Illuminati: The Game of Conspiracy

Free Bachu Merga (f) and Gemechu Ayana (m), who are in prison for over 5 and 3 months respectively without a conviction of any crime other than being members of the OLF. Bachu was sentenced to 18 years by a kangaroo court and served 10. The regime of PM Abiy released her, less than a year ago, to rearrest her again. We demand the release of these bright and innocent people.