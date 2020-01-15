0 SHARES Share Tweet

World Report 2020: Ethiopia – Human Rights Watch – Afaan Oromoo version included

(hrw) – Human rights reforms implemented by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during his first year in office were threatened in 2019 by communal, including ethnic, conflict and breakdowns in law and order.

The June 22 assassinations of several high-level government officials, which the government linked to an alleged coup attempt in the Amhara region—as well as political unrest and communal violence in the capital, Addis Ababa, and Oromia following an incident with a popular Oromo activist and media owner, Jawar Mohammed—highlighted increasing tensions ahead of Ethiopia’s scheduled 2020 national elections.

In June, the parliament voted to postpone an already overdue but highly contentious national census, despite the importance of the exercise ahead of the 2020 elections.

Institutional reforms, notably around judicial independence and concrete measures to ensure truth, reconciliation, and accountability—all of which are key to dealing with heightened political and ethnic tensions—were limited.

Key International Actors Ethiopia continued to enjoy strong support from foreign donors and most of its regional neighbors, due to its role as host of the African Union, its contributions to United Nations peacekeeping and regional negotiations, regional counterterrorism efforts, and migration partnerships with Western countries. In October, Prime Minister Abiy was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to achieve “peace and international cooperation,” as a result of the peace agreement signed with Eritrea; yet many of the trickier issues around the agreement remain unsettled, including the border demarcation between the two countries. Following the ouster of Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir in April and a breakdown in talks between military and civilian parties, the prime minister led efforts to mediate an agreement for a transitional government together with the African Union. However, tensions with Egypt over use of the Nile flared. In October 2019, the European Union dispersed €7 million (US$7.8 million) of a €10 million (US$10 million) electoral support package. At time of writing, no plans for international election monitoring were in place. In its 2019 Universal Periodic Review, Ethiopia committed to reviewing outstanding requests from special procedures on an individual basis and has since responded favorably to several, marking the first authorized visits of mandate holders since 2006. The UN special rapporteur on freedom of expression was due to visit Ethiopia in December. A request by the special rapporteur on torture was pending. Over 100,000 Ethiopians have been deported from Saudi Arabia, many with no belongings and no money for food, transportation, or shelter. Neither the government nor the international community have earmarked adequate assistance to provide deportees medical care to help them deal with injuries or psychological trauma resulting from abuses faced in Yemen and in Saudi Arabia, shelter them, or aid them to return and reintegrate in their home villages. Afaan Oromoo – World Report 2020: Ethiopia – Human Rights Watch Riifoormiin mirga namoomaa bara hojii tokoffaa muummicha ministeera Abiy Ahmed calqabame bara 2019 keessa walitti bu’insa hawaasaa kan akka walitti bu’insa Sabaafi seer-dhablummaan danqameera. Ajjeechaan angawoota mootummaa olaanoo waxabajjii 22 raawwate kan mootummaan yaalii