicle. Abbatii Shabulaa Adoola ( 8 years old boy) and Siidaa Danbii Iyaa were killed by the Ethiopian army on 03/08/2018 in Dugdaa Daawwaa District, Fincaawaa town.

6. Dawwaa Town: On 02/01/2019 the Ethiopian Army arbitrarily killed 13 people in Dawwaa town. Here are some of the names:

Waajii Qilxaa Konsoo: killed and his body was burned with his house Badhaanee Hoxxeessaa: killed and his body was burned with his houseDastaa Shunnee Danboobi Tuukee Gobbuu Girmaa Walaabuu Abbaa Hasan: On the same day, (02/01/2019), the army killed Abbaa Hasan(picture left) in Abbaaloo village, burned his House and his property.

7. Daamboobii Tukkee and Daastaa Dhunnees were arbitrarily killed on 02/01/2019 in Dugdaa Dawwaa district, Fincaawaa town.

Here are some corpses of people killed, burned and dumped in the bush by the Ethiopian army in Western

8. Lamii Hirbaa Village

Bariisoo quruuxaa on 16/01/2019 Lamii Hoxxeessaa on 16/01/2019 Idrisi Galgaloo Dulacha Uddesaa Mi’esa Sabuchuu Jamaalu Mandhisaa Tarikuu Gotaroo Galgaloo Carii Beqelee Gamadoo Naasiroo Guutaa Yuusuufaa Carii Taarikuu Gaalgaloo Gaalgaloo Areerii Dukkee Shaallamee,70 years old woman, was burned down in her house on 16/01/2019 as you see below

9. In Dugdaa Dawaa District, Meddanoo Village

Dhaddaacha Waaqoo Jaldeessaa on 27/01/2019 Galgaalo Guyyoo Uraagoo on 27/01/2019 Araarsoo Gobaanaa Adoola on 27/01/2019 Indirsi Galgalo killed on 27/01/2019 and denied burial Dulacha Uddeesa killed on 27/01/2019 and denied burial

10. 02/02/2019: Mira Jio Hoxxe(11th grade student) was killed in W.Gujii Zone, Tooree Badiyaa village.

11. 08/02/2019 : Akliluu Oddoo Areerii was killed in Gujii Zone, Eela Diimaa village by the Ethiopian Army. After being killed his corpse was tied to the Army vehicle and got dragged.



12. 20/02/2019: In Bulee Horaa District, Heera Liiphitu village the following people were killed:

Haloo Taaduu Eleetuu Adisuu Abbayyii Dullachaa Dhaddacha Waaqoo Jaldeessa Galgaloo Uraagoo Lolee

13. 19/02/2019: The Ethiopian Army opened shootings on peaceful people in Sabbaa Boruu District, Haroo Garrii village. Six people were killed immediately, seven others were wounded and their property was totally destroyed. The names are as follows:

Dukkaallee Odaa was killed and his house was burned Qooncoraa Huddeessaa: killed and his house was burned Qamarii Adoolaa Baallii Uddeessaa: killed and his house was burned Bariisoo Qaalliichaa, was under age,10years old boy Kallaacha Birbiirsaa, was also an underage,8 years old boy Bruudee Gadaa, a pregnant woman, and her 3years old daughter were shot and wounded. See the following picture below.

14. These are a few of the severely beaten civilians from Haroo Garrii village on 19/02/2019.

Biraanuu Goobanaa Ufkee Sabbaa

15. 01/03/2019 : Odaa Abbaa Xuyyee was killed in Aagaa Waayyuu District(Eastern Gujii), Baddeessoo Ulaanuloo village.

16. 28/03/2019: Morkataa Makkiiyaa was killed Sabboo Boruu district, Buphoo village. His house was also burned by the Army. The names of severely wounded are:

Ukkuuraa Uttuullee Baddeessaa Abarraa Bulee Kurree Jiloo Bilisoo Surisaa

17. 19/04/2019: This corpse you see below is that of Badhaanee Hoxxeessaa who was killed on in Dugda Daawaa sub-district, Fincaawaa town. The Army killed him, burned his corpse and dumped it in the bush.



18. 21/04/2019: Nuguusee Baadaacha Monnoo was killed in Galeessaa Nageessoo village.

Badir Abdullayi, Adam Abdule, Roobaa Jaggoo were killed on the same day in Qorcaa Village.

Mahamad Usman and Mahamad Usman were also killed on the same day in Adoolaa Zone, Abaaloo village. Mohamad Ahmad was killed in Adoolaa sub-district, Biluu village on the same day as well.

19. 22/04/2019: The Ethiopian Army killed Nugusee Badachaa and his 15 years old son in Western Gujii Zone, Daayaa Daawwaa village, while Nuguse was farming his own field. After killing him the Army also burned his house and property.

On the same day, the Ethiopian Army killed Girmaa Wolaabu Busaawwa (teacher), Jiloo Biittu,80 years old, and Kuulii Dheeraa Dulloo, a 75 years old woman.

