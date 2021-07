Deployment of additional Eritrean Troops to the Oromia region is underway.

Abiy is deploying additional Eritrean troops to the Oromia region. These troops arrived at Bole Airport and transported from there to Dambi Dolo, Asosa, Jima and Hawassa airports by plane. This is in addition to the more than 30,000 deployed recently.

Ethiopian airlines is no more civilian.