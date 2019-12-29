0 SHARES Share Tweet

Seife Nebelbal Radio Interviews Professor Mohammed Hassan (in Amharic)



Journalist Eyob Bayssa of Seife Nebelbal Radio is privileged to interview Professor Mohammed Hassan Ali, a well-known figure in the Oromo history. He discusses on current situation in Ethiopia and Oromia in particular.

Dr. Mohammed Hasssen received his Ph.D in African History from University of London. From 1985 to 1991, he taught at Atlanta University and Hunter College in the City of New York. From 1992 up to recently, he taught at Georgia State University in Atlanta. He is the author of The Oromo and the Christian Kingdom of Ethiopia 1300-1700 (England, James Currey and New York, Boydell & Brewer Inc., 2015) and The Oromo of Ethiopia: A History, 1570 to 1860 (Cambridge University Press, 1990). He also published more than hundred articles, book chapters and encyclopedia entries in the field of Oromo studies and edited with his colleagues four other books.











