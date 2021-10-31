Ibsaa Janaral Jal Maaroo fi Ebaa Waranaa Bilisumaa Oromo Fi Dhamsaa WBOf Gantotaa Harkaan Qaqabuu

Oromo says “The one you refuse to tell, you will not refuse death” Children don’t go to a war that doesn’t concern you, we were saying this war doesn’t have Galas Galatas Galas together. Here is your chance. You lost respect like sheep, you are loaded in a nice place not where people sit but like a sweet place. This is just a shame. You went to other people’s village and became humiliated. Still the rest of you have a share. Don’t go to the war of kebele, Galas Galatas Galatas without Galas. The fight or fight Galas Galatas Galas Galas should be advised to your people. Even if you die, you die a hero.

Girmaa Nagaasaa Abbaa Duulaa



Amartii Warri Kan Kamiisee



