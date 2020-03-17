1 SHARES Share Tweet

Kim Jong-un orders to shoot a person who tests positive for corona virus while Abiy Ahmed denies information

Dangerous coronavirus has caused chaos all over the world. Meanwhile, people are trying various ways to avoid this epidemic. The central and state governments have also taken several important steps in the country. To prevent this epidemic, orders have been issued by many states to close schools, colleges. With this, 144 have been installed in many places. So that people remain in most homes and the coronavirus does not spread the infection to more people.

Meanwhile, a big news is coming from North Korea. According to the information received, after the first patient of Coronavirus was found in North Korea, the dictator Kim Jong Un’s actions to prevent it from spreading in the country is quite frightening. In fact, North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has ordered the victim to be shot after finding the first patient of the coronavirus in his country.

In Ethiopia a genocide is also in the making. The Ethiotelectom CEO, Firehiwot Tamiru told BBC that there is no change to restore back internet and telecom services in the major parts of Oromia as coronavirus issue has become a serious concern. This shows that the government of Abiy Ahmed’s intention is to isolate people from information and updates for prevention guidelines.

So far 1,69,524 people worldwide have been infected with corona. Also, 6515 people have died due to this. In China alone, 3213 people have lost their lives. The most affected people after China have been in Italy. So far 1809 people have lost their lives. In Italy, 24747 people have been infected by it. Let us tell you that in Italy, 368 people have died in one day (March 16, 2020).