What did Abiy Ahmed say about Economists and Eduacted?

By Bedassa Tadesse, Professor of Economics, March 15, 2020

To be clear I am an economist. I have 4 economics degrees. A B.Sc in Agricultural Economics (from Haromaya University, Ethiopia); an MSc. in Development Economics (from India); an MA in International Economics (from the USA) and a Ph. D. in Applied Economics (from the USA). I am an Oromo, a professor of Economics working in the USA.

Unlike Abiy Ahmed, I completed my studies, all of them, with distinction or great distinction. I was a Gold Medalist when I graduated from Haromaya University with my first degree. I was taught by great professors who had their educational credentials from highly respected universities around the world.

I have taught at various universities in Ethiopia including Asmara University back in the days and Jimma College of Agriculture. I have been among the minds who worked day and night in making the road that paved the way for Jimma college of Agriculture to become what it is today, Jimma University.

I have worked with smart and creative minds (in all fields) who dedicated their lives to making life better for the farmers of Ethiopia. Yes, I admit that I have also worked with individuals who gave up on their professions and ended up becoming puppets for the TPLF government when they were offered the opportunity to become ministers and university presidents. I can name names if needed. If Abiy was referring to them, I agree with him. I doubt he is referring to them, though.

We have produced better minds who are serving Ethiopia and the world in various capacities. Lately though, it appears that some ended up as leaders in Ethiopia’s ministry of education. They probably stamped the fake degrees that Abiy Ahmed now lists as his achievements.

Let me be clear. Although I reference my degrees, this note is NOT about myself nor my achievements. It is bout responding to a rant given by the PM. I want to be clear that the system that produced me and many elites in Ethiopia can never produce people like Abiy Ahmed, a scumbag PLAGIARIST!

I am a professor of economics currently producing creative minds who have human capital that can leapfrog the development of a great nation like the USA. In Abiy Ahmed’s mindset, people like me can’t help Ethiopia. What a farce!

If I were teaching Abiy Ahmed an undergraduate course, judging his work based on the speech he gave yesterday at a Millenium Center about economists, he would not just have a failing grade. He would be dismissed for plagiarism!

I do not blame him though for we can’t expect to hear something original about the role of professionals in various fields from someone who has not even completed a high school.

The PM blubbered about how economists get their degrees writing about rich people. It made me laugh a lot at a time when there is not that much to laugh given the CVID-19 pandemic outbreak and the suffering of my people in Oromia under his military rule.

His speech shows his ignorance about the field of economics in general and the great innovators. He cited names of college dropouts who went on and achieved great things in life.

I understand that he is trying to find a place for himself. He is wrong for, unlike him, scientists and economists get a Nobel Prize for a work that had significant contributions to changing the lives of people.

I want to wind my note about Abiy by stating what my fellow Ph.D. (economist) wrote to me upon listening to the speech given by the PM.

” The PM’s reckless comment on economists should not be left without a response. The PM has a shallow understanding of political/economic development.

The best medical doctor is not necessarily the healthiest person. The best economist, for instance, Economics noble prize winners of 2019, Abhijit Banerjee or Esther Duflo, are not the richest persons. Adam Smith, Milton Friedman, Friedrich Hayek didn’t make their own money to cement the foundation for the modern world economic system. Aristotle, Socrates, Kant, and Hegel didn’t govern even a village to leave us the foundation for the political and philosophical thoughts we all rely on today.

Abiy is being naive to understand the root causes of political/economic development. He should not entertain the issue of associating an individual’s scientific endeavor with his practical personal gain/benefit from such a discipline.

Anti-intellectualism is not just championing ignorance. It is dangerous propaganda that paves the way for suppression of dissent and extermination of the intelligentsia. It must be condemned and corrected before it is late.”

By Tefera Tolera, March 15, 2020

It is very disappointing to hear such a contraversial speech made yesterday by the Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed. What buffles everybody is why he targeted the intelectuals in his speech. Hopefully he asks his speech writers in case he came public before checking the content of his speech.