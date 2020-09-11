Birtukan Midheksa, Head of Ethiopia’s Electoral Board, resigning

Mootummaa Ceehumsaa Dhaabbatchuun Furmaata!
Mootummaa Ceehumsaa Dhaabbatchuun Furmaata! Daba Seenaa Fakkaataa Tahe Akka Hin Uumamneef Imaammata Eegdoota Warraaqsa Oromiyaa (EWO) Hojiitti Hiikuun Furmaata Ijoo Gama Hundaati! Daba seenaa fakkaataa tahe...
GMN: Waamicha Waltajjii Marii Hawaasaa Oromoo Maraaf
GMN: Waamicha waltajjii marii Hawaasaa Oromoo Maraaf Jaarmayaa ABO Biyya Ambaa Irraa. https://www.facebook.com/GadaaMediaNetworkGMN/videos/3530226027042310 Teessoon Zoomii Waltajjii Marii Fulbaana 05, 2020 kan armaan gadiiti: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89436422578?pwd=cnI4UGFoaFNkbmVCMDZXZDYxMjFhQT09
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data
21 million Chinese died of coronavirus – US intelligence officials intercept data By James Alami (Web Archive) -- A new data intercepted by the United States...
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
The terrorist political party Balderas political party needs to be classified as an international terrorist organization with international active terror networks while its headquarters is based in the capital city of Ethiopia , Addis Ababa .
The former chief Ethiopian federal prosecutor and the now Mayor of Addis Ababa, Adanech Abebe got the ability to win the terrorist charge case filed in court yesterday against Balderas political party’s leaders along with their national and international financial supporters which Included Asrat Media.