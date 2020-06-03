Dubbii Bilxiginnaa fi murtee Jaal Marroo

Uummatni Oromoo Kokkee Qabees Gad Nama Busuu Beeka

Afaan Oromoo
Uummatni Oromoo Kokkee Qabees Gad Nama Busuu Beeka. Damee Boruu: Caamsaa 31, 2020 Uummanti Oromoo dhiiga isaa lolaase gatitti isa itti baatee Kononeel Abiyi akkuma aangoo...
Gabaasa Amnesty International llaalchise Iccitiin Mootummaa Ashaagiree

Afaan Oromoo
Gabaasa Amnesty International llaalchise Iccitiin Mootummaa Ashaagiree Guddaan Harka Nu Seene.
Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump’s halting of WHO funding is dangerous

Afaan Oromoo
Bill and Melinda Gates say Trump's halting of WHO funding is dangerous and 'does not make any sense' as the philanthropists pledge an extra...

Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics

English
Bill Gates on how to fight future pandemics The coronavirus will hasten three big medical breakthroughs. That is just a start By Bill Gates, Apr 23rd...

U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights

English
U.N. Chief Warns Authoritarians Are Weaponizing Pandemic to Subvert Human Rights At the United Nations, Secretary-General António Guterres warned Wednesday that authoritarian governments are exploiting...

Afaan Oromoo

Qaamoleen sadii Oromiyaa keessatti hiriira waamaa jiru jedha Addisuu Araggaa

Qaamoleen sadii 'qindaa'uun' Oromiyaa keessatti hiriira mormii waamaa jiru jedhan Obbo Addisuu Araggaa Tibba kana Oromiyaa keessa hiriirri mootummaa mormu akka gaggeefamu waamicha dhiyaachaa jira...
Afaan Oromoo

Dubbii Bilxiginnaa fi murtee Jaal Marroo

Dubbii Bilxiginnaa fi murtee Jaal Marroo
Afaan Oromoo

Marii ibsa ‘Amnesty International’ – ABO fi KFO; RSWO

Warraaqsa Galaana Uummataa Qeerroo Bilisummaa Oromoo irraa kenname | Haala Hamaa Oromoonni Giddu-gala Oromiyaa, Kaaba Tuulamaa keessa jiran | RSWO - Waxabajjii 2, 2020 #Inbox Walif...
English

COVID-19 triggers authoritarian relapse

COVID-19 triggers authoritarian relapse By Asebe Regassa, June 2, 2020 The pandemic appears to be closing a political space that had only just started opening (Ethiopia Insight)...
Afaan Oromoo

English

English

