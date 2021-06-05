WBO Jabeessuuf wammicha Oromummaa -Oromummaan Haqadha
Waraanni Eertiraa Godina Booranaa; Eritrean Military in Borana, Oromia
Uggurri Viizaa Yunaayitid Isteetis Beeksiste Jireenya Uummataarratti Hagam Dhiibbaa Qabaata?
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Copyright © 2021 | Ayyaantuu News
Be the first to comment