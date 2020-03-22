5 SHARES Share Tweet

The Oromo People faces two coronaviruses: COVID-19 and Abiy: Both can be prevented/stopped with nationwide stay-in-shelter across Oromia for a period of time!

By Aba Orma, Ph.D., March 22, 2020

Two birds with a single stone!

Stay-in-shelter (a.k.a. stay-inside your-home) is a mechanism used by governments to control the spread of pandemic diseases to protect its citizens. Gabaa Laganaa is a similar concept, but used by Oromos/citizens to use their economic power to demand justice and freedom from the government. Between 2016-2018, the Oromo people led by Qeerroo and Qarree used Gaba Laganaa effectively against the brutality of the TPLF regime and eventually sent them back to where they came from. It proved to be an effective tool in freeing the Ethiopian people from the yoke of TPLF led EPRDF regime. Unfortunately, that struggle is hijacked by Abiy-led EPRDF (a.k.a. EPRDF 2.0). Stay in shelter is now in effect in the fight against the coronavirus in Italy, the United States of America, Spain, China, the UK, and many other countries. The Oromo people are facing not one but two coronaviruses: The COVID-19 that the world is wrestling with and the Ethiopian government led by Abiy Ahmed. The good news is both enemies can be defeated by one tool, extended Gabaa Laganaa or stay-in-shelter. The time is now to fight the spread of the coronavirus and also to send a clear message to the Abiy administration that Oromo lives matter too!

The good news is the tide is turning against this government. The world is finally coming to understand Abiy for what he is. Human Rights groups and governments are calling for an immediate restoration of disrupted internet, phone, and other services to Western and Southern Oromia and questioning the direction the country is heading. For example, check the in-depth articles on the ongoing crimes against the Oromo people by the Abiy administration published by:

The Economist: “A hidden war threatens Ethiopia’s transition to democracy: Abiy Ahmed’s crackdown in Oromia is bloody and lawless”

Human Rights Watch: “Millions of Ethiopians Can’t Get COVID-19 News”

Addis Standard: Special Edition: “Failed politics and deception: Behind crises in Western and Southern Oromia.”

Reuters: “Internet shutdowns ‘not justified’ in coronavirus outbreak”

We are at a critical time in the history of the Oromo people. The Oromo people have a stark choice in front of them. Either accept second citizenship under Abiy’s Ethiopia and forgo their identity, language, culture, and country or hold hands and confront the hard truth that Abiy is the most dangerous enemy the Oromo people have ever faced. The Oromo people never surrendered to fear and intimidation. It is up to the Qubee generation to come together and reclaim the highjacked revolution and write their share of history by finishing the work they started.