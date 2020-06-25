The Brutal Regime of PM Abiy Ahmed is Fast Approaching its Final Days
At a gathering of a high ranking military officers of the country this week, Abiy was informed that the military will not serve him beyond September 2020. At the same time the military demanded to stop killing of civilians. This is a big punch to Prosperity Party (PP).
Qabsoon ummata Raayyaa ittisa Biyyaa keessa galte!!
Waltajjii Abiyyi Raayyaa ittisa Biyyaa wajjiin gaggeesse irratti Jeneraal Adam Mohammed ” Paartiin ummataan filame EPRDF diigameera; Raayyaa ittisa Biyyaa hanga Filannoon gaggeeffame Paartii ummata filame Aangoo qabatutti Dirqamni keenya birmadummaa biyya Eegsisuudha malee; Paartiin Seera qabeessa hin ta’iin Bilxiginnaan akka barbaadetti RIB seeran ala Biyya keessa ajaje ummata ficisiisu hin qabdu” jadhe fuuldura Abiyyi dhaabbatee dubbate!! Yaada kana Jeneraalticha qofa osoo hin taane Ajajoonni Raayyaa ittisa Biyyaa kan irratti walii galaniidha!!
Abiyyi Filannoo gaggeessuu baannaan ummata Oromoo qofa miti kan fuulbana booda Mootummaan Seera qabeessa ta’e hin jiru jedhu; guutuun Biyyatti Fincilaaf of qopheessaa jirti! Abiyyi Jaalala Aangoo dhiisaa yeroon Filannoo iddoo isheetti deebisaa?
Bilxiginnaa iddoo hunda keessatti wal Caccabsaa jirti Wal dhageesisaa!!
That sounds that his last years effort had been futile. Although he and his cohort nefxanya took the life of most sensible General, Seare Mekonnen because he refused to serve them as stooge; another sensible military officers are emerging. That is good news for the nation and a devastating blow to Abiy and his nefxanya riffraff. How said that nexfenya is all about gutter politics; He was right on. He hit the nail on its head. Ethiopia will be multi-national federation, or will go into to thin air. When that happens, Abiy and the Nefxenya take soul responsibility.