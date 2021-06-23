An election that is not fair and not inclusive cannot deliver democracy (English, Afaan Oromoo, Amharic ver)

An election that is not fair and not inclusive cannot deliver democracy (English, Afaan Oromoo, Amharic versions)

A statement from The Oromo Federalist Congress on the Ethiopian ‘Elections’

For over the past three years, the Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC) has been expressing its position and concerns regarding the political direction of Ethiopia and has been working tirelessly in advising for the creation of a favorable condition for the realization of the right political environment for a successful democratic transition. Our party repeatedly underlined the fact that only a broader understanding among the political forces of the country through a meaningful political dialogue can take the country out of the existing political dead-end.

However, the ruling party that believes in a domination of one group and determined to rule in perpetuity at all costs repeatedly has frustrated our quests for political dialogue by turning them into a ‘dialogue of the deaf, which in turn have led the country to wallow under an endless political quagmire.

The on-going political theater under the name of “national election” we have witnessed yesterday was the direct consequence of the rigid stand taken from the side of the ruling party. And as we feared all along – the election from which our party has been forced out was proved to be a fixed game and orchestrated by the ruling party – a very fact that finally being understood by those parties stayed in the election as it can be read from the complaints they are making.

As it is to be recalled, the election was not able to seriously attract the attention of our citizens as a result of which voters registration deadlines had been postponed at least three times. Far worse, as even the Election Board admitted – there were seventy-nine election stations that the board itself did not know while no elections were taken place in hundreds of constituencies across the country because of security reasons. And in regions like Oromia, because of the absence of those who could help the ruling party’s political drama in several places, there were only nominal presence of a very few opposition parties while in hundreds of constituencies the ruling party cadres had to compete by themselves unopposed. What also should be noted is that as the Tigray Administrative Region was in the middle of a war, the entire region was out of this election. In a nutshell, about 50% of the population of the country was out of this election process. To be sure, the outcome of such a political drama and what it meant to the future of our country is not difficult to predict.

As even our own political rivals understood it, the fact that the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) and our party, the Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC) not be able to take part in this election would not spell well for anyone. Above all, in the eyes of the Oromo youth who have paid the ultimate sacrifices to bring about this three-year-old political change that was expected to transit the country to stability and democratic governance, missing the two Oromo parties they overwhelmingly support in the election definitely leaves a black spot in the history of the Oromo people’s struggle for freedom and democracy. To say it in the clearest language possible, this can be taken as a second betrayal to the struggle of our people for their democratic rights and self-rule.

Finally, we repeat again and again that there will be no miraculous shortcut to fulfill the three greatest needs of our country: lasting peace and stability, birth of democratic Ethiopia that equally house all its citizens and a prosperous country that provides better opportunities to the millions of its citizens – without a genuine all-inclusive political dialogue based on a common road map.

Therefore, from our end, we are suggesting the following as a way forward to all the political forces of the country to take them seriously:

To start an immediate talk for the establishment of all-inclusive Government of Salvation that can undertake the aborted reform of governmental institutions; To start an immediate all-inclusive and honest political dialogue to sort out the country’s our standing political problems; Based on an agreed common road map, to hold an all-inclusive ‘free and fair’ election within one year that can be acceptable to and respected by all of the peoples of Ethiopia.

At the end, at this very decisive moment in the history of our country promising to play our share of the game genuinely and positively, we call upon the peoples of Ethiopia and the international community to stand with us in our endeavor to create lasting peace and true democratic transition.

Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC)

Addis Ababa: June 23, 2021

Filannoon Haqaa fi Hirmaachisaa Hintaane Diimokiraasii Fiduu Hindanda’u

Haala Siyaasaa Itoophiyaa Ammee Ilaalchisee Ibsa Kongiresii Federaalawaa Oromoo (KFO) Irraa Kenname

Dhaabni keenya Kongiresiin Federaalawaa Oromoo (KFO)n waggoota sadan darban ce’umsi diimokiraasii milkaa’aan biyya keenyatti akka adeemsifamuuf nuffii tokko malee ibsa adda addaa baasaa, hundumayyuu gorsaa ture. Akkasumas filannoon Walii Galtee Biyyaalessaatiin hindeeggaramne biyyattii gaaga’ama siyaasaa keessaa baasuu akka hindandeenye deeddebinee hubachiifneerra. Keessumaayyuu qaamni tayitaarra jiruufi olaantummaa paartii tokkootiin hudhame, gaaffilee mariif ta’u jenne dhiyeessaa turre gara marii fakkeessaa/bu’a-maleessatti jijjiruun isaa, gaaga’ama biyattii gara gaaga’ama biraatti ceesisaa jira. Tiyaatirri siyaasaa tibbanaas bu’aa ejjannoo gogaa kanaati.

