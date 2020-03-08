0 SHARES Share Tweet

March 3, 2020



Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)

Palais Wilson

52 rue des Pâquis

CH-1211 Geneva 10, Switzerland

Subject: Appeal on the urgent case of Mr. Abdi Regassa who remains

missing after security officers in Addis Ababa broke into his

home and arrested him on February 29, 2020.

Your Excellency,

I am writing this appeal letter on behalf of the International Oromo Women’s Organization (IOWO), a Non-Profit, Non- governmental Organization established to promote gender equality and be the voice for the voiceless.

The Human Rights violations by the Ethiopian Government security forces is increasing more than ever. Among such violations are:

Undeclared command post/war against the civilians of the western and southern Oromia zones (Mostly Wellega, Borena and Guji zones).

Dismissing Oromo students from Universities, mass killings, arbitrary arrests, and torturing are becoming day today activities of the Ethiopian Government Security Forces.

Security forces can detain/kill Oromos at any time and place without formal court order. The life of any Oromo is under uncertain situation.

This may instigate uncontrollable situation in Ethiopia, which no one wants to see again what happened in Rwanda starting October 1,1990 up to 18 July 1994.

We request the interference of the International communities before it is too late and this requires positive attention.

We also ask to stop those Western Governments who are funding and supplying war weapons to the Ethiopian government army and provide them trainings and refrain from participating in such actions that leads to genocide.

Mr. Abdi Regassa was taken from his home by Government Security Forces on February 29, 2020, but his whereabout is not known yet.

His family and friends have spent all those past days searching police stations and detention centers across Addis Ababa in an attempt to get his whereabout, however, they couldn’t locate him.

We are highly concerned for Mr. Abdi Regassa’s safety and security.

Here is Amnesty International’s report on this case:

https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2020/03/ethiopia-police-must-account-for-missing-oromo-opposition-leader/

Therefore, we kindly request the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights:

To send the investigating body to find out the true face of the Ethiopian government’s crime against humanity,

To urge the Ethiopian Government to show the whereabouts of Mr. Abdi Regassa to his family, and

To stop the undeclared war (not officially declared by parliament) against civilians.

Peace and justice for all,

Yours Sincerely,

Dinknesh Deressa Kitila

For International Oromo Women’s Organization

Board Director

Tel. (202) 352 6760