It was reported that the Army and the police sided with the Amhara National Movement(ABN), killed an Oromo and wounded over 40 people on 08.05.2019 in Asalla.

Boorana Zone

These are the bride in the middle, bridegroom far right and the brother of the groom on the left side. They were killed in February 2019 by the Ethiopian army while on their way to the groom’s home after marriage ceremony at the bride’s home. There were two more killed and one person wounded with them.

Kiilings in Wallagga Region of Oromia

Qondaalaa District Gidaami Distri 1. Haaj Gudfinaa Tolasaa 1. Galaanee Shaafee 2. Xahaa Hiisaa 2. Gamulaa Jissaa 3. Kamaal Qaasim 3. Koorii Daaqaa 4. Hasan Akliluu 4. Toomaas Dhabsuu 5. Yaa’iqoob Muusaa 5. Mazgabuu Geebaa 6. Raamadaan Waltajjii 6. Gammachuu Guutaa 7. Abdoo Ashaabbir 7. Tafarii Dinqaa 8. Umar Hiisaa Begii District 9. Kamaal Gabruu 1. Madaksaa Iddoosaa 10. Nasrallaa Taaddasaa 2. Amaan Abdullah 11. Fayisaa Ofga’aa 3. Abdulqaadir Galataa 12. Mokonnin Tolasaa 4. Yoonaas Mohammad 13. Eebbisaa Raggaasaa 5. Jamaal Tufaa 14. Dastaa Horaa 6. Garomaa Ittaanaa 15. Burruusee Tarfaasaa 7. Raamatallaa Abdulqaadir 16. Sa’id Adam 8. Mokonnin Shama’uun 17. Fayisaa Horaa 9. Yaasin Abdallaa 18. Mirreessaa Waltajjii 10. Fiqaaduu Fayisaa 19. Fufaa Umar 11. Raamatallaa Damisee 20. Malkaamuu Daggafaa 12. Tafarii Abrahaam 13. Fiqaaduu Taasisaa Dambi Doolloo Town 14. Abdiisaa Firoomsaa 1. Taammiraat Abarraa 15. Isiyaaq Abdiisaa 2. Tsaggaa(Vaandaam 16. Zaakir Nuuraddiin 17. Admaasuu Ashabbir Muggii Town 18. Rashid Jamaal 1. Yaasin Abdallaa 19. Yaadasaa Tarfaa 2. Taakkalee Bulchaa 20. Sa’id Hasan 3. Abdataa Waakkennee 21. Indaashawu Shaakii 4. Hundeessaa Abdiisaa 22. Andashuu Shaagii Maammad 5. Dabalaa Bantii 23. Caalaa Lammeessaa 6. Ayichew 24. Saddiiqaa Maammud Naqamtee Town

1. Zalaalam Ogiinaa

2. Abbabee Mokonnin

3. Amantii

4. Ebbisaa Bula(below): according to a report received on 22.06.2019, he was killed and thrown away in Naqamte town(see the following picture). He is a taxi driver. Ebbisaa Bula, was killed in June 2019 in Naqamte 7. Sambatoo Tammene, below, was taken out of Muggi Priso(Anfillo) in the night of 10.11.2019 and was killed in the night. Najjoo Town

1. Gammachiis Xilahuun and

2. Zargee Minaasee were killed Mana Sibuu District

1. Abaataa Coommii

2. Xilahuun Ayyaanaa

3. Naatnaael Kaasahuun

4. Asee

5. Barsiisaa Sanyii Saamu’eel 6. Tarrafaa Baabboo

7. Taklee Tolaa

8. Saamu’eel Abarraa

9. Lidataa Amanaa

10. Badhaasaa Hundeessaa

11. Barsiisaa Saamu’eel Taaddasaa Innaangoo

1. Obbo Eebbisaa Tarfaa

2. Obbo Mulugeetaa Boodanaa

3. Solomoon Dhiyaanaa

4. Warraaqaa Addisuu

5. Tsaggaayee Jaarraa

6. Indaaluu Mtsiyoon Toongoo

1. Abdulqaadir Ayyaanaa Godee

2. Ismaa’el Abdallaa Dhowwaa

3. Kadir Ahmad Gindaaba

Gimbii town

19 . 14/02)2019: Zakarias Fida, a 12th grade student, was shot and wounded in Shashitu Hotel. After shooting him, the Army took him to its Army Camp in the area. After a while, the Army brought his dead body and threw away for the relatives.

20. 07/06/2019:Abraham Hailu, picture right, was shot by the Ethiopian army before noon in Gimbii town.” It is unlikely that he survives ” the report added.



Horroo Guduruu

21. 10.02.2019: Brothers, Lalisaa Qanaatee and Iyyaasuu Qanaatee, both students, were killed in E. Wallagga, Ebaantu town, at home in front of their parents.