Filannoon KFOn keessaa dhiibamee ba’eefi guutummaa uummata Itoophiyaa bakka hinbuune kun, shakkii keenya mirkaneessuurraa kana hafe, iyya komii paartilee filaannoo keechatti hirmaatanii dhaga’uun danda’amaeera. Adeemsi filannichaa walii gala, miira uummataa kan hinhawwanne waan ta’eef, gadi fageenyaan yoo ilaalamemmoo, fedhii paartii taayitaarra jiruu waan hinguutneef galmeen filattootaa yeroo sadii dheerateera. Akkuma Boordiin Filannoo mataansaa amanetti, beekamtii boordichaatiin alatti buufataaleen filannoo 79 hundeeffamanii aragamaniiru. Naannolee filannoo dhibbootaan lakkaayaman keessatti filannoon tasumaa hindeemsifamne. Naannoolee akka Oromiyaa, aanaalee dhibbootaan lakkaayaman keechatti diraamicha bareechuuf paartiin taayitaarra jiru ofii isaa waliin dorgomeera. Sababa waraanaatiin Tigiraayi keechatti guutummaatti filannoon hinturre. Walii galatti harka 100 keechaa shantamni filannoon ala jechuun ni danda’ama. Oolee bulee adeemsa bu’aa-ba’ii kanaan miidhaa mudatu tilmaamuuf nama paartii ta’uu hinbarbaachisu.

Falmitootni keenyallee osoo hinafiin akkuma nu hubtan, filannoo keechaa dhiibamuun Adda Bilisummaa Oromoo (ABO)fi Kongiresii Federaalawaa Oromoo (KFO) eenyumaaniyyuu hinfayyadne. Hundaan olimmoo, jiijjiramni waggaa sadiin dura dhiiga dardarran Oromootiin argame, dhaabbileen isaan bal’inaan deeggaran filannoon ala waan ta’aniif, Seenaa Qabsoo Bilisummaa Oromoo keechatti ‘qabxii hadhaa’aa’ guddaa tokko ta’ee kan jiraatu, afaan ifa ta’eenimmoo ummata keenyaaf ‘gantummaa marsaa lammaaffaa’ nutti fakkata. Filannoon fedhii biyyattii guutuu hindandeenye, jechuun: nagaaf tasgabbii itti fuffiinsa qabuufi Itoophiyaa diimokiraatoftee hunda walqixa keessummeessitu yoo hinhundeessine, raajii kamiinuu misoomaafi badhaadhina kitilootaaf ta’u fiduu hindanda’u.

Kanaafuu, nuti gama keenyaan yaadni fuurmaataa humnootaa siyaasaa biyyattii hundaaf dhiyeessinu:

Hatattamaan ‘Mootummaa Waloo’ hunda hirmaachisu akka hundeeffamuufi ‘Haaromsi Dhaabbilee Mootummaa’ hinmilkaa’iin hafe akka iti fufu, Mariin Waliigaltee Biyyaalessaa hunda hirmaachiisaa ta’e hatattamaan akka jalaqabuufi Mootummaan Waloo kun wixinee waloo (Common Road-Map) akka uumuuf haalota mijeessuufi, yeroo waggaa tokkoo keechatti, filannoon bilisaa, haqa-qabeessiifi fudhatamummaa qabu akka gaggeeffamu kanneen jedhanidha.

Xumura irrattis, yeroo murteessa kana keessa lammileen biyya keenya Itoophiyaadhaaf yaada gaariifi ijaaraa qabdan lammileen Itoophiyaa hundumaafi hawwaas addunyaa ijibbata keenya cina dhaabbachuun nageenya waaraafi ce’uumsa dimookiratawaan akka raawwatamu waamicha ulfinaa isiniif gooneerra.

Kongiresii Federaalawaa Oromoo

Finfinnee Waxabajjii, 2013

ፍትሓዊና አካታች ያልሆነ ምርጫ ዴሞክራሲን ሊያዋልድ አይችልም!

(ወቅታዊ የኢትዮጵያን የፖለቲካ ሁኔታ አስመልክቶ ከኦሮሞ ፌዴራላዊ ኮንግረስ (ኦፌከ) የተሰጠ መግለጫ)

ፓርቲያችን፤ የኦሮሞ ፌዴራላዊ ኮንግረስ (ኦፌኮ) ላለፉት ሦስት ዓመታት የተሳካ ዴሞክራሲያዊ ሽግግር በሀገራችን እንድካሄድ ያለመታከት መግለጫዎችን ሲያወጣና ሁሉንም ሲመክር ቆይቷል፡፡ በተለይም በብሔራዊ መግባባት ያልታጀበ ምርጫ ሀገሪቷን ከገባችበት የፖለቲካ ቅርቃር እንደማያወጣት ደጋግመን አስገንዝበናል፡፡ በተለይም በአንድ ፓርቲ የበላይነት የተጠመደው ገዥው ፓርቲ ለምናቀርበው የውይይት ጥያቄ ሁሉ ወደ ደንቆሮ ውይይት በመቀየሩ የሀገራችን ቀውስ ወደ ሌላ ቀውስ እያሸጋገረ ነው፡፡ የሰሞኑ የፖለቲካ ትያትርም የዚህ ገታራ አቋሙ ውጤት ነው፡፡