fonqolcha mootummaa naannoo Amaaraa waliin hidhata qabaachu ibse, akkasumas raafamni siyaasaafi walitti bu’insi hawaasaa magaala guddoo biyyaattii Addis Abaabafi nanoo Oromiyaa keessatti sababa taatee rogeessa Oromoo beekamaafi abba qabeeyna miidiyaa Jawaar Mohammed irratti raawwateen walqabatee ka’ee ture filannoo bara 2020f karoorfamen dura walgarreeffannaan dabalaa dhufuu ifa godheera. Lakkaawwiin ummataa kan biyoolessaa wal-falmisiisaa garuu kan yeroon isaa darbe filannoo bara 2020 raawwachuuf karoorfameef haalan akka barbaachisu otoo beekamuu ji’a waxabajjii keessa paarlaamaan biyyattii lakkawwii ummataa kana dabarsuuf murteesseera. Riiformiin dhaabbilee keessumaa kan akka bilisummaa mana murtiifi tarkaanfiileen murteessoon akka haqa, araaraafi itti gaafatamummaa mirkaneessuu siyaasafi morkii sabootaa yaadessaa ta’aa dhufe sirnaan towachuuf furtuu ta’an baayyee hin tarkaanffanne. Bilisaan of ibsuufi gurmaayuu Gareen saba Sidaamaa naannoo uummattoota kibbaa irraa fottoquuf mootummaan federaalaa riferandamii akka raawwachiisu gaaffii isaanii Adoolessaa 18 bara 2018 galfatanii turan. Sabni Sidaamaa saba guddaa naannoo uummattota kibbaa keessa tokko yoota’u gaaffii akkanaa gaafachuuf isa calqabaati. Mootummaan federaalaa yeroo heera mootummaan murtayee waggaa tokkoo keessatti filannoo san gaggeessu hin danddeenye. Adoolessaa 18 magaala Hawaasaatti walitti bu’insa mormitoota riferendamii barbaadaniif humnoota tikaa gidduutti ta’eefi sanatti aansees haleellaa namootaa Sabaan Sidaama hin taanee irratti raawwate jedhamee gabaafame waliin lubbuun namoota 53 darbuu, namoonni dhibbaataaman lakkayaman qeyeefi qabeenya isaanirraa buqqayuu akkasumas qabeenyi danuun barbadaayuu aangawaan poolisii godinicha ibseera. Taatee kanatti aansuun naannoon ummattoota kibbaa towannoo humna federaalaa jalatti kufeera. Baatii Hagayyaa keessa Boordiin filannoo biyyaalessaa riferandamii Sidaama Sadaasa 13 raawwachuuf Ibsa baase ture. Boodarra garuu gara Sadaasa 20tti achi buteera. Mootummaan humna eegumsaa kiyya narraa kaasuufi jechuu obbo Jawaar Mohammed irratti hundaawuun mormiin Onkoloolessa 23 Finfinneetti calqabe gara kutaalee Oromiyaa hedduutti babaldhate ture. Mormii kana towachuuf humnootni tikaa humna wal-hingitne keessattuu magaala Ambotti fayyadamaniiru. Magaalota heddu keessatti mormiin sun gara walitti bu’insa hawaasatti jijjiiramee ture. Akka mootummaan jedhetti walitti bu’insi sun du’a namoota 86f sababa ta’eera. Kana keessaa namoonni 10 walitti bu’insa humnoota tikaafi mormitootaa gidduutti ta’een kan ajjeefamaniidha. Baatii Guraandhalaa keessaa mootummaan labsii waldaalee siiviilii fooyyesseera. Labsii waldaalee hawaasaafi arjoominaa hamaa 2009 baye kan gabaasa mirga namoomaa bilisaa qucaarsee tures haqeera. Seerri haaraan kun qoqqobbii dhibbeentaa 10ni kan bajata burqaa biyya hambaa irra tures kaaseera. Ta’us yaaddoon seeraa kan dhiibbaa biyya ambaa daangeessuu dabalate ammas akkuma itti fufetti jira. Mootummaan labsii farra shororkeessummaa bara 2009 baye kan sochii heddu dangeesse foyyeeseera. Labsiin haaran isa duraani bakka bu’uuf yaadame hanga barreeffamni kun qophaayutti gamagama paarlaama jala jira. Haata’u malee yaalii fonqolcha mootummaa baatii Waxabajjii naannoo Amaaraatti ta’e jedhameen booda lammileen saba Amaaraa kurnaniin lakkayamaniifi gaazexeessittoonni heddu labsii moofaa farra shorrorkeessumaa duraaniin himatamanii jiru. Hanga barreeffamni kun qophaawutti namoonni 13 himata malee hidhamanii jiru. Hojmaannii yeroo qorannoo baatii 4 labsii farra shororkeessummaan eeyyamamu erga dhumateen boodas yeroo hin murtoofneef himata malee hidhanii tursiisuun ammas raawwiirra