Eastern Oromia

22. 23.10.2019:

Araarsoo Bakar Ibroo(picture right), age 18, was shot by the Ethiopian Army in Awwadaayi and died on the same day as the Voice of Oromo Liberation Front reported on 23.1.02019

Kariim Abbaa Dagaa Koyaasn, picture above left,age28, a resident of Dirree Dawaa, a father of two, was shot on the head by the Ethiopian Army while on a peaceful demonstration in October 2019.

Ahmed Sharaf( picture below), from Mayyu Muluqee vilage by birth, was shot on the leg by the Ethiopian Army while on a peaceful demonstration in Harar town. His leg is amputated as a result.

Muniiree Ahmed Yusuf(Picture below), age 16, from

Exra-Judicial Killings in Central Oromia

23. Arbitrary Killings on October 23 and 24.2019 in Ambo Town

There were peaceful demonstrations held on October 23 and 24, 2019 in Ambo. Although the demonstrations were peaceful, the police shot over 70 people.

The following report is just a highlight as this information is only limited to those victims brought to the Ambo General Hospital. So, this report neither includes victims referred to other Hospitals, those getting treatment in various private clinics and Health Centers in Ambo nor those died later. We present names supported with Photos where we have and only names where we have no photos.

Mr. Morodaa Moosaa, age 80, was killed on 24.10.2019 in Ambo town. Morodaa Mossoaa is one of the age seniors in Ambo town. As he was on his way home, he saw a young boy being shot by the police lying soaked in blood. Morodaa was struggling to stop the bleeding and lift the victim up. While he was at such engagement to fulfill his humanely and fatherly duty as a senior in the community, the Ethiopian police shot and killed him on the spot inhumanely.

Morodaa is known for his humanitarian engagement in the community. With the assistance of some German friends he runs a Kindergarten in Ambo town. Besides, Morodaa runs a Primary School in collaboration with some friends.

Mr. Morodaa lived successive repressive Ethiopian systems from The Monarchy across the military dictator to the present under harassment. In the 1970s, he spent around five years in prison in Ambo without being served justice. Now, the self claimed transformers of Ethiopia killed him.

25. Further, the following eight(8) people were killed on October 23 and 24, 2019:

(2)Isheetuu Alamuu ,

(3)Yoo Obsan Oliiqaa,

(4)Biyyaaf Dabalaa,

(5)Caalchisaa Uumaa



Biqilaa Sirna, Alyamayyo Olhiqsa and Balay Allasaa(9th grade and age 16) were killed on 24.10.2019. Alamayyoo Olhiqsaa is from Tokkee Kuttaayee while the other two are from Ambo town.

26. Wounded by Police on 24.10.2019 in Ambo Town







Malkaamuu Gaaddisaa Caaltuu Dirribsaa(f) Salamoon Tasfayee Mul’isaa Kumalaa Girmaa Abdataa Birqii Bokonaa(f) Nagaroo Waaqgaarii Shallamaa Tuutaa Addisuu Silashii Araarsaa Guddataa Wasanee Waaqumaa(f) Gulummaa Girmaa Warquu Fiqiruu Darajjee Magarsaa Gabbisaa Dirribsaa Shayee Itichaa Mitikkuu Olii Girmaa Waaqjiraa Damee Injiguu Mul´ataa Hirphasaa Dabalaa Hirphaa Koormee Tafarii Abbabaa Homaa Warquu Argawu Duulaa Cimdii Ashennafi Qajeelaa Sisay Nuurasaa Warqinaa Fayyisaa Waaqjiraa Girma Gaaddisaa Beeksisaa Guddisaa Cimdii Gabbisaa Dirribsaa Misgaanaa Cimdii Bantii Dagabaasaa Balay Cimdii Roobaa Taddalaa Mokonnin…… Tafarii Makonnin Daraaraa G/Iyyasuus Ayyaansaa Waldee Milkeessaa Kumsaa Nimoonaa Girmaa Warquu Badhaadhaa Malkaamuu Dhaa Hinsarmuu Masarat

II) Cases of Rape

It is not seldom that we hear and receive reports on Rape. The Ethiopian army rapes its citizens by forcing the victims. According to some reports we received, the victims include girls from age 13 to housewives and pregnant mothers. Raping is part of the moral warfare waged by the Ethiopian repressive army to dehumanize the subjects. On the other hand, raping is a reflection of moral bankruptcy on the part of the system. We present some names of the victims as follows.

Gujii: Soorilee Waaccuu sub-district: 5/2/2019 & 6/2/2019

Baachoo Warq-Hageenyaw, age 13

Ushee Shibbiruu, house wife and pregnant

Taammiree Gammadee, age 15

Immaa Innuu

Haannaa Dasta, age 17

Ayyaantuu Gammachuu

Miimmii Woshee

Beezaa Immush, Age 18,

Wammaanna Village

Gaannat Magaarsa, a mother of two children

Burtee Kasaaye, a mother of four children

Qilleensoo Mokkonniisa Village: 26/03/2019

Saaraa Asafaa: she works in a restaurant owned by Mekonnen Gobana. Several armed military men alternatively raped her. As a result, her life was under a critical situation as we received this report.

