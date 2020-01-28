0 SHARES Share Tweet

Ongoing genocide on Oromo people; Qacceefixisa ummata Oromoo irratt gaggeeffamaa jiru

By Ibsaa Guutama, January 28, 2020

We those born later, grew hearing that fascist “soldati” and baandaa (collaborators) were in control of Dambii Dolloo and surrounding. We also heard that during that period patriot rebels like Oliiqaa Dingle and Tafarii Alabee were advancing anti-fascist resistance. It was not told if the fascists had used mass terror on the population because of them. Even in the empire excessive and shocking force was used in Finfinnee by Italians for three days only in Feb. 1937, which now is remembered as Yakkaatiit 12” (Feb. 19). But this time, Ethiopian soldiers are mowing down with cruelty Oromo people for the last two years. Not to mention protection they denied them when persecuted by others. Mostly the young future hopes of the nation are being eliminated. Efforts to deny Oromo leadership had gone on since occupation of Oromiyaa. That people were taken out of their homes and prisons and summarily murdered and women are being abused in mass is being heard. Everybody has seen the Oromo, which they tied hand and leg, exhibited on the street and his summary killing was heard later. Thousands are being driven to prisons and Ethiopian prisons remained speaking afaan Oromoo as usual. Evidences are being presented that those killed were refused burial and were eaten by hyenas. Many youths were harmed with scattered poisonous chemicals. List of victimized are periodically being issued in writing. But no one came out to contest.

Political organizations that went back to wage peaceful struggle believed that supremacy of the law will be observed and human rights protected and never thought that unarmed innocent people are terrorized. There were those who then doubted the genuineness of what was said and remained in the bushes. Those that chose peaceful struggle together with the government had put pressure on those to give up armed struggle. There were some that gave their hands to the pressure makers to join peaceful struggle. The problem now is the attack on Oromo people taking those that remained in the bushes as excuse. That going into the fields are forbidden, harvesting coffee and other crops, going to streams to fetch water and going out and coming home had been made impossible. A faint voice is yelling from afar to be heard by the world. So that there be no communication with the world, telephone and internet lines are cut. It is intended to suppress and exterminate. This is a serious crime against humanity. To silently pass hearing this, amounts to collaborating with those that are committing the crime. All these are happening in a country lead by a Nobel Peace Laurent, Dr. Abiy Ahmad Ali.

Therefore, Dr. Abiy has to come out to the people and take responsibility. The matter is genocidal. Something that even the fascists did not do is happening to the Oromo people. Let setting Oromo against Oromo stop for no one can any more be enticed by lackies and traitors. People are dying but relatives cannot know and mourn them which is bad omen in Oromo culture. Anfilloo an area in which people are being mowed down not having any place to run to is a place of my birth. A naturally endowed beautiful land surrounded by forests and mountains. What is being committed there may be heavier on Wallaggaa, Gujii and Boranaa; otherwise there is Ethiopian terror where ever there are Oromo. Be sure, the fire of freedom will also be ignited everywhere there is that terror. No defensible space can stop it. As we started peacefully It would be better to finish it peacefully as well. Contempt for each other should not come in between. It is residue from colonialism left on empire’s chair that is creating trouble. Still it is not too late to make peace. As “Jaarsa” we say hands off Oromiyaa. That means withdraw the Command Post and let peace talk given chance. To control power or for payback for hidden vengeance abusing peoples can hold one accountable when time betrays.

No guerilla force had ever been defeated by that empire. People are oceans not ponds to be dried up. It is not a must to repeat past mistakes. Persons deployed and are massacring people are those, even if they were Oromo, do not have feeling for Oromummaa as well as humanity and have hidden vendetta. They are outcasts who had never lived life of their people’s struggle or brought up by aliens or as street children. Because they do not feel responsibility, for self-conceitedness have blocked their minds, disaster would befall unless they are kept away from the people. No one will be saved from it. Oromiyaan haa jiraattu.

Qacceefixisa ummata Oromoo irratt gaggeeffamaa jiru:

Sollaattoo fi bandaan fashistii naanna Dambi Dolloo too’atanii turun saani kanneen ergasii dhalannett himamaa guddanne. Tibbuma sana jaalbiyyooti akka Oliiqaa Dingilii fi Tafarii Alabee naannaa sanatt bobbahanii qabsoo farra fashistii oofaa akka turanis dhageenyee turre. Sababa saaniin fashistootii ummaticha ballinaan shororkeessuun hin himamne. Gochi hammaa bahaan bultii sadiiyii empayerittiima keessatt kan “Yakkaatiit 12” (Grandhala 19, 1937) beekamu Finfinneett tahe qofatu yaadatama. Si’ana garuu ummati Oromoo gara jabinaan loltuu Itophiyaan waggoota lamaan darbaniif carabamaa jira. Kun utuu yeroo isaan qaama biran reebaman eegumsa dhowwatan utuu hin kaasinii. Gara caalu oladeemaa abdii boruutu ajjeefamaa. Carraaqqi Oromo hoggana dhabsiisuu qabamuuma Oromiyaatiin jalqabe. Utuu seeraan hin gaafatamin akka namooti manaa ofiitii fi mana hidhaa baafamanii ajjeefamuu fi dubaroott roorrifamuun ballinaan dhagahamaa jira. Kumootii hidhaatt guuramaa jiru. Kan ajjeefamanii awwaala dhowwamuun wareebessi nyaate ragaan himamaa jira. Oromticha guraaranii futirichoo hidhuun gabaatt baasanii duba ajeesuun saan himame hundi argee jira. Summi facaasuun dargaggoo hedduu miidhama jiru. Maqaan gaga’amtootaas yeroo yeroo dhaan barruun tarreeffamee facaafama. Kan bahee haale hin jiru.

Dhaaboti malbulchaa nagaan qabsaawuuf deebi’an olhantummaan seera ni kabajama, mirgooti ilmaan namaa ni eegamu jedhameetu malee ummata hin hidhanne nagaan jiraattu ni shororkeefama jedhamee hin yaadamne. Kan yerosuma dhugummaa waan jedhamee ciicatanii bosonatt hafan jiru. Kanneen nagaan qabsaawu galan mootummaa waliin tahanii dhiibbaa irratt tolchaa turanii. Hangi tokkos sanaan harka kennatanii galanii jiru. Rakkoon ammaa jara bosonatt hafe sabafachuun duula ummata Oromiyaa irratt gaggeefamaa jiru. Midhaanii fi buna galfachuu, laga bu’anii bishaan waraabbachuu, nagaan gadi bahani galuu akka hin dandeenyetu sagalee yeelaltuun fagoo addunyaa dhaqabuun yaalaa jirtii. Qunnamtiin addunyaa waliin akka hi jiraanne telefonnii fi internetiin cufamee jira. Ukkamsanii fixuuf abbalameetu. Kun yakka guddaa dha. Eenyuu kana dhagahaa callisuun yakka ilmoo namaatt tolfamuuf kalchuu taha. Kun hundi kan tahaa jiru biyya nama badhaasa nagaa Nobel argate, Dr. Abiy Ahmad Aliin hogganamu keessattii.

Kanaaf Dr. Abiy umatatt bahee itt gaafatama fudhachuu qaba. Dubbiin saa qacceefixiisa (genocide). Waan fashistiinuu hin hojjennetu ummata Oromoo irra gahaa jira. Oromo Oromoon rukutuun haa dhaabbati sichi galtuu fi gantuun kan sossobamu hin jiru. Nammi du’aa jiraa garuu firri dhagahee hirmii tufuu hin dandeenye. Sun akka aadaatt hoodia hirmii nu nyaachisanii. Anfilloon amma nammi bakka itt baqatu dhabee gad ciramaa jiru biyyan itt dhaladhe. Biyyaa uumaan faye bosonaa fi garaan marfamte bareedduu dha. Wanti achitt raawwatu Wallagaa, Gujii fi Boorana irratt haa hammatu malee shororkaan bakka Oromoon jiru hund jira. Ibidi bilisummaas bakka shororkaan Itophiyaa jiru hundatt akka qabsiifamu shakki hin jiru. Qoqa’anuun hin dangahamu. Nagaan akka jalqabnett, nagaan fixuun silaa gaarii dha. Wal tuffachuun gidduu seenuu hin qabu. Raacitii kolonummaa barcuma empayeraa irratt haftetu nu bukeessaa jira. Ammas yeroon utuu hin darbin nagaa buusuun ni dandahama. Akka jaarsaatt Oromiyaa irraa harka fuddhaa jennaa. Jechuun, Komandi Post kaasaatii haasaaf carraan haa kennamu. Aangoo dhuunfachuuf haa tahu haaloo dhokate bahachuuf ummatootat roorrisuun gaafa yeroon nama gante ni gaafachiisaa.

Empayerri sun riphee lolaan injifatee hin beeku. Dogoggora kanneen darban irra deebi’uun dirqii miti. Namooti bobbaafamanii ummata fixaa jiran, Oromoos tahan kan Oromummaa haa tahu namummaan itt hin dhagahamne, haaloo dhokate qabuu. Galtuu jireenya qabsoo ummata see jiraattee hin beekne, halagaan guddise yk ilmaan karaatii. Ofirrummaan sammu itt duuchee, abbaawummaan waan itt hin dhagahamneef, yoo yeroon ummata irraa hin qabamne balaatu bu’aa. Kan irraa baraaramu hin jiraatuu. Oromiyaan haa jiraattu!