jira. Hidhamtoota kanneen keessa 12 miseensota paartiilee siyaasaati. Kanneen keessaas 7 miseensota paartii sosochii saba Amaaraa (NAMA)ti. Namoonni shan(5) ammoo miseensota sochii aadaa saba Amaaraati. Guraandhala 23, bara 2019 naannoo Oromiyaa karra magaala Finfinnee irraatti digumsa manaafi humnaan buqqisuu mootummaan raawwate jedhame gabaasuuf gaazexeessitoonnii televiziyoona dhuunfaa Marraja jedhamu garasitti imalan lama yeroof hidhamaniiru. Yeroo gadhiifamanis garee dargaggootiin bakka poolisiin argutti uleedhaan reebamanus namuu gocha rebichaa saniif hin towatamne. Akka gabaasa miidiyaaleetti rifarandamii Sidaamaaf mootummaan yeroo mijeessu diduu irrati mormii ka’ee hordofuun Adoolessaa 18, humnootni tikaa hojjattootaafi miseensota boordii Sidaamaa Miidiyaa Neetwoork towachuun waajjira dhaabbatichaa magaala Hawaasaatti argamu cufaniiru. Hojjattonni hafan Adoolessaa 23 waajjiratti akka deebi’an eyyamamus, hojjattoonni towannoo seeraa jala oolan torbanootaaf himata malee hidhamaniiru. Hasawa jibbaa miidiyaalee hawaasaa keessuma toora Feesbuukii irratti baay’ataa dhufe hubachuun mootummaan baatii Eebla keessa seera haasawaa jibbaa baaseera. Walitti bu’insa hawaasaa baatii Onkolooleessa keessa mudate hordofuun manni maree Ministeerotaa seera jibbaa qoophayee sana dabarseera. Wixineen seerichaa inni calqabaa hiika haasawaa jibbaa baayyee baldhatee kan haammate yoota’u, sirnaan dhiphifamee kallattiidhaan gochoota okkora kaasan ykn loogii uuman irratti sirriitti hin xiyyeeffatu yoota’e mormii seera-qabeessa hunda uukkamsuuf ooluu danda’a. Mootummaan Itoophiyaa ammas barmaata intarneeta guutumatti cufuu itti fufeera. Taatee Waxabajjii kan yaalii fonqolcha mootummaati jedhame hordofuun muummichi Ministeeraa barbaachisumma intarneeta cufuu, “intarneetiin qilleensas biishaanis miti” jechuun gotcha sirrii ta’uu dubbatanii turan. Tajaajilli intarneeta cufamee ture Adoolessaa 2 guutummatti deebi’eera. Waxabajjii calqabarras mootummaan tajaajila intarneeta sababa tokkollee otoo hin kenniin torbee tokkoof adda kutee ture. Hidhaa seer-maleefi itti gaafatamummaa dhiittaa mirga dur raawwatameef Buufanni poolisii maakelawwii kan handhuura magaala guddoo Finfinneetti argamuufi iddoo waggoottan hedduuf reebichiifi hiraarsii hidhamtoota itti raawwachuun beekamu erga bara darbe cufamee booda Fulbaana keessa uummataaf banameera. Akka waliigalaatti hidhaan seer-malee muraasni gabaafamus kutaalee Oromiyaa iddoo ABO fi waraana mootummaa gidduutti lolli godhamutti miseensotni Adda Bilisummaa Oromoo fi namoonni deeggartoota ABOti jedhamanii shakkaman hedduun seer-malee hidhamaa jiraachuu gabaafamaa jira. Aangawota olaanoo Saadasa, 2018 towachuun alatti dhiittaa mirga namoomaa duraan raawwatameef itti gaafatamummaa mirkaneessuu irratti tarkaanfii xiqqootu fudhatame. Komishiniin araara biyyoolessaa Muddee, 2018 hundeeffamus dirqama ifa hin taanetu itti kenname. Naannoo Somaalee Itoophiyaa keessatti aangawonni mana hidhaa Ogaden iddoo yakki reebichaa, ajjechaafi hiraarsi itti raawwataa ture bulchaa turan dhiittaa ajaja isaanii jalatti raawwatamaniin himatamanii hidhaan itti murtaayeera. Odeeffannoon dhaddacha isaanii garuu uummataaf banaa hin turre. Buqqayinsa keessoo lolaan walqabatan Komiin yeroo dheeraa qabeenya lafaan walqabatee ka’aa ture fi gaafileen eenyummaa akkasumas sararri daangaalee keessoo yeroo heddu balaa akka walitti bu’insa sabaaf sababa ta’uun ajjeecha hedduufi buqqayinsa maatii hedduuf sababa ta’aniiru. Akka Waldaan Baqattoota Adunyaa (IOM) gabaaseetti baay’inni namoota qeeyee isaanii irraa buqqayanii hedduudha. Lakkoofsi baatii Adoolessaa akka ibsutti namoonni miiliyoona tokkoo