Destructions of private Property aimed at Impoverishing Subjects

We recieve reports that the Ethiopian Army burns houses, grain and coffee stores, farmers’ fields before crops are harvested, confisicates sereals, Coffee beans ready for markets, cash money and Jwellery, etc.. According to the report we recieved, here are some documented facts as to what the Ethiopian Army is is doing on civilian citizens in the Southern Oromia, Gujii Zones.

Gujii Zone:09/04/2019

Qarsaa Village: The houses of Hadaa Duubee and Roobaa Hadaa (father and son) were burned with all property they have. Here are some more examples with coresponding villages and number of houses destroyed:

Booree Obbii village: 4 houses Gaalee Daagataa village: 5 houses Mallayaayaa Karroo village:10 houses Roojjii village: 9 houses Burii Ejeersoo village: 74 houses Magaadoo Baadiyyaa village: 3 grain Mills 50 houses Dambii Oddoo village: 48 houses Alloonaa village: 30 houses Gaalee Daambii village: 9 houses Sabbaa Guduubaa village: 20 houses Sawweenaa village: 35 houses Qorcaa Daalatti village:35 houses

In Shaakkiso sub-District alone, there are around 241 houses destroyed. From this, it is possible to guess as to how many people are homeless and are exposed to poverty as a result.

13/05/2019: Maaxee Boolli village Abbaayyoo Booggaala Beejoo`s 1 house was burned.

Alloonaa village houses of Sheeki Aliyyii and Abdujalil were burned by the army.

As you see below the houses of Saafayii Kaffee, Taaddasa Dullachaa and several farmers are ravaged by fire on 10/04/2019 in Qarsaa village.



On 03/03/2019 in Gujii Zone, Gaallee Dagaa village 5 houses belonging to Bariisoo Haayyuu fully destroyed with all the property he has.

Confiscation: Wallaggaa Region of Oromia

The following is a report we received regarding illegal confiscation by the Ethiopian Army in the Wstern part of Oromia.

Dambi Dolloo Town

Fissaa Gabiremadiin: His electronic shop is completely confiscated. It is reported that several young people are robed their mobile phones and money under the pretext of searching them.

Begii District

Madaksaa Iddoosaa: Two houses and all his property was burned

Beekumaa Habiiboo: Two houses and all his property was burned

Tamasgeen Taaddasaa: Two houses and all his property was burned

Qondaalaa District

Jaafar Taasisaa: his residential house was burned by the army.

Gidaamii District

Guutaa Gabree: His House was burned and his property was destroyed and partially confiscated.300 Quintals of grain and 200 quintals of coffee was confiscated

Fedhasaa Guutaa:His House was burned. And further,180 Quintals of grain, 100 Quintals of Coffee, 60 Quintals of Pepper was confiscated.

Dabalaa Iddoosaa: One Wood Saw Machine he owns was demolished and burned

Daawwit Hiikaa: A Shop he owns was confiscated

Abraham Taammiruu: A Shop he owns was confiscated

Mustafaa Shiishii: His whole property was confiscated

Kadir Saalee: His House was burned

Haayiluu Imaanaa: His House was burned

III) Arbitrary Imprisonment and Mass Detentions

We present the names of Oromo prisoners we received as follows. This list portrays by no means the complete number of prisoners in the country as:

people are detained in military camps and hidden places,

arrests are arbitrary and without court warrants,

relatives get no information as to where their imprisoned relatives are,

relatives asking for their detained relatives face dangers of arbitrary abuses, and

because of lack of access and capacity to cover comprehensively.

=========================================

Centeral Oromia

Sanqalle Detention Camp

Sanqalle is found some 5 Km West of Ambo. Sanqalle served since the 1960s as a Militia Training Centre. Now, under the incumbent Ethiopian Government, it is serving as a Concentration Camp. Several sources estimate the number of people in this concentration camp to exceed 5000. The detainees are exclusively Oromos from different parts of Oromia.

It is often heard that the detainees are exposed to abject health conditions as a result of malnutrition, bad sanitation, torture, lack of space, etc.

Upon his Nobel Prize Award Ceremony in Oslo, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia said that prisons were empty since he came to power. The reality on the ground tells otherwise.Here follow reports we have with regional breakdown.

