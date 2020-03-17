0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nobel Peace Prize: a tale of two leaders – BBC Focus on Africa

(BBC Focus on Africa) — Ethiopia’s PM Abiy Ahmed has accepted the Nobel Peace Prize during a solemn ceremony in Oslo, Norway. He was awarded the prestigious title for his efforts in achieving “peace and international cooperation”. On the same day, another Nobel Peace Prize recipient made the news, but for very different reasons. Myanmar leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, once widely seen as an icon of democracy, appeared in front of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) following a lawsuit filed by The Gambia over the treatment of Rohingya Muslims, which include allegations of genocide. Journalist Kalkidan Yibetal and Editor of BBC Burmese Service, Soe Win Than, join Focus on Africa’s Bola Mosuro to discuss how Gambians see their country holding the leader of Myanmar to account at the world’s highest court, and what Ethiopians make of the recognition bestowed on their leader