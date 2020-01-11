0 SHARES Share Tweet

The challenge of Marroo’s ill-wishers

By Rundassa Asheetee, January 10, 2020

Every time I read the shifty opinions of certain retarded (Raatuu) Oromos on a Facebook page, I felt irritated by their unkind feelings toward the Oromo Liberation Army (WBO).

When I shared this with a friend, he told me that I should not compare retarded people with normal ones.

American author Mark Twain said, “Comparison is the death of joy.”

But it’s a challenge not to make comparisons.

When I read the ill-wishers (Mortuu) writing about Marroo death, I started to contemplate why low-lifers always think that someone’s death will solve the political ills of the Empire Ethiopia.

As I tried to fill my mind with positivity and rise above the ill-wishers (Mortuu) worldview, I was able to imagine Marroo doing what he is good at doing. I saw him wandering on the battlefield among his soldiers partially disguised. I saw him talking with them trying to gauge the morale of his troops.

When I switched my mind back to the attitudes of the lowlifes among us, I saw them blame or praise groups depending on the perceived advantage they get out of any given situation. When a sense of entitlement arises inside their small brains, they steal others’ work and claim victory, and when things go bad, they shift responsibility on others. The question I have for my friend is, how is it possible to not to compare the idiots to smart people.

I guess Shakespeare was right when he said, “Every subject’s duty is the king’s, but every subject’s soul is his own.”