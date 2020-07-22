Ethiopia deliberately exposes prisoners to COVID-19






Previous articleTrump Mulls Withholding Aid to Ethiopia Over Controversial Dam
Next articleEthiopia makes controversial statements on filling GERD

Oduu Adda Addaa, Adoolessa 20, 2020

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 0
Oduu Adda Addaa, Adoolessa 20, 2020 ﻿﻿ ﻿﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Over a year ago, but relevant comments  
Read more

Oduu tarkaanfii WBO ZK godiina Gujii lixaa 19 / 07 / 2020

Afaan Oromoo Admin - 0
Oduu tarkaanfii WBO ZK godiina Gujii lixaa 19 / 07 / 2020 Irree fi gachaana ummata oromoo wbon ZK godiina Gujii lixaa keessa socho'u waraana...
Read more

Similar Articles

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

blank

MOST POPULAR

Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
Read more
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 9
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
Read more
English

The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II

Admin - 2
The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II By Leenjiso Horo, July 5, 2020 Today in the United States of America, the statues of...
Read more
Amharic

PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past

Admin - 9
PM Abiy Ahmed says African Americans live in the past In the first part of this video, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali (Nobel Peace...
Read more
Afaan Oromoo

Breaking news: mass murder in Ambo

Admin - 3
Disturbing picture from Ambo where Hachalu was buried today. Unknown number of unarmed youth were assassinated by Abiy soldiers today. July 2, 2020 Via Qaanqee...
Read more

© Ayyaantuu 2020. Disclaimer: All views expressed on this site are opinion of authors and ayyaantuu is not responsible for the content.

Quick Links

Must Read

English

Ethiopia makes controversial statements on filling GERD

Admin - 0
Ethiopia makes controversial statements on filling GERD one day after agreeing to continue AU-sponsored negotiations Ahram Online , Wednesday 22 Jul 2020 Ethiopian officials have made a...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Ethiopia deliberately exposes prisoners to COVID-19

Admin - 0
Ethiopia deliberately exposes prisoners to COVID-19 The world knews. pic.twitter.com/VpZZO9RnRI— Rosa (@wolisso) July 22, 2020
View Post
English

Trump Mulls Withholding Aid to Ethiopia Over Controversial Dam

Admin - 0
Trump Mulls Withholding Aid to Ethiopia Over Controversial Dam BY ROBBIE GRAMER | JULY 22, 2020 (Foreign Policy) -- The massive Ethiopian dam is a flash...
View Post
Afaan Oromoo

Oduu adda addaa – Adoolessa 22, 2020

Admin - 0
Oduu adda addaa - Adoolessa 22, 2020 Qondaaltota ABO fi KFO torban lamaan kana keessa hidhaman 1. Koloneel Gammachuu Ayyaanaa (Qondaala ABO) 2. Dr. Shugux Galataa (Hooggana...
View Post

Popular Articles

Afaan Oromoo

New Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in pdf

Admin - 4
Book: የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) in PDF Via Aba Orma, September 3, 2019 የተጠለፈ ትግል (The hijacked revolution) Author: Mudhin Siraj Pages: 152 Language: Amharic Year: July 2019 To...
View Post
English

Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Abiy Ahmed

Admin - 9
Ethnic cleansing continued in Oromia Regional State by Ethiopian government lead by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia July 10, 2020 The Right Honourable Justin...
View Post
English

The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II

Admin - 2
The Oromo Demand: The Removal of Statues of Menelik II By Leenjiso Horo, July 5, 2020 Today in the United States of America, the statues of...
View Post
MORE STORIES
GERD

Ethiopia makes controversial statements on filling GERD

Admin - 0