ኢሳያስ አፈወርቂ የሚያዋቅሯቸው የዐቢይ ኮሚሽኖች፤

February 28, 2022

Things that do not work in an Ethiopian Empire. 1. National Dialogue 2. Democracy 3. Peaceful Protest 4. Self-Determination The only solution for this is to dismantle this regime through armed resistance.

