HYPING THE ABBAYYAA DAM AND POUNDING THE WAR DRUM. WHY NOW?

By Guddisaa Mul’ataa, PhD, March 07, 2020

BACKGROUND:

The Ethiopian empire is in its deepest crises. That an empire constitutes two contending forces is inherent in its making. The principal contradiction between the two forces is rooted in their mutually exclusive objectives: The desire of the empire holders to maintain the status quo at any cost, and the determination of the subject peoples to be free. In the process, the struggle of the subject peoples has matured and reached a point of no return, whereas the empire is decaying and approaching its natural death. That the empire holders manufacture internal or external conflicts or amplify existing ones to divert from the principal contradiction is also not new. The current Hyping of the Abbayyaa Dam controversy five months into the election is not happening by coincidence. It is just a mechanism of diverting from the main issue and creating a lifeline for the sustenance of the Nafxanya rule.

HYPING THE ABBAYYAA DAM CONTROVERSY 5 MONTHS INTO THE ELECTION:

Abiy Ahmed and his nafxanya cohorts are losing momentum in the political landscape. Abiy has been exploiting the state machinery at his disposal by virtue of being the PM including the army to coerce and subdue the opposition to prevail in the upcoming election. He has come to realize that even that exercise is not promising and reliable. Therefore, they are busy constructing a mass mobilization scheme whereby all rally behind the PM to save the empire from the imagined foreign aggression. They are busy sharpening an old and dysfunctional tool.

INVOKING THE KARAMARA EXPERIENCE:

In addition to the ABBAYYAA DAM WAR DRUM, some have gone far as invoking the KARAMARA EXPERIENCE. Blinded by their ambitions and desperate by their situations, they are contemplating a dangerous maneuver that could incite incalculable outcome.

The so-called Ethio-Somalia war mass mobilization gave Mangistuu regime a short break, but despite the huge loss of lives and resources it didn’t render him a lasting victory. Attempting such a treacherous scheme for a short-term narrow interest is futile and dangerous.

THE ATTEMPT TO EXTERNALIZE INTERNAL CRISIS:

The political crisis in the Ethiopian empire has its own dynamics. It is the struggle between the Forces of Liberation and nafxanya spear headed by Abiy Ahmed. To infuse external conflicts into the internal crisis can only exacerbate the existing dire situation. The temptation by Abiy and his associates to mobilize the mass along this destructive path must be aborted.

DIFUSING THE WAR DRUM AND PERSUING OUR NATIONAL INTEREST:

Our people must be educated about their National Interest such that they don’t fall victim of manipulations. We are engaged in a struggle that determines our very survival as a nation. The threat to our survival is not an external force. The source of the current imminent danger to our nationhood is Minilik’s palace harboring Abiy and nafxanya. That remains our target. Our people must not be hoodwinked by any other war drum or drama. We must keep our eyes on the ball and stay focused.

THE LASTING SOLUTION TO THE PROBLEMS GRIPPING THE EMPIRE:

The principal political contradiction in the Ethiopian empire is the National Question. Putting an end to the conflict that has been rocking the empire and consuming generations begins with recognizing this historical fact. The next step will be reaching at a binding agreement to resolve it and constituting a mechanism on how to implement and finalize it. Anything else has been repeatedly proven futile, and it is not worth trying it.