Amboo Ilfataa(July 2019) Dajanee Mammoo Gammachuu Dhaaba Lammaa Fayyisaa Baqqalaa Harshoo Jiksaa Fayyeeraa Galayee Guddisaa Fayyisaa Lammaa Warqituu Faanaa (F) Dajenee kitabaa Gaddisee Haacaaluu (F) Kaasayee Qananiisa Fayyisaa Abdataa Olii Durumaa Wayyumaa Araarsaa Qabsoo Durumaa Kabbadaa Nagaasaa Mangee Tafarii Taddasaa Nagaasaa Bayisaa Dirribaa Lalisaa Dhugumaa Asheetee Caalaa Lachiisaa Olqabaa Eenyummaa Kumalaa Abdiisaa Olqabaa Masfiin Ballaxaa Baqqaanaa Taasuu Tafarii Birasaa(farmacist Biraanuu Baqqaanaa Dasgaraa Daraaraa Cophii Area(July 2019) Shawuu Damee (F) Warqinaa Mirkanaa Dirribee Damee (F) Shumii Dhaabaa Caalaa Irreessoo Mokonnon Dhaabaa Hordofaa Hayyuu Finfinnee and Finfinnee Area Kafanaa Guutaa Gammachis Baqqalaa..Finfinnee Shuumii Dirribaa Eebbisaa Geetawoo…..Finfinnee Guddisaa Dirribaa Boonsaa Hayiluu………Finfinnee Abdiisaa Maammoo Ingidaa Qusii ………….Finfinnee Xaafaa Homaa Daandii Garbooshee…Finfinnee Hundee Dirribaa Lookoo Yohaannis……Finfinne Waaqumaa Akkumaa Abdi Imaanaa …………Hoolata Tolasaa Leellisaa Ibsaa Iggazuu …………Hoolata Tolasaa Naggasaa Waltajjii Geetahuu…..Mettaa Roobii Galaanaa Mootii Shaambii …….Buraayyuu Taammiruu Caalaa Obsee Qannoo………..Buraayyuu Bashanaa Tolasaa Loomituu Jamaamaa (F) Jaarso Taddaluu Araarsaa (F) Guutuu Xibabuu Kiisaa Caalchisaa Lookoo Guutamaa(65 Years old Faqqadaa Kafanaa Dawiit Qajeelaa(Abbaa Gadaa) Baacaa Fayyisaa Dabala Fiqiruu Dhuggii Badhaadhaa Diinqaa Adamuu Gizaachoo Kafanaa Fiqiruu Tadasaa Caalaa Lachiisaa Cuuccaa Mulgeeta Muluu Taddadaa (F) Burqaa Janboor..BabbboGambel Shallamee Abbabaa (F) Lalisee Abbabaa (F) Najjo Caaltuu Lammeessaa (F) Abdi Maammo Xayituu Hirkisaa (F) Fiqiru Moosisa Caalchisee Fayyisaa (F) Liidiiyaa Goobanaa(F) Shaantuu (F) Gammachiis Nagaasee Dajanee Badhaan Abdii Taammiruu Humneessaa Hirphasaa. Getaachoo Awwal Tarrafaa Guutamaa GUutamaa Idoosaa Misgaanaa Addunyaa Solomoon Fiqaaduu Addunyaa Lataa Balaay Tarfaasa ….Qilxu Karraa Birqii Diroo (F) Tasfayee Mitikkuu .Qilxu Karraa Gaaaddisaa Kabbadaa Dajanee Tolasaa Mandii Kabbadaa Xaafaa Dirribaa Olqanaa Girmaa Gutaa Cannaqaa Abdiisaa Balaay Ayyalaa Tsaggayee Waannaa Guddataa Shumii Amanu ‘el Adunyaa Mulugeetaa Girmaa Ballaxaa Girmaa Gulliso Abarraa Katam Qabbannaa Magarsaa Sefuu Amanuu Aliyyi Damee Caalaa Barata Dagaagaa Faxxanee . Western Wallagga Abbabee Nagaasaa(AbbaaGadaa Sa’id Abdiisaa Tafarii Dhaabaa Jarrab Umar Abdiisaa Faradaa Gammachis Mitikkuu Yohaannis Fufaa. Maatiyaas Waaqwayyaa Mitikkuu Yohaannis Gaaroma Namoomsa Carraa Tasfayee Shibbiruu Qananii Tasfayee Yaadata Xa’aa Habtamuu Raagaa Kumarraa Fantaa Fiqaadu Abdoo Huseen (Abbaa Gadaa) Mu’aaz Mohaammad Yoseef Abarraa Tagabbaa Waltajjii Haamzaa Abuqaadi Dhibbisaa Abarraa Mitikkuu Dhibbisaa…Noolee Kaabbaa Tashomee Gobanaa Tamaasgen Sishaa…N/Kaabbaa Dassaleenyi Nagarii Abarree Bayisaa……N/Kaabbaa Musee Kumarraa Hayiluu Tamasgeen.Yuubdoorra. Qalbeessaa Boonaa Raagaa……..Laaloo Qilee Tarikuu Addisuu Addamuu Gondoree ..Lalo Assabii Toomas Fayisaa Waggaa Tafarra………LaloAssabi Galataa Tasfayee Garooma Namiomsaa Haruu Firoomsa Ayyalaa Jibiriil Isaa Amanu’el Taaffasee Naasir Isaa Lammii Olaansa Maammee Zeenuu Habtamuu Oliiqa Musxafaa Abshiruu Abirihaam Tolasaa..Arojji Waddoo Eliyaas Saalii Indaaluu Tasammaa..Gimbii Balaayi Kabbadee Immaanaa Baanqee…Biilaa Molaatuu Oljirraa Guddataa Qana’aa..Boojjii Dashuraa Molaatuu Wandimmee Molaatuu Qeellam Geetanee Guddataa Gammachis Buushaa Iliyaas Eastern Wallagga Tarraqanyii Kumarraa Daggafaa Bayyanaa Abdii Jireenyaa Zarihun Caannaalo Biqilaa Alamayyoo Dr Mitikuu