fi kuma dhibba jaha ta’an qeeyee isaanirra buqqayanii jiru. Kanneen keessaa dhibbeentaan 66.4 sababa walitti bi’insa uumameen kan buqqayaniidha. Akka gabaasa dhaabbata buqqayinsa keessoo hordofuu (IDMC)ti ji’oota jahan calqaba bara 2019 qofatti walitti bu’insi sabaa naannolee Oromiyaa, Amaaraa, Somaaleefi Uummata kibbaatti mudate buqqayinsa haaraa 552,000f sababa ta’eera. Baatii Bitooteessaati hanga Caamsaa qofatti mootummaan namoota qeyee isaaniirra buqayan tilmaamaan miliyoona tokkoo fi walakkaa ta’an ammallee iddoo nagaa hin qabnetti gargaarsa namoomaa danquufi kampii isaanii irratti diiguun qeyee isaaniitti deebiseera. Namoonni qeyee isaaniitti deebi’an gariin sababa nageenyi hin jirreefi gargaarsi namoomaa hin qaqqabneef buqqayinsa lammataaf saaxilamaniiru. Waldaan Fannoo Dimaa Adunyaa waggaa 11 keessatti yeroo calqabaaf naannoo Somaalee seenee akka hojjatu afferamuun waldaa fannoo diimaa Itoophiyaam wajjiin qindaayuun gargaarsa saffisaa ummata walitti bu’insa hawaasaatiin miidhamaniif raabseera. Dhimmoonni siyaasa wal-xaxoon towannoo babaldhachuu magaala Finfinneen walqabataniifi fayiddaa addaa Oromiyaan Finfinnee irraa qabdu kan heerri keenneef mirkanaayu dhabuun wal gaarreffannafi walitti bu’insaaf sababa ta’aa dhufeera. Wal gaarreffannaan kun yeroo, naannoon Oromiyaa ijaarsa seeraan alaa naannoo daangaawaa Finfinnee irratti ijaaraman lakkoofsaan 12,000 ta’an diiguuf baatii Guraandhalaa karoorfatu haalan hammaate ture. Abboolii dhimmaa Addunyaatiif Itoophiyaan gayee gamtaa Afrikaa keessatti taphattuufi gumaacha Nagaa eegduu Mootummoota Gamtoomaniif gootuun, yaalii araara biyyoota naannoo sanii gidduutti buusuu akkasumas yaalii farra shorrorkeessumaa naannoo sanatti godhamu fi gamtoomina dhimmma baqattootaa irratti biyyoota dhihaa wajjiin gooturraan kan ka’e gargaarsa biyyoota alaa fi ollootoshee akkuma dur ammas argachaa jirti. Muummichi ministeeraa Dr Abiy Ahmed Onkoloolessa keessa carraaqqii nageenyaafi gamtoomina adunyaawaa argamsiisuuf godhaniin keessattu waliigaltee nageenyaa Eertiraa faana mallatteessuu isaaniitiif Noobelii nageenyaa badhafamaniiru. Haata’u malee dhimmoonni wal-xaxoon waliigaltee sana duuba jiran kan akka daangaa biyyoota lamaanii sararuu ammallee rarra’aniituma jiru. Pireezidaantiin Sudaan Omar Albashir aangoorra kaafamuu hordofuun haasaawaan humnoota raayyaa Sudaaniifi hoggansa paartilee siyaasaa gidduutti addaan cite ture akka deebi’uuf waliigaltee ijaarsa mootummaa cehumsaaf Gamtaa Afrikaa wajjin ta’uun carraaqqiin muummichi ministeeraa Itoophiyaa taasise bu’aa buuseera. Itti fayyadama laga Abbaay iin walqabatee rakkoon Gibxi wajjin ture ol guddatee jira. Gamtaan Awurooppaa gargaarsa paakejii filannoo Euro miliyoona 10 keessa miliyoona 7 (US$7.8 mil) Itoophiyaaf gadhiiseera. Yeroo gabaasni kun qophaawutti taajjabbiin adunyaawaa filannoo Itoophiyaf karoorfame homtuu hin jiru. Madaallii yeroo hundagaleessaa kan 2019 keessatti Itoophiyaan madaalli baayyee gaarii argachuun komitee adeemsa addaaf akka dhuunfaatti affeeramteerti. Bara 2006 as yeroo calqabaaf daawwii qaama dirqama qabuuf heeyyamteerti. Raappoortarri addaa bilisummaa yaada ibsachuu mootummoota Gamtoomanii Mudde keessa Itoophiyaa daawwachuuf jira. Gaaffiin raapportara addaa reebicha qoratuu hayyama eeggataa jira. Lammiileen Itoophiyaa 100,000 ol ta’an Saawudiirraa qabeenya fi maallaqa nyaata, dawoofi geejibaa malee harka duwwaa gara Itoophiyaatti humnaan fe’amaniiru. Baqattoota miidhaan qaamaafi xiin-sammuu Sawudiifi Yemanitti irra gayeef mootummaa Itoophiyaas ta’e dhaabbileen gargaarsa adunyaawaa gargaarsa fayyaa, dawoofi deebisanii hawaasa ganda isaaniitti makuu hin gooneef.