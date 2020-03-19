0 SHARES Share Tweet

Letter of Oromo Scholars and Professionals to Presidents of Universities on Dismissal of Students

USA, Canada, Europe and Australia

Contact email: Gareemou@gmail.com

March 17, 2020

Dr. Jamal Yousef Hassen

Haramaya University, President Dr. Ubah Adem

Dire Dawa University, Acting President Dr. Endegena Abebe

Mettu University, President Dr. Abubeker Kedir

Madda Walabu University, President Dr. Chala Wata

Bule Hora University, President Dr. Jamal Abafita

Jimma University, President

Dear Drs.,

We, the undersigned Oromo scholars and professionals, write this letter to you to express our concerns and disappointments with your decision to dismiss Oromo students from your respective universities. We firmly object to the dismissal of these students for expressing their views, contrary to the universal mission of academia. To this end, we are writing to plead with you to reconsider the decisions and allow the students to resume their studies. We believe that this is not just the right thing to do for the students but also a good thing to do for the universities and the country.

Students in universities and colleges in Ethiopia have a long history of active participation in the social and political discourse of the society. Students have been active voices of their people. Addis Ababa University was the home of the Ethiopian Student Movement, a struggle that gave birth to the social changes initiated in the 1970s. Prominent Oromos partook in the movement; many of them to this day have leading roles in the Oromo as well as Ethiopian politics. It is in our collective memory that none of the regimes has been kind to leaders of student movement in Ethiopia. However, never in Ethiopian history have we witnessed so many students from one ethnic group targeted in universities and colleges across the country as we witnessed in recent months. This increasing disrespect for inquisitive knowledge, and animosity towards those active voices of their people, worries us greatly. We also wonder what kind of message such actions send to the other students. Per the rational that seem to have prompted you to take such drastic action, many of the signatories of this letter would have never finished their college education. The search for knowledge that makes leaders, scholars, and inventers, need not be framed by a political dogma, and when ideas are forcibly stifled, anti-knowledge doctrine prevails.

It is for this reason that we object to a politically motivated expulsion of students from Universities and colleges. It is a shame of historic proportions that you have collectively dismissed more than 163 students since January, 2020 as listed below. The names of the 163 students dismissed since January, 2020 appear in the appendix.

Haramaya University (68 students)

Dire Dawa University (39 students)

Mettu University (21 students)

Madda Walabu University (16 students)

Bule Hora University (12 students)

Jimma University (7 students)

We cannot imagine how scholars and leaders of educational institutions act in a manner that negates the very rights of fellow citizens to education and the search for knowledge. Universities and colleges play leading roles in producing the next generation of leaders and shaping the future of a nation. The primary responsibility of a university/college is maintaining academic integrity and creating a safe and nurturing environment for a free and spirited social, economic and political discourse. We believe that, under your leadership, the universities failed miserably on both fronts when they remained silent on a targeted expulsion of Oromo students of particular geographical origin for alleged political affiliation. Selectively targeting students of particular ethnicity, region, religion, and/or gender hits at the very heart of the integrity of your university, the leadership, and leaves a profound historic scar that takes years to heal. It is also depressing to know that these students are forced to choose between risking their lives and safety by going back to live under a brutal and repressive military command posts and homelessness.

Dear Drs. Abubeker, Jamal, Chala, Jamal, Ubah, Endegena,

As you all may understand, these students represent the dreams of many parents, sisters, brothers, neighbors, villages, and Oromia. Just as your parents and our parents did, the families of these students put everything they have into their children’s education with the hope that one day they will complete their education and give them a better life. Today, your unjust actions left these families to wonder the whereabouts and safety of their children. Standing for these students is standing for truth, for academic mission, and ultimately for the country. It is a responsibility of every scholar. It is on these premises that we ask you, as heads of these universities, to call the students back and allow them to safely pursue their academic dreams.

Respectfully, (signatories listed in alphabetical order)

Adugna Birhanu (Ph.D) Alemayehu Biru (Ph.D) Amanuel Gobena (Ph.D) Asefa Jalata (Ph.D) Asfaw Beyene (Ph.D) Ayana Gobena (Ph.D) Bahiru Duguma (Ph.D) Baro Deressa (MD) Bedassa Tadesse (Ph.D) Begna Dugassa (Ph.D) Bekele Temesgen (Ph.D) Benti Getahun (Ph.D) Berhanu Kedida (MD) Bersisa Berri (Ph.D) Bichaka Fayissa (Ph.D) Daniel Ayana (Ph.D) Degefa Abdissa Ph.D) Dessalegn Negeri (Ph.D) Desta Yebassa (Ph.D) Gizachew Tesso (Ph.D) Guluma Gemeda (Ph.D) Habtalem Kenea (Ph.D) Haile Hirpa (Ph.D) Hambisa Belina (Ph.D) Ibrahim Elemo (Ph.D) Iddoosaa Ejeta (Ph.D) Ismael Abdullahi (Ph.D) Jamal Ebrahim (MD) Jemal Hebano (PharmD) Jenberu Feyisa (Ph.D) Junaidi Ahmed (MD) Koste Abdissa (Ph.D) Mekbib Gebeyehu (Ph.D) Mekuria Bulcha (Ph.D) Moa Apagodu (Ph.D) Mohammed Hassan (Ph.D) Mosisa Aga (Ph.D) Namara Garbaba (Ph.D) Oli Bachie (Ph.D) Rundassa Eshete (Ph.D) Samuel Geleta (Ph.D) Solomon Geleta (Ph.D) Teferi Margo (Ph.D) Tekleab Shibru (Ph.D) Tesfaye Negeri (Ph.D) Tesfaye Tesso (Ph.D) Thomas Baisa (MD) Tolawak Beyene (MD) Workineh Torben (Ph.D) Worku Burayu (Ph.D)

Appendix

Oromo students expelled from universities in Ethiopia since January 1, 2020.

