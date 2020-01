0 SHARES Share Tweet

Seife Nebelbal Radio Interviews Olbana Lelisa, former prisoner of conscience



Seife Nebelbal Radio Interviews Olbana Lelisa, the man who became famous for standing with unlawfully imprisoned citizens. He was sent to prison for exposing and telling the truth to Amnesty International with Bekele Gerba about the TPLF debacle. Both individuals’ imprisonment caught international attention but the regime was forced to release them when the pressure was mounted from Qeerroo (the Oromo Youth Movement).