BREAKING NEWS – OLA has just taken over an #Ethiopian military base in the Gujji Zone







#OLA in Southern #Oromia captured #Eth army base, and the intl’ aid the army has stolen. Aid meant for civilians go to fund #AbiyAhmed ’s war. Anyone know these items might be from @WFP or @USAID @USAIDEthiopia ? pic.twitter.com/q6r2Y8dhdj

It is not the wish, but the situation that determines what could happen. The Oromo people are lucky because they/we have a deterministic factor OLA. If you’re not Oromo let me ask you, If you can tolerate Abiy-OPDO-PP for 30 years why not TPLF or for that matter the Devil? https://t.co/X0XrxvezIm

— kedir bedasso (@bedasso_kedir) July 28, 2021