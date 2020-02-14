Beeksisa Gabaabaa !
Addi Bilisummaa Oromoo har’a Gurraandhala 14, 2020 ganama irraa sa’aatii 10:30AM (4:30 Akka Lakkoofsa Itoophiyaatti) haala yeroo ammaa (keessattuu hidhaa jumlaa/Mass Arrest) Oromiyaa keessatti gaggeeffamaa jiru ilaalchisee Waajjira Muummicha isaa kan Gullalleetti Gaazexootaaf ibsa ni kenna. Kanaaf Miidiyaalee fi Gaazexeessitootni irratti argamuu dandeessan akka irratti argamtanii gabaastan afeeramtanii jirtu.
Damee Aadaa fi Beeksisii ABO
አጭር ማስታወቂያ
የኦሮሞ ነፃነት ግንባር ዛሬ የካቲት 6 2012 ዓ.ም. ከጠዋቱ 4:30 ሰዓት ላይ ወቅታዊ ጉዳዮችን (በተለይም ሰሞኑን በኦሮሚያ ዉስጥ እየተፋፋመ ያለዉን የጅምላ እስር/Mass Arrest) ኣስመልክቶ ጉለሌ በሚገኘዉ ዋና ጽ/ቤቱ ጋዜጣዊ መግለጫ ይሰጣል። በመሆኑም ለመሳተፍ የሚትችሉት ሚዲያዎች እና ጋዜጠኞች ተገኝታችሁ እንድትዘግቡ ተጋብዛችሁዋል።
የኦነግ ባህልና ማስታወቂያ መምሪያ