Getaacho Tamasgeen Fiqaadu Abbebe Maammoo Jaafar Birraatuu Lataa Taammane Gaddisaa Tasammaa Leeqaa Fiqaadu Baadiruu Mahaammad Gammachuu Takilee Akiliiluu Hordofaa Toomaas Takilee Abdoo Ashaabbir ..Qondaala Tamasgen Adunyaa Lataa Getachoo Horroo Guduruu Firdisaa Nagaasaa Abbebe Booranaa(Abbaa Gadaa) Fiqiruu Nagaasaa Lataa Abiishee(Abbaa Gadaa) Aagee Hambisaa Takkele Dhugaasaa Ragu’eel Hayiluu Eebbaa Gindaabaa Yisiyaq Zaalalam Zakkaariyaas Muktaar Henook Yohaanis Dastaa Wushaa Burqaa Biraanuu Tokkummaa Himsarmuu Shanqoo Solomoon Nagarii Tarfaa Eliyas Tasfayee Assabaa Namoomsaa Qabbannaa Taarikuu Tashoomaa Dhufeeraa Laggesee Abeetu Dinqaa Dheeressaa Iddoosaa Geetachoo Amsaaluu Baqqaanaa Amaanu’el Beekkataa Amsaaluu Abdiisaa Sanyii Addunyaa Garbii Hordofaa Taaddasaa Guddataa Gammadaa Dinqiisaa Qannoo Faqqadaa Alamuu Jaal Amaan Filee Gaaddisaa Nagarii Warqinaa Fiqaadu Margaa Abdiisaa Zalalem Addamuu Taaddasaa Baay’isaa Warquu Abeetuu Taarikuu Dassaaleny Alamayyoo Dabaloo Olaanaa Abarraa Guutama Caalii Gurmuu Leenjisaa Abdiisaa Gammadaa Geetuu Taaddasaa Tashooma Tarreessaa Inkoosaa Namoo Tolaa Alamooyyoo Olaani Tammiruu Girmaa Dastaa Jalduu Tasfayee Caalii Mootii Dastaa Mulgeetaa Guddataa South Western Oromia(8) Lammeessaa Fayisaa Fuhaad Alii …Beddelle Daanyee Taganyee Masgabuu Fiixee Beddelle Duulaa Gurmeessa Kaasahun Dabalaa…Beddelle Gammachuu Hundee Gammachis Immiruu..Beddelle Addunyaa Baayisaa Katamaa Baayisaa Moosisaa Nagaasaa ..Beddelle Alamaayyoo Guddataa Wubee Taammiruu Tamaasgen Zallaqaa Hajii Nuuruu Suleemaan Booranaa Oljirraa Kaffaaloo Gazaan Alamaayyoo Tasfayee Asaffaa Guddata Gujii Zone(77) Maammushee Tarrafaa Firdisaa Gammadaa Sabbaa Boruu(32) Dhaabaa Baayisaa Adoola Areero Buukee Kabbadaa Fiqaaduu Girjaa Jaarsoo Darajjee Dhinsaa Baqqalaa Waacillee Tamasgeen Qannoo Tasfayee Halakee Gujii Katamaa Manyar Mirkataa Qilxaa Garramuu Yaadataa Danbalaa Adulaa Shifarraa Yaadataa Quuxala Dhadacha Fiqaaduu Namoo Dhaabaa Abbaa Xurraa Ayyaantuu Geexii Yaatanii Qilxaa Assabaa Namoomsaa Dhugoo Baqqajjo Geexii Baabee Ayyalaa Bariisoo Baqqalaa Qarxaa Gammadaa Halakee Gammachuu Gaaddisaa Neenqa Daadhii Addunyaa Amantee(Abbaa Gadaa) Jaarsoo Abbaa waaqo Nagirii Lataa Canaa Girjaa Gammachis Fufaa Gololcha Haroo Gammachuu Dirribsaa Haroo Dooyyoo Duulaa Geedoo Tuundhee Hundumaa Namarraa Madaksaa Fiixee Zakkariyaas Gololchaa Gobanaa Abbebe Dhufeera Duubaa yaachisii Kabbade Dhaabaa Turee xisoo Taakkalaa Abbabaa Duubee Xissoo. Geetaachoo Alamaayyoo Mijuu Adulaa Indaaloo Tamasgeen Daadhii Dhadachaa Oljirraa Qixxaataa Dajanee Qilxaa Gooloo Tafarii Galaan Goobanaa Didoo Ahimad Saafii Tujjuu Duubee Xiso Aadam Maammad Usmaanaa Maammoo Adulaa Kadiir Maammaa Hajji Mijuu Adolaa Sabboona Abdii Edema Eliyaas Hiikaa Eebbisaa Taddesee Halake Fayyeraa Toleraa Eastern Gujii(23) Adoolaa(14) Siidaa waaqoo Guyyee xephelloo Taarikuu Daadee Katamaa shawulee Harsuu Areerii Kifilee Jisoo Lookoo Galchuu Tadelee komolla Yemanu Zawudee Hasan Yuusuuf Odaa Badhuu Kadiir Hasan Kaadiroo Ibirayiim Asaffaa Shuunte Xahaa Koonnoo Note Neenqo Xahiir Qasiim Bariisoo Neenqo Qaasim Duubee Xilawuu Barraqoo Handuqqee Aliyee Gannoo Sirbaa Alamuu Xulii Dammaqaa Salaqaa Ahanadi Muummee Bulti Koonnoo sokora Abbittii Seefee Odaa Badhuu Abduqadiri Qaasim Gooroo Doolaa(8) Biqilaa Tolaasa Abdoo Ilaalaa kafaala Siraaji Hesaa Tarikuu Goobana Beenyaa Deenus Odaa Uturaa Bisilee Waaqoo Taarikuu Dhugoo Qamariyaa Usuman Barbaree Denishoo Sittiina Shifarraa Sheek Addisuu Lidiyaa Teessoo Galataa Galaanoo Saaraa waaqoo Hayiimanoot Alamuu

