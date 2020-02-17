0 SHARES Share Tweet

KMN: የኤርትራው ኢሳያስ ስልጣኑ የተመሰረተዉ ኢትዮጵያ ልትወረን ነዉ በሚል ማስፈራሪያ ላይ ነዉ

The Ethiopian migrants who make the desperate journey to Saudi Arabia via Yemen

Every day, thousands of Ethiopians set off on foot on a desperate 2,000-kilometre trek in the hope of reaching Saudi Arabia. Their route takes them across the Djibouti desert, the Red Sea and Yemen, a country ravaged by civil war. Every year, hundreds die of exhaustion in the desert or drown while crossing the Gulf of Aden. Those who make it to Yemen, often having starved for days on end, are easy prey for the local mafia who kidnap them for ransom. Our reporters followed these migrants on their journey and documented, with exclusive footage, the extent of human trafficking.