ይህ ኦፌኮ ተገፍቶ የወጣበትና በእርግጠኝነትም መላውን የኢትዮጵያ ሕዝቦችን የማይወክል ምርጫ ቀደም ብሎ የነበረውን ስጋታችንን ከማረጋገጥ ውጭ፤ ምርጫ ውስጥ ከገቡት ፓርቲዎችም የቅሬታ ጩኼት መስማት ተችሏል፡፡ የምርጫው አጠቃላይ አካሄድ የሕዝብን ስሜት ለመሳብ ባለመቻሉና ጠለቅ ብለው ሲመለከቱትም የገዥውን ፓርቲ ፍላጎት ባለመሟላቱ የመራጮች ምዝገባ ሦስት ጊዜ ተራዝሟል፡፡ እራሱ ምርጫ ቦርድ እንዳመነው ቦርዱ የማያውቃቸው ሰባ ዘጠኝ የምርጫ ጣቢያዎች ተቋቁመው ተገኝተዋል፡፡ በመቶዎች በሚቆጠሩ የምርጫ ክልሎች ላይ ምርጫ አልተካሄደም፡፡ እንደ ኦሮምያ ባሉ ክልሎች ላይ ደግሞ የፖለቲካ ድራማውን የሚያሳምሩ በመቶዎች በሚቆጠሩ ወረዳዎች ውስጥ ገዥው ፓርቲ የተወዳደረው ከራሱ ጋር ብቻ ነው፡፡ ትግራይ ውስጥ ጦርነት ስለሆነ ምርጫ የለም፡፡ በጥቅሉ ሃምሳ በመቶው ከምርጫ ውጭ ነው ማለት ይቻላል፡፡ ውሎ አድሮ የዚህን ምስቅልቅል ጉዞ ውጤት ለመተንበይ የግድ የፓርቲ አባል መሆን አያስፈልግም፡፡

ተቀናቀኞቻችን ሳይቀሩ እንደተረዱልን የኦሮሞ ነፃነት ግንባር (ኦነግ) እና ኦፌኮ ተገፍተው በመውጣታቸው ለማንም አልጠቀመም፡፡ ከሁሉም በላይ ከሦስት ዓመታት በፊት በኦሮሞ ወጣቶች ደም የተገኘው ለውጥ በዋናነት የሚደግፏቸው ድርጅቶቻቸው ከምርጫው ውጭ በመሆናቸው በኦሮሞ ሕዝብ የነፃነት ትግል ታሪክ ውስጥ አንድ ትልቅ ጥቁር ነጥብ ሆኖ እንደሚኖር በግልፅ ቋንቋ ለሕዝባችን የመብት ትግል ዳግመኛ ክህደትም ይመስለናል፡፡ በምንም ተአምር የሀገራችንን ፍላጎቶች የማያሟላ ምርጫ ማለትም፤ ዘላቂ ሰላም፣ መረጋጋትንና ሁሉንም በእኩልነት የምታስተናግድ ዴሞክራቲክ ኢትዮጵያን የማይፈጥር ከሆነ ለሚሊዮኖች የሚሆን ልማትና ብልፅግናንም አያመጣም፡፡ ስለሆነም፤ በኛ በኩል ለሁሉም የሀገሪቱ የፖለቲካ ኃይሎች የምናቀርበው የመፍትኼ ሐሳብ፣

በአስቸኳይ ሁሉን አካታች የጋራ መንግስት እንዲቋቋምና ያልተሳካውን የመንግስት ተቋማት ተሃድሶ እንዲቀጥል፣ በአስቸኳይ ሁሉን አካታች ብሔራዊ የመግባባት ድርድር እንዲጀመር፣ የጋራ መንግስቱ በጋራ የሚፈጥር ፍኖተ ካርታ እንዲመቻችና በአንድ ዓመት ጊዜ ውስጥ ሁሉን አቀፍ፣ ነፃ ፍትሓዊና ተቀባይነት ያለው ምርጫ እንዲካሄድ የሚሉ ናቸው፡፡

በመጨረሻም፤ በዚህ ወሳኝ ታሪካዊ ወቅት ላይ ሁሉም ለአገራችን ቅን እና ገንቢ አሳቢ የሆናችሁ መላው ኢትዮጵያዊያንና ዓለም አቀፍ ሕብረተሰብ ከጥረታችን ጎን ቁማችሁ ለአገራችን ዘላቂ ሠላምና ዴሞክራሲያዊ ሽግግር እንድከወን እንዲታግዙን የከበረ ጥሪያችንን እናቀርባለን፡፡

የኦሮሞ ፌዴራላዊ ኮንግረስ ፊንፊኔ፤ ሰኔ 16/2013 ዓ.ል