IV) Oromo Students assigned to Universities in the Amhara Regional State

The Central/Federal/ Government assigns Students to different Universities in the country. This Academic Institution has been a singular symbol of tolerance and mutual respect for political differences in the history of the Empire. Politically, general common issues ruled the history of Ethiopian Student Movement in the past. Likewise, specific issues regarding a given Nationality were either sympathized with and upheld in common or tolerated. But recent political developments under the current Government show otherwise.

For the Oromo Students assigned to the Universities in Amhara Region, this academic institutions became a center of brutality and terror acts committed on them by Amhara Students.

Oromo Students in the Universities in Dasse, Waldia, Gonder, Bahir Dar, to mention a few, are beaten, stabbed with Knives, thrown from high-storey-buildings down by Amhara Ethnic group. As a result several Oromo Students are killed, wounded, mishandled or died later as a result of the injuries.

Here,OMRHO would like to emphasize that neither the Regional state nor the Central Government showed the willingness to fulfill their role to guard the safety of Oromo Students as citizens. The Central Government should have facilitated evacuating all Oromo students or guarantee their security.

Oromo Students are even denied to withdraw and travel back to their parents. Further, those who managed to escape and reach Oromia are denied the right to register in a similar academic institutions in Oromia. Here we see the interwoven concerted act from the Amahra, Oromia and the Central Government against Oromo Students.No measure is taken to guarantee the safety of Oromo students in all areas where they were attacked. What further makes the mutual understanding between the mentioned three Government bodies overt is that several Oromo students who showed their concern about the victimized students from various Universities in Oromia are either imprisoned or dismissed from respective Universities.

To show what is happening to the Oromo Students in Amhara Region, OMRHO puts some information it received as follows.

Waldia University(6 names texted by unknown)

Tarreessaa Baalchaa, 2nd Year Political Science Student

Daggafaa Abbabaa, 3rd Year Political Science

Awwal Irree, 2nd Year Political Science

Ashannaafii Tasfaa,4th Year Water Engineering

Araarsoo Baloo,3rd Year Arts Department

Darajjee Tasfaaye, 3rd Year Aarts Department

Geetuu Katamaa,5th Year Mechanical Engineering

Daawwit Karrayyuu, 3Year Psychology Department

Kamaal Fayyisoo, 3rd Year Biotechnology

Dingataa Waaqkennaa,3rd Year Pedagogy

Oromo female student in Waldia University

Dasse University

Bulee Horaa & Dirree Dawaa Universities: January 2020

Here is the list of students imprisoned by the central government from Addis Ababa University why they voiced their concerns about the situation of Oromo students in the Amhara Region to Addis Ababa University. They peacefully appealed to the University that it considers the fate of students who managed to escape the onslaught. Sad enough, the information we received on 21.11.2019 reveals that, the University called Police and they were taken the 3rd Police Station. A few of them are as follows:

1. Isaayyaas,

2. Dirribaa Tolasaa,

3. Abrahaam,

4. Isqeel Abarraa,

5. Amantii Fiqiruu,

6. Kaffaalee,

7. Dassaaleny Biraanuu,

8. Olaanaa Gammachuu,

9. Dabalaa,

10. Lalisaa Tolaa,

11. Muluu,

12. Boontuu,

13. Dabalaa Dassaaleny,

14. Girmaa Gulummaa,

18. Guutaa Haabtaamuu,

19. Obsaa Abdiisaa

20. Hiwwaa shumaa

21. Waariyoo

22. Guutamaa Kaffaaloo

23. Darajjee kumarraa

V)The Case of Non-Amhara People in the Amhara Region: the Gumuz and the Qimant People

Gumuz: The Amhara Reional administrative boundary incorporates several indigenous

Peoples who inhabit a significant part of this region. These peoples, habitually called Gumuz, are historically the ancient peoples to this region. As the case is true with millions of indigenous Peoples across the Globe, the Gumuz are the most disadvantaged and neglected People under successive Ethiopian Governments.

On April 25, 2019 trained and armed group from the Amhara Region raided Dangur area and massacred many people including children. Here are some pictures posted on various mass media.





Here one sees brutally butchered children on the botom part of the picture and a slogan vowing ” we will repeat the history of our fathers “.

The Qimant and the Agawu People

The Qimant and the Agawu people inhabit a significant part of North and Northwest Amhara Region of Ethiopia. They are the ancient people to this part of the Ethiopia. As it is put in the Constitution of Ethiopia Article 39 (§3), bothe peoples demanded an internal selfrule and cultural practices. The Amhara Regional state met their demands with harassment and gradually escalated to conflicts. As a result, the regional state imprisoned many ethnic Qimant and Agawu people. The chairman of the Qimant Commitee, Semengewu Ejjigu, was killed on 30.05.2019 in Gonder city(see below). Further, propertis, including live animals were burned down. The Regional government is said to have organized the attackers. Federal Government also remains silent on the whole issue.

Additionally, see the petition formally submitted to the Secretary General and the Office of United Nations Higher Commissioner for Human Rights bellow.

United Nations Secretary General & the OHCHR:

End Genocide against Kemants Now

https://www.change.org/p/petition-to-the-office-of-the-united-nations-high-commissioner-for-human-rights-and-un-secretary-gen-end-genocide-against-kemants-now

workuw hat diese Petition an Petition to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and UN Secretary General gestartet.

This petition is a formal request to the Secretary-General & the Office of United Nations Higher Commissioner for Human Rights to take immediate actions to stop the ongoing Kemant Genocide by Amhara Regional Government, under the political support of the central government of Ethiopia. To urge respectfully the UN body to:

1.Investigate the systematic, intentional and deliberate killings, abduction of children, imprisonment and displacement of Agaw-Kemants, as well as, destruction/lootings of their belonging, carried out throughout North Gondar, Ethiopia since 2013 to the present.

Religious Intolerance in the Amhara Region:Ethiopia as an Empire home to over 80 different Nationalities and Ethnic Groups, is also home for various beliefs and confessions. No recent history of the Empire marked religious conflicts. If there is anything Ethiopia is praised for, it is the tolerance and respect for mutual religious affairs. However, a recent situation we witnessed in the Amhara Region is an alarming one. Leaving other separate damages Mosques experienced in some Amhara areas, burning 4(four Mosques) in the town of Mota, Amhara Region, has caused rage and an alarming sense of hostility in the country as well as outside the country. Here is one of the of burning Mosques surrounded by the chanting mob.

Very scary is that the police of the Regional Administration looked at the perpetrators passively. Burned were not only Mosques but private shops and hotels belonging to Muslims were selectively damaged and robbed.

Conclusion

The Human Rights situation in Ethiopia has already moved from bad to a worst stage. The positive gesture we saw from mid-2018 to the end of 2018 has withered away. For the people who demand the right the constitution granted on paper, it has become a night-mare.

Especially, the Oromo People are the most targeted part of the people in the Empire. Oromia is under the Military Command Post. Civil administration is already overtaken by the military. Extra-judicial killings, arbitrary arrests, rape, looting of property of farmers by the Army are day-to-day practices. In addition to imprisonments, mass detention is becoming dominant government activity.

As a result of burning farmers’ villages and what they have labored on the field by the Ethiopian Army, tens of thousands of people are either internally displaced with exposure to man-made hunger or have left for neighbouring countries as refugee.

Academic institutions, like Universities in the Amhara Region, have already become compounds where Oromo students are selectively killed and beaten. The security forces assigned to the universities look the episode passively. The Regional and Central Governments also kept silent.

OMRHO worries that the situation in Ethiopia further worsens and becomes out of control. To deter this worrisome situation, the role of countries Donor Organizations having ties with Ethiopia is immense. We appeal to such Governmental and Non-governmental Organizations to engage the Ethiopian Government.