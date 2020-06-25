The Brutal Regime of PM Abiy Ahmed is Fast Approaching its Final Days

At a gathering of a high ranking military officers of the country this week, Abiy was informed that the military will not serve him beyond September 2020. At the same time the military demanded to stop killing of civilians. This is a big punch to Prosperity Party (PP).

Via Jawar Mohammed

AbiySantu_Seera!!

Qabsoon ummata Raayyaa ittisa Biyyaa keessa galte!!

Waltajjii Abiyyi Raayyaa ittisa Biyyaa wajjiin gaggeesse irratti Jeneraal Adam Mohammed ” Paartiin ummataan filame EPRDF diigameera; Raayyaa ittisa Biyyaa hanga Filannoon gaggeeffame Paartii ummata filame Aangoo qabatutti Dirqamni keenya birmadummaa biyya Eegsisuudha malee; Paartiin Seera qabeessa hin ta’iin Bilxiginnaan akka barbaadetti RIB seeran ala Biyya keessa ajaje ummata ficisiisu hin qabdu” jadhe fuuldura Abiyyi dhaabbatee dubbate!! Yaada kana Jeneraalticha qofa osoo hin taane Ajajoonni Raayyaa ittisa Biyyaa kan irratti walii galaniidha!!

Abiyyi Filannoo gaggeessuu baannaan ummata Oromoo qofa miti kan fuulbana booda Mootummaan Seera qabeessa ta’e hin jiru jedhu; guutuun Biyyatti Fincilaaf of qopheessaa jirti! Abiyyi Jaalala Aangoo dhiisaa yeroon Filannoo iddoo isheetti deebisaa?
Bilxiginnaa iddoo hunda keessatti wal Caccabsaa jirti Wal dhageesisaa!!

Previous articleQK – Sagantaan kan irrati xiyyeeyfate Oromoot Oromo ajeesaa
Next articleAbiy Ahmed must draw lessons from the failed Ethio-Eritrean federation

Qaanqee Show: Obboo Dinquu Deyaasaa nama akkamitti

Afaan Oromoo
Qaanqee Show: Obboo Dinquu Deyaasaa nama akkamitti Godina Wallagga Lixaa Ona Gullisoo keessatti SHANEE deggertuu fi nyaachistuun ummatni guyyuu ni ajjeesama; ni hidhama; qabeenyi...
Read more

Ibsa Ejjannoo Tokkummaa Musliima Oromoo Ameerikaa Kaabaa

Afaan Oromoo
Roorroo Oromiyaatti Geggeeffamaaru Ilaalchisuun Ibsa Ejjannoo Tokkummaa Musliima Oromoo Ameerikaa Kaabaa
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

  1. That sounds that his last years effort had been futile. Although he and his cohort nefxanya took the life of most sensible General, Seare Mekonnen because he refused to serve them as stooge; another sensible military officers are emerging. That is good news for the nation and a devastating blow to Abiy and his nefxanya riffraff. How said that nexfenya is all about gutter politics; He was right on. He hit the nail on its head. Ethiopia will be multi-national federation, or will go into to thin air. When that happens, Abiy and the Nefxenya take soul responsibility.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

blank

MOST POPULAR

Afaan Oromoo

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...
Read more
English

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...
Read more
English

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

Sweeping powers & a transition on ice: Pandemic politics in Ethiopia

Sweeping powers and a transition on ice: Pandemic politics in Ethiopia Ethiopia’s state of emergency gives it both vague wide-ranging powers and an impending political...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

Gargaarsa Geggeessaa (Awwaalcha) Qabsa’aa fi Artist Guutuu Lammii

<div class="gfm-embed" data-url="https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-artist-gutu-bejji-funeral-service/widget/medium"></div><script defer src="https://www.gofundme.com/static/js/embed.js"></script> Dear friends and family, we are very sad to inform you the passing away of our brother Gutu lemmi Bejj...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

English

Abiy Ahmed must draw lessons from the failed Ethio-Eritrean federation

Abiy Ahmed must draw lessons from the failed Ethio-Eritrean federation By Bizuneh Getachew Yimenu, June 25, 2020 Encroaching on Tigray’s autonomy could lead to the loss of...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

The Brutal Regime of PM Abiy Ahmed is Fast Approaching its Final Days

The Brutal Regime of PM Abiy Ahmed is Fast Approaching its Final Days At a gathering of a high ranking military officers of the country...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

QK – Sagantaan kan irrati xiyyeeyfate Oromoot Oromo ajeesaa

QK- June 24th Sagantaan kan irrati xiyyeeyfate Oromoot Oromo ajeesaa jira moo diina? Gadaa Araaraa interviews Jemal Ibrahim and Aliye Geleto
View Post
Amharic

OMN: Wolaita Program; Knowledge about Wolaita

OMN: Wolaita Program; Knowledge about Wolaita Source: Wikipedia The Welayta, Wolayta or Wolaita is an ethnic group and its former kingdom, located in southern Ethiopia. According to the most...
View Post

Popular Articles

Afaan Oromoo

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous

Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...
View Post
English

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...
View Post
English

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...
View Post