Haramaya University (68 students)

Asheetuu Mammoo Abdii Baqqalaa Obsumaan Andargee Ayyaana Abaata Yaadata Asaffaa Gammachuu Raggaasaa Boonaa Faantahuun Lalisaa Darajjee Amaanuel Solomon Yaadasaa Kinfuu Lateera Daggafaa Gammachis Waaqgarii Sanbatoo Adimaasu Beekuma Bulchaa Roobera Warquu Tilahuun Taafasa Alaamuddiin Yuusuuf Yoosef Tasfayee Naatina’eel Solomon Mikaa’el Geetachoo Buzaayyoo Faradaa Dassatu Efireem Badhanee Guja Jireenya Jabeessa Gaddisaa Fayyoo Lalisaa Waltajjii Ilfinash Dhibbisa Gammadaa Dhuguma Zawudee Buloo Kadiroo Daddafoo Daawit Baqqalaa Guutama Abiriham Gammachis Kabato Magarsaa Tasfayee Dirribaa Iddosaa Yoosef Gurmuu Mokonnoon Bifa Sisaay Nigaatuu Magarsaa Waaqjiraa Roobaa Margaa Abbabaa Kennesaa Eliyaas Ittansaa Muzaayan Amen Sanyii Olii Abiriham Imaanu Boonsaa Habtee Ifaa Tasfayee Atsadee Waaqggarii Guddataa Waaqgarii Surraa Alamu Amaanu’eel Asaffa Eebisee Tasfayee Caaltuu Sobboqaa Qabbanee Marqos Biiftuu Saamu’eel Hawwii Taaffasee Araggash Lamata Boontuu Mohammad Boontuu Gabbisaa Amanee Takilee Jireenyaa Taaddasee Mulgeetaa Mammoo Margaa Tolasaa Xibabuu Solomon Masarat Birratuu Buzu Abduljabar Shaambal Gaaddisaa Ittafaa

Dire Dawa University (39 students)

Addunyaa Ayyalaa Guutaa Taammiruu Mikaa’el Asfawuu Mohammed Saayid Haayiluu Geetachoo Leenco Huseen Nuuraddiin Mohammad Waaqoo Huukaa Dooyoo Waariyoo Guddinaa Kamal Leenco Abdallaa Mohammad Saayid Nagaasaa Taammiruu Ifaa Tsaggayee Naatina’eel Dhiinsaa Biqilaa Raggasaa Naatifeera Margaa Qaasim Huseen Jaafar Huseen Eebbaa Gaashawuu Jibiril Ahimad Yoonas Huseen Yoonattan Taaddasee Guddataa Waaqtolaa Naasru Shaame Lataa Waaggarii Jireenyaa Geetachoo Addunyaa Duubee Caalaa Dheeroo Alamayyoo Efireem Keeraddin Duulaa Turaa Tufaa Awwal Amaddiin Abdiisaa Aanoolee Tasfaa Caalaa Surraa Kuffisaa Duroomsa Ziyaad Yaadataa Olaana Galataa Baqqalaa

Mettu University (21 students)

Boonsaa Kumarra Anasoo Ahimad Eebbaa Addaamuu Lalisaa Amanuu Naa’ol Adaanee Injifannoo Darajjee Tokkummaa Bojaa Keeriya Kadir Magarsaa Gammachuu Daani’eel Dassaaleny Abdii Mangashaa Naasiraddiin Isiyaaq Lalisaa Gurmeessaa Mallas Guutaa Dhukalee Areerii Umar Indiris Tolasaa Girmaa Jireenyaa Tasfayee Toolimaa Awaal Daani’eel Abdataa Zaaman Taajuu

Madda Walabu University (16 students)

Ibsaa Tooboo Gaaddisaa Hooxxessaa Dhaabaa Asfawuu Tashoomaa Guuttataa Efireem Guuttataa Toolinaa Moosisaa Galataa Dhaabasa Mulgeetaa Raggaasaa Eebbisaa Nigaatuu Abdii Fiqaaduu Ermiyaas Biraanuu Fayisaa Girmaa Qanaa’aa Taaffasaa Waajjiraa Alaamayyoo Daani’eel Mookonnoon Hambisaa Tamasgeen

Bule Hora University (12 students)

Addunyaa Moosisaa Eliyaas Laggesee Bareecha Guddataa Ittinaa Waaqjiraa Ifaa Makuraa Qannoo Indaaluu Galmaa Bariisoo Darajjee Raggaasaa Hayilee Kumsaa Mootummaa Takilee Abebe Kaasayee Abdiisa Danboobii

Jimma University (7 students)

Hirphaa Taaddalaa Ibsaa Dassaalee Abdiisaa Qajeelaa Ibsaa Raggasaa Tolasaa Ittanaa Gammachuu Dhaabaa Itaana Kabbadaa