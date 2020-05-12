- Advertisement -

Eritrean President meddles again in sovereign nation’s affairs

Isayas

The president of Eritrea, Isayas Afewerki, is a well known notorious in meddling in internal affairs of neighboring countries. He was emboldened by overruning a military power of Mengistu Hailemariam in 1991, which led him to the first president of a break way province of 3 million population at the time. As a result his country was isolated from the rest of the world for the last two decades. Let us see some of his war-mongering incidents:

Sudanese government officials had charged the Eritrean military forces first fired on Sudanese government positions at Awad in February 1996, near the border between the two countries. Moreover, the government of Sudan accused Eritrea, or forces operating from its territory, of placing landmines on roads within Sudan, citing instances in July, August, September, and October 1996 in northeastern Sudan.

Eritrea played a significant role in wars in the Horn of Africa and the dismantling of the Somali State. Right after Isayas assumed power, he started fueling arms to Somalia including to al-Shabab to undermine Somali peaceful negotiations. President Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed’s unity government of Somalia was one of the efforts collapsed by Eritrea.

Eritrea launched a military operation to take the Hanish Islands by force from Yemen. The Eritreans used all seaworthy vessels that they had to land ground forces on the islands. Some Eritrean troops landed in fishing vessels and a commandeered Egyptian ferry. The Eritreans also used aircraft to ferry troops to the island. Eritrean forces attacked the Yemeni contingent and overran the entire island within three days of combat, 15 December to 17 December 1995.

The Djiboutian–Eritrean border conflict occurred between June 10 and June 13, 2008. It was triggered by tension which began on April 16, 2008, when Djibouti reported that Eritrean armed forces had penetrated into Djibouti and dug trenches on both sides of the border.

In May 1998, Eritrea invaded Ethiopia, but was forced to make peace after military defeats in May and June 2000. The Eritrean–Ethiopian War was a devastating one which claimed over 80,000 lives from both sides. Despite claims to the contrary, Ethiopia and Eritrea have been fighting not over a border but over rival hegemonic claims in the Horn of Africa and over “national pride” and “territorial integrity.” See Institute of Policy Studies

These are only few of the conflicts that Eritrean president has instigated. He is good at turning back against his supporters and friends. Isayas is now working with the Abiy regime to salvage him from death. The Ethiopian regime has lost its track and disproportionately disoriented. Abiy is a toothless, but ambitious dictator who yarn to take back the country to the archaic regime’s era, back to the 18th and 19th centuries. His ambition is costing him dearly and he could not sustain it. As a result, he married to a free wagging Isayas.  Abiy called upon Isayas for military support. Isayas accepted with delight.

Thus, Isayas meddles once again in internal affairs of sovereign country. His military forces are now in Ethiopia to suppress oppositions and guard Abiy from his own people. Abiy does not trust the republican guard he trained. We will report this as it develops further, but for now there is a report from the closest to the PM that there are about two brigades of Eritrean forces are heading to Ethiopia.

 

