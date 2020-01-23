0 SHARES Share Tweet

Recent Fighting in Guji Zone, Oromia, Displaces Hundreds

(Addis Standard) — Following recent fighting between what the UN called “unidentified armed groups (UAG) and government security forces” in various kebeles of Seba Boru woreda, Guji zone, Oromia region, hundreds of people have been displaced to the neighboring Darme town, the capital of Darme woreda administration.

“The IDPs are now living in a deplorable situation in Darme town, about 200 killometres from the zonal capital, Negele,” the UN said, adding, most of them live in temporary shelters, while others live within the host community and relatives. “Most of the IDPs had no time to bring their properties with them because of the tense fighting between the UAG and Government forces.”

Nadhi, 35, and Alemitu, 51 were among the many women who left their areas of origin to come to Darme town. “I decided to leave Figa kebele with my six children when I knew the security situation was deteriorating from time to time and protection of civilians was no more guaranteed,” said Nadhi. Nadhi and other members of the community witnessed women suffering from gender-based violence and other forms of attacks. Nadhi added, “we have not received any form of humanitarian assistance either from Government or humanitarian actors since we arrived here three months ago. The community here have no capacity to continue supporting us. My children go begging in the street so that they get something to buy bread.” She explains some of the other neighbors face problems where most girls are forced to drop out of school and do daily labor, including in mining in nearest woredas like Oddo Shakisso and Agawayu where they face violence like rape.

For Nadhi and her family, food and clothing are urgent requirements although they also need other services, including shelter, health and WaSH. Alemitu faces similar challenges in Darme town. “I came here with my seven children and I have nothing to feed them. Like many of the IDPs here my children are no more attending school. They go out looking for some jobs, but it is not easy to find some here,” says Alemitu. Getting money to purchase basic needs like food, clothes and shelter /plastic/ is not easy in Darme because IDPs don’t find jobs to generate income. Life is becoming increasingly difficult for IDPs in Darme, particularly to those female-headed IDPs households. UN

Ethiopia Humanitarian Bulletin Issue Issue #1 | 06 – 19 Jan. 2020

8.4 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in Ethiopia

(ReliefWeb) — The 2020 Ethiopia Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) outlined that some 8.4 million Ethiopians are projected to have humanitarian needs in the year. Out of the 8.4 million, 74 per cent have acute needs that need to be addressed immediately. The majority of the people in need are in Oromia region (3.3 million), followed by Somali region (2.4 million) and Amhara region (1.0 million). In the Somali region alone 39 per cent of the population are in need of humanitarian aid in 2020. The needs identified in the HNO do not include clients from the Productive Safety Net Programme (PSNP) and the refugees hosted in Ethiopia. Climatic shocks, internal displacement due to inter-communal violence, disease outbreaks and flooding are among the primary drivers for the current need. Crop and pasture loss due to desert locust infestations in parts of Afar, Amhara and Tigray regions was considered when calculating the people in need of food assistance in these regions although the likelihood the situation currently be deteriorating is high.

Over one third of the people in need face several types of challenges and have multiple needs. Some 33 per cent of the people in need live in woredas classified with high severity of need, while 4 per cent live in woredas classified with very high severity of need. There are some areas hosting IDPs or returnees, but of which there is limited data on the severity of their needs.

At the time of publication of this document, available data indicated that persons with the most severe and compounded needs are found in Hudet, Moyale and Qada Duma woredas in Daawa zone (Somali region) and in Meda Welabu woreda in Bale zone (Oromia region).

The HNO has been consolidated by OCHA on behalf of humanitarian partners and in consultation with the Government of Ethiopia. Government and humanitarian partners are finalizing the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) which will determine the actual number of people who will be assisted in 2020 and requirement associated to it.

UN Emergency Fund releases $10 million for East Africa locust outbreak response

New York, 22 January 2020 (ReliefWeb) – UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock has released US$10 million from the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help scale up the response to the devastating desert locust outbreak in East Africa.

The outbreak, which is affecting the Horn of Africa, Southwest Asia and the Red Sea, is the worst of its kind in 25 years for Ethiopia and Somalia – and the worst Kenya has seen for 70 years. The impacts in these countries are particularly acute as pastures and crops are being wiped out in communities that were already facing food shortages.

The desert locust is among the most dangerous migratory pests in the world. A single locust can travel 150km and eat its own weight in food – about two grams – each day. A small swarm can consume the equivalent of food for 35,000 people in one day. They reproduce rapidly and, if left unchecked, their current numbers could grow 500 times by June.

The US$10 million allocation from the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund will go to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and fund an increase in pesticide aerial spraying operations which, given the scale of the current swarms, is the only effective means to reduce the locust numbers.

Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said:

“This devastating locust outbreak is starting to destroy vegetation across East Africa with alarming speed and ferocity. Vulnerable families that were already dealing with food shortages now face the prospect of watching as their crops are destroyed before their eyes.

“We must act now. If left unchecked, this outbreak has the potential to spill over into more countries in East Africa with horrendous consequences. A swift and determined response to contain it is essential. This allocation from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund will fund a massive scale-up in aerial operations to manage the outbreak.”

The outbreak is exacerbating the impacts of climate change already being felt in this region. In Ethiopia, where floods had already affected the harvest, the locust infestation has destroyed hundreds of square kilometers of vegetation in the Amhara and Tigray regions.

In Kenya, which was hit by back-to-back droughts and then floods in 2019, the past week has seen a significant and extremely dangerous increase in swarm activity, and eight counties are now affected.

In Somalia, tens of thousands of hectares of land have been affected in Somaliland, Puntland and Galmudug (Mudug), and mature swarms are present in the Garbahare area, near the Kenyan border. Meanwhile, recent weather in East Africa has created conditions that support rapid locust reproduction.

Today’s allocation comes from the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund, which provides rapid funding in response to sudden-onset or rapidly deteriorating crises and is designed to grow into a $1 billion-a-year emergency relief mechanism.

Established by the UN General Assembly in 2005 as a global fund ‘for all, by all’, CERF enables timely, effective and life-saving humanitarian action supporting UN agencies and others to kick-start or reinforce emergency response across the world. With generous contributions from 127 Member States and Observers, as well as other donors, the fund has assisted hundreds of millions of people by providing $6 billion since its inception to over 100 countries and territories, including over $2 billion to underfunded crises.