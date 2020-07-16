Abiy Ahmed suffers from an identity crisis


An identity crisis is a period of time in which a person loses sight of important aspects of himself: his personality, preferences, purpose, and/or habits

Signs someone might be having an identity crisis, either obviously or not:

  • Saying things like “I don’t know myself at all”
  • Having a hard time making decisions
  • Struggling to express opinions OR loudly expressing opinions that don’t go with their usual beliefs and preferences
  • Difficulty remembering events from their past or things they’ve done
  • Expressing fear or dismay over where there life is headed
  • Struggles in finding good matches while dating
  • Feeling like life is pointless
  • and more
