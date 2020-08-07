Dictator PM Abiy Still Faces Strong Oromo Diaspora Protests – Aug 7, 2020







Ibsa Gabaabaa Global Oromo Advocacy Group (GOAG) Irraa Kenname

Afaan Oromoo Falmataa - 0
Ibsa Gabaabaa Global Oromo Advocacy Group (GOAG) Irraa KennameShira Mootummaa Itoophiyaan Qabsoo Oromoo, Jaarmiyaalee ABO fi KFO Irratti Karoorfame Uummanni Oromoo Dammaquun Qabsoo fi...
VOA: Uggurri Geejjibaa Oromiyaa Keessaa Danqaa Nutti Uume; BBC

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 0
Uggurri Geejjibaa Oromiyaa Keessaa Danqaa Nutti Uume, Jedhu Daldaltoonnii fi Shofeeronni  ADAAMAA (VOA Afaan Oromoo) — Uggurri geejjibaa naannoo Oromiyaa keessatti labsame danqaa akka itti...
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 11
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 9
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
English

The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II

Admin - 3
The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II By Leenjiso Horo, July 5, 2020 Today in the United States of America, the statues of...
Afaan Oromoo

OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)

Admin - 0
OMN: ODUU GALGALAA (GURRAANDHALA 20, 2020)
Afaan Oromoo

Oduu Injifannoo Waraana Bilisumma Oromoo – Hag 7, 2020

Admin - 0
Oduu Injifannoo Waraana Bilisumma Oromoo - Hag 7, 2020 #Oduu Injifannoo Gootichi waraana Bilisumma Oromoo WBO’N humna diinaa kan Koloneel Abiyoot Kaasaahee Balaayneen hoogganamtu godina Wallagga bahaa...
English

Conducting Preliminary Inquiry in ‘Jawar Mohammed Et Al. V. Ethiopia’: Tactical or Technical Procedure?

Admin - 0
Conducting Preliminary Inquiry in ‘Jawar Mohammed Et Al. V. Ethiopia’: Tactical or Technical Procedure? By Jetu Edosa Addis Abeba, August 07/2020 (Addis Standard) – After several...
Afaan Oromoo

Dictator PM Abiy Still Faces Strong Oromo Diaspora Protests

Admin - 0
Dictator PM Abiy Still Faces Strong Oromo Diaspora Protests - Aug 7, 2020 ﻿﻿ ﻿
English

Ethiopians Join International Community in Dismantling Statues of Racist Leaders

Admin - 0
Ethiopians Joined the International Community in Dismantling Statues of Leaders Who “Symbolize” Racism, Injustices, and Inequality (The African Optics) -- June 29, on the night Hachalu...
English

Afaan Oromoo

Amharic

WBO

Oduu Injifannoo Waraana Bilisumma Oromoo – Hag 7, 2